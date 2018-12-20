Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Won't Be Long Till We See the Next F-150

      What's in store for Ford's truck and utility lineup

    Off-Road.com has obtained a product timeline that reveals Ford's launches for the upcoming year and the big news is that a new F-150 appears to be around the corner.

    The timeline reveals that the next-generation Ford Explorer will be launched first, most likely at Detroit. We have reported that the new model would be using a new modular rear-wheel drive platform. Next up is the new F-150. We don't know what Ford has in store aside from a hybrid powertrain. But considering both General Motors and Ram introducing redesigned trucks this year, we're expecting Ford to fight back hard.

    Last, but not least is the Bronco. Off-Road speculates this model will appear in 2020 as a 2021 model year vehicle.

    Source: Off-Road.com

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    I suspect GM, Ford, RAM will have to change out every 3-5 years now for competition and to keep it fresh as 7-10 years is stall and will not be accepted any longer.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I bet the 2.3 Ecoboost is coming as the base engine.  I suspect the 2.7 and 3.5 V6's will carry over, I could see them dropping the V8 because the Navigator V6 is more powerful than the 5.0 V8.  I would be shocked if there isn't some electrification going on also.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×