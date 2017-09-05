  • Sign in to follow this  
    Genesis G70 Caught Uncovered, Debut To Happen September 15th

    By William Maley

      • Genesis' newest model makes an early appearance

    Next Friday, Genesis will unveil the highly anticipated G70 compact luxury sedan. But why wait? Thanks to an Instagram user, we have gotten our first look at it.

    the_KoreanBeast on Instagram posted two pictures of an almost production-ready G70. The first picture shows a blue G70 rolling off a truck for a photoshoot of some kind. It looks like last year's New York Concept with the flowing curves and rear-drive proportions (long front, short rear). The second picture is of the interior which features diamond-quilted leather, aluminum trim, and what appears to be a screen mounted like a table (like many Mercedes-Benz models).

    Powertrains are expected to be the same as the upcoming Kia Stinger - turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder and a twin-turbo 3.3L V6. An eight-speed automatic is expected to be the only transmission on offer and all-wheel drive will be available.

    Source: the_KoreanBeast on Instagram
    Pic Credit: the_KoreanBeast


    dfelt

    Interesting, cool that they have this car, but I think a little too late to get this to market. I understand they probably already had this auto too far down the production line to kill it, but I wonder if they could not have built a Performance SUV/CUV for the Genesis product line?

    frogger
    13 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting, cool that they have this car, but I think a little too late to get this to market. I understand they probably already had this auto too far down the production line to kill it, but I wonder if they could not have built a Performance SUV/CUV for the Genesis product line?

    Agreed, this looks like a slightly upscale variation of the Stinger and is probably a good entry lux sedan, but good entry lux sedans without a German badge have a tough time selling.  They need their planned SUV/CUV's here stat.http://www.autonews.com/article/20170807/OEM03/170809791/genesis-future-utility-vehicle

     

     

    Stew

    Platform amortization.  This is what allows this and the stinger to exist and why they both must exist.  The same reason Cadillac shares platforms with Chevies, Lincolns with Fords, and Alfas with Dodge. 

