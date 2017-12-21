Ford has announced that it will be revealing the new Ranger Raptor on February 7th in Thailand. Details about the model are very thin, but Australian outlet Motoring reports that it debuts a new 2.0L turbodiesel four-cylinder. No power figures were given, but Motoring says it should produce more power than the current top-dog in the Ranger's powertrain lineup - a 3.2L turbodiesel four-cylinder with 197 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque. A 10-speed automatic is said to be in the cards as well.

We're taking the information about the engine with a fair amount of salt. We do expect Ford to be making a number of changes to the Ranger Raptor's suspension to make it fiend in the desert.

Source: Motoring