Genesis Releases Images of GV80 SUV

Over the holiday, Genesis released some official images of the upcoming Genesis GV80 SUV. The Genesis GV80 originally leaked out with unauthorized pictures in early December, but now we have a clearer and more official view.

The GV80 sports the large shield grille that the new 2020 Genesis G90 wears, but also includes new split headlight design. This motif is reflected in the taillight design as well. Inside the dashboard is wide and low, to emphasis width. Most of the controls are touch sensitive and a large, wide screen rises up out of the dash for the infotainment system. The drive selector is a jewel-like rotating dial in the center console.

The GV80 rides on a Genesis-unique rear wheel drive platform and will likely be powered by a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 making 365 horsepower or more with a possible power boost. There is also the possibility of the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder found in the Sonata N-Line that makes 290 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The transmission will likely be the 8-speed automatic found in other Genesis vehicles.

We will be seeing more of the GV80 as the month progresses. It goes on sale in it's home market of South Korea later this month.