Ford isn't being too discrete with the upcoming Police Interceptor Utility as these new set of spy shots reveal.

It confirms some of the key details we reported on a couple months back such as the evolutionary design, rear-wheel drive proportions, and a tapered roofline. The picture also brings out some new details such as a new front end with a trapezoidal grille, slightly more squared rear end, and new taillights.

We still don't know any concrete details on the hybrid system that will be used on the Police Interceptor Utility aside from it returning a combined figure of 24 mpg.

Expect the Police Interceptor Utility and its sister model, the Explorer to debut sometime later this year.

Source: Autoblog, Motor1