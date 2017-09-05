Genesis G70 Caught Uncovered, Debut To Happen September 15th

Next Friday, Genesis will unveil the highly anticipated G70 compact luxury sedan. But why wait? Thanks to an Instagram user, we have gotten our first look at it.

the_KoreanBeast on Instagram posted two pictures of an almost production-ready G70. The first picture shows a blue G70 rolling off a truck for a photoshoot of some kind. It looks like last year's New York Concept with the flowing curves and rear-drive proportions (long front, short rear). The second picture is of the interior which features diamond-quilted leather, aluminum trim, and what appears to be a screen mounted like a table (like many Mercedes-Benz models).

Powertrains are expected to be the same as the upcoming Kia Stinger - turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder and a twin-turbo 3.3L V6. An eight-speed automatic is expected to be the only transmission on offer and all-wheel drive will be available.

Source: the_KoreanBeast on Instagram

Pic Credit: the_KoreanBeast