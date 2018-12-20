Rumorpile: Won't Be Long Till We See the Next F-150

Off-Road.com has obtained a product timeline that reveals Ford's launches for the upcoming year and the big news is that a new F-150 appears to be around the corner.

The timeline reveals that the next-generation Ford Explorer will be launched first, most likely at Detroit. We have reported that the new model would be using a new modular rear-wheel drive platform. Next up is the new F-150. We don't know what Ford has in store aside from a hybrid powertrain. But considering both General Motors and Ram introducing redesigned trucks this year, we're expecting Ford to fight back hard.

Last, but not least is the Bronco. Off-Road speculates this model will appear in 2020 as a 2021 model year vehicle.

Source: Off-Road.com