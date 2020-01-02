Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Genesis Releases Images of GV80 SUV

      ...the first official ones anyway...

    Over the holiday, Genesis released some official images of the upcoming Genesis GV80 SUV.  The Genesis GV80 originally leaked out with unauthorized pictures in early December, but now we have a clearer and more official view.

    The GV80 sports the large shield grille that the new 2020 Genesis G90 wears, but also includes new split headlight design. This motif is reflected in the taillight design as well.  Inside the dashboard is wide and low, to emphasis width. Most of the controls are touch sensitive and a large, wide screen rises up out of the dash for the infotainment system. The drive selector is a jewel-like rotating dial in the center console. 

    The GV80 rides on a Genesis-unique rear wheel drive platform and will likely be powered by a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 making 365 horsepower or more with a possible power boost. There is also the possibility of the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder found in the Sonata N-Line that makes 290 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The transmission will likely be the 8-speed automatic found in other Genesis vehicles. 

    We will be seeing more of the GV80 as the month progresses. It goes on sale in it's home market of South Korea later this month.

    1733-GenesisfirstSUVtheall-newGV80frontalimage.jpg

    1735-GenesisfirstSUVtheall-newGV80sideprofileimage.jpg

    1734-GenesisfirstSUVtheall-newGV80luxuriousinteriorimage.jpg

    Source: Genesis

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    I like what I see, very stylish and clean both exterior and interior. Take this over anything the Germans are building right now based on the pictures.

    Drew Dowdell

    This is much more interesting than any of the tired European designs.  I liken this to the Aviator in terms of interesting and handsome design. 

    frogger

    Took them a long time to enter this segment (similar to how long they took to get the Palisade, Telluride out), but the end results are the same, right up there.

     

     

    USA-1

    Interior looks decent, but that's about it. That new Genesis cheese grater grille is so fugly.

    jry

    This needs to be more that a rebadge of the Telluride or Palisade. It needs to have more length and be a true full sized SUV. Otherwise, a Platinum Ford Explorer beats it's butt.

    Robert Hall
    2 hours ago, jry said:

    This needs to be more that a rebadge of the Telluride or Palisade. 

    It's not a rebadge, totally different platform. This is on a RWD platform.. 

