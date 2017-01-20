Spying: Plug-In Hybrid Arrives for the Ford F-150

Earlier this month, Ford CEO Mark Fields dropped some big bombshells concerning the company. One of those was a hybrid version of the F-150 for 2020. A spy photographer has given us our first look at what Ford has in mind for this.

The F-150 mule caught in pictures only has the front covered up. But it appears the truck is a plug-hybrid. This conclusion is due to flaps that aren't hidden so well. One of these likely has the door hiding the socket to plug in the truck. The photographer who took the photos reports the mule had a slightly narrow front track and sounded like it had a four-cylinder under the hood. Motor1 isn't sure about this considering Mark Fields said the model "will offer powerful towing and payload capacity and operate as a mobile generator.” Achieving this with a four-cylinder could be tough unless Ford is planning to have a big battery pack and electric motors to do it. Over at Trucks.com, they think the F-150 plug-in hybrid could use the 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder found in the Mustang as it delivers 310 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque - giving it the necessary power to pull off Field's claim.

Source: Motor1, Trucks.com