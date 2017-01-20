  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Spying: Plug-In Hybrid Arrives for the Ford F-150

    By William Maley

      • Could Ford's upcoming F-150 Hybrid be a Plug-In?

    Earlier this month, Ford CEO Mark Fields dropped some big bombshells concerning the company. One of those was a hybrid version of the F-150 for 2020. A spy photographer has given us our first look at what Ford has in mind for this.

    The F-150 mule caught in pictures only has the front covered up. But it appears the truck is a plug-hybrid. This conclusion is due to flaps that aren't hidden so well. One of these likely has the door hiding the socket to plug in the truck. The photographer who took the photos reports the mule had a slightly narrow front track and sounded like it had a four-cylinder under the hood. Motor1 isn't sure about this considering Mark Fields said the model "will offer powerful towing and payload capacity and operate as a mobile generator.” Achieving this with a four-cylinder could be tough unless Ford is planning to have a big battery pack and electric motors to do it. Over at Trucks.com, they think the F-150 plug-in hybrid could use the 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder found in the Mustang as it delivers 310 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque - giving it the necessary power to pull off Field's claim.

    Source: Motor1, Trucks.com

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback


    hyperv6

    Not sure how well this will do.

    It has to be a big difference in MPG to get many buyers to move from normal ICE engines.

    Also most of these people are not tree huggers. Selling them a Plug in truck is like selling a Chain Saw to an environmentalist. One has to remember most truck buyers are not worried about MPG and will miss rolling coal.

    Ford I suspect may try to push these in their fleet sales if they can price it right as a cost savings vehicle. It also will give them a large test fleet. I can see city governments doing this.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    I agree with Hyperv6, I see this as a truck for the Gov agencies and not much of a sell to the public. If they had a mid size or true compact EV truck, that would go over big for the Cities and City dwellers.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. aaaantoine
      aaaantoine
      (34 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Industry News: When the Detroit Three Met With President Trump
      By William Maley
      The CEOs of Detroit's three automakers met with President Donald Trump this morning to talk about investments. Specifically, investments into U.S. manufacturing. 
      "We have a very big push on to have auto plants and other plants -- many other plants," Trump told reporters at the meeting. “We’re going to make the process much more simple for the oil companies and everybody else that wants to do business in the United States.”
      During the meeting, Trump told the CEOs that he plans on cutting corporate tax rates to 15-20 percent, and reduce regulations by 75 percent.
      “We think we can cut regulations by 75 percent. Maybe more. When you want to expand your plant, or when Mark wants to come in and build a big massive plant, or when Dell wants to come in and do something monstrous and special -- you’re going to have your approvals really fast,” said Trump. 
      One regulation that is likely going to be shown the door are the EPA's 2025 fuel economy regulations which were set in stone during the final days of President Obama's tenure. Automakers have been asking President Trump to rethink the aggressive mandates set by the agency.
      “I am, to a large extent, an environmentalist. I believe in it. But, it’s out of control,” said Trump.
      After the meeting, Ford CEO Mark Fields seemed the most upbeat when speaking to reporters.
       "As an industry we're excited about working together with the president," said Fields.
      GM CEO Mary Barra said she sees a “huge opportunity” with working with the president to “improve the environment, improve safety and improve job creation.” FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne was less enthused than the other two, stating the meeting was a positive one.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Detroit Free Press

      View full article
    • William Maley
      When the Detroit Three Met With President Trump
      By William Maley
      The CEOs of Detroit's three automakers met with President Donald Trump this morning to talk about investments. Specifically, investments into U.S. manufacturing. 
      "We have a very big push on to have auto plants and other plants -- many other plants," Trump told reporters at the meeting. “We’re going to make the process much more simple for the oil companies and everybody else that wants to do business in the United States.”
      During the meeting, Trump told the CEOs that he plans on cutting corporate tax rates to 15-20 percent, and reduce regulations by 75 percent.
      “We think we can cut regulations by 75 percent. Maybe more. When you want to expand your plant, or when Mark wants to come in and build a big massive plant, or when Dell wants to come in and do something monstrous and special -- you’re going to have your approvals really fast,” said Trump. 
      One regulation that is likely going to be shown the door are the EPA's 2025 fuel economy regulations which were set in stone during the final days of President Obama's tenure. Automakers have been asking President Trump to rethink the aggressive mandates set by the agency.
      “I am, to a large extent, an environmentalist. I believe in it. But, it’s out of control,” said Trump.
      After the meeting, Ford CEO Mark Fields seemed the most upbeat when speaking to reporters.
       "As an industry we're excited about working together with the president," said Fields.
      GM CEO Mary Barra said she sees a “huge opportunity” with working with the president to “improve the environment, improve safety and improve job creation.” FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne was less enthused than the other two, stating the meeting was a positive one.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Detroit Free Press
    • William Maley
      Ford News: Spying: Plug-In Hybrid Arrives for the Ford F-150
      By William Maley
      Earlier this month, Ford CEO Mark Fields dropped some big bombshells concerning the company. One of those was a hybrid version of the F-150 for 2020. A spy photographer has given us our first look at what Ford has in mind for this.
      The F-150 mule caught in pictures only has the front covered up. But it appears the truck is a plug-hybrid. This conclusion is due to flaps that aren't hidden so well. One of these likely has the door hiding the socket to plug in the truck. The photographer who took the photos reports the mule had a slightly narrow front track and sounded like it had a four-cylinder under the hood. Motor1 isn't sure about this considering Mark Fields said the model "will offer powerful towing and payload capacity and operate as a mobile generator.” Achieving this with a four-cylinder could be tough unless Ford is planning to have a big battery pack and electric motors to do it. Over at Trucks.com, they think the F-150 plug-in hybrid could use the 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder found in the Mustang as it delivers 310 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque - giving it the necessary power to pull off Field's claim.
      Source: Motor1, Trucks.com

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online