Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 Genesis G90 Debuts for America

      ...A new flagship for Genesis...

    1655-Thenew2020GenesisG90premiumluxurysedaninmotion.jpgLos Angeles - The Genesis G90 made its North American debut this evening at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new G90 introduces the next design theme for the Genesis family. It is a total reskin of the existing car. Genesis calls the design Horizontal Architecture and Athletic Elegance and it is reflected inside and outside the car.

    The interior embodies the Horizontal Architecture theme with harmonious flow of horizontal surfaces such as the HVAC vents, audio controls, and wood trim. 

    On the connectivity front, it is the first Genesis vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and software. Its 12.3-inch display navigation system is now touchscreen and a uses a copper user interface with copper accents. Standard are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. Intelligent Car Management Service personalizes the driving experience by using data to analyze driving patterns and informs the driver of necessary maintenance and vehicle wear.

    The interior environment is more serene, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces noise, vibration and harshness using leading audio technology to reduce unwanted noise intrusion. Occupant convenience is enhanced by when entering tunnels through automatic external air prevention. The adaptive control suspension minimizes vibration in real time and precisely manages body motions throughout the range of dynamics with minimal compromises to ride comfort.

    Safety technology that comes standard is Lane Follow Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Doors, and Highway Driving assist. There are 10 standard airbags.

    Powering the G90 is a choice of 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 producing 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft of torque or a 5.0 liter V8 producing 420 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic and are available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. Fuel economy for the V6 Turbo is 17 city / 25 Highway while the V8 16 city / 24 highway (RWD) or 15 city / 23 highway (AWD)

    1656-Thenew2020GenesisG90premiumluxurysedaninmotion.jpg

    The 2020 Genesis G90 goes on sale in North America in December 2019

    Source: Genesis

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    regfootball

    A reskin of the existing car.  The genesis didn’t drive that great and they only reskinned it?   Kind of a GM move....

    with sedans dying I guess I can understand the effort.  The USPS must be really happy because Hyundai is ‘mailing it in’

    I’d find a 3 year old CT6 and drive that. 

    26 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    How is that not an Acura???

    It’s missing the ‘meat slicer’ grille

    Edited by regfootball

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    About  how it not be an Acura.

    It does not have the "jeweled" headlights...but yeah, I guess Hyundai could call that look, Acura inspired. 

    And talking about Chrysler, which I love that car Blu posted, but I do prefer the previous year's fins better...

    How does the logo on the steering wheel  not be a Chrysler?

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    At least it looks different, and the wheels are unique.  The plus is it isn't a knock off Lexus or os S-class of the past like previous Genesis cars, this does stand out.   I do think it could look dated quickly though.  Interior is nice for the price point, obviously it isn't A8 level, but it is much cheaper too, so you get what you pay for.  I think the letdown is carryover powertrains and that 5.0 liter V8 went on sale for 2012 model year, so now 8 years later it is the same thing.  I think that turbo V6 is 7-8 years old too.  Those are dated, no hybrid system or anything, it is just old when people want cutting edge.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1
    25 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    About  how it not be an Acura.

    It does not have the "jeweled" headlights...but yeah, I guess Hyundai could call that look, Acura inspired. 

    And talking about Chrysler, which I love that car Blu posted, but I do prefer the previous year's fins better...

    How does the logo on the steering wheel  not be a Chrysler?

     

     

     

    But it does have Volvo'esque headlights with the horizontal LED lightpipes through the center of the assembly.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Looks just like their ubber pricey luxury version in Korea. Guess they figure, to recover R&D, gotta sell it in more markets. lol 😛 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Kia Unleashes the Seltos: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Kia unveiled the 2021 Kia Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. The Seltos brings a new level of ruggedness and refinement to the entry level crossover segment.  The Seltos slots between the Kia Soul and Kia Sportage in the brand's lineup.  It has a longer wheelbase than is typical and a long hood to give it a sense of size though in a small package.  Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arches emphasize off-road capability, and the standard AWD on the base model makes that capability a reality. 
      The Seltos is powered by either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft of torque or an up-level 1.6-liter Turbo that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is routed to the front or all wheels by a CVT on the 2.0 or a 7-speed DCT on the 1.6T. 
      The body is composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives to offer a stiff structure without increasing weight. 
      Inside there is an available 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and multi-Bluetooth capability allowing for two phones to be connected to the infotainment system at the same time. 
      Safety technology includes Kia's available "Kia Drive Wise" safety suite that includes things like blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, and driver attention warning.

      The base LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the FWD SX will have a similar starting price.   

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Kia Unleashes the Seltos
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Kia unveiled the 2021 Kia Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. The Seltos brings a new level of ruggedness and refinement to the entry level crossover segment.  The Seltos slots between the Kia Soul and Kia Sportage in the brand's lineup.  It has a longer wheelbase than is typical and a long hood to give it a sense of size though in a small package.  Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arches emphasize off-road capability, and the standard AWD on the base model makes that capability a reality. 
      The Seltos is powered by either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft of torque or an up-level 1.6-liter Turbo that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is routed to the front or all wheels by a CVT on the 2.0 or a 7-speed DCT on the 1.6T. 
      The body is composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives to offer a stiff structure without increasing weight. 
      Inside there is an available 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and multi-Bluetooth capability allowing for two phones to be connected to the infotainment system at the same time. 
      Safety technology includes Kia's available "Kia Drive Wise" safety suite that includes things like blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, and driver attention warning.

      The base LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the FWD SX will have a similar starting price.   
    • Drew Dowdell
      VW ID. Space Vizzion Rolls out a Wagon on the MEB Platform: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Volkswagen has rolled out the 7th vehicle on the MEB platform at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Known as the ID. Space Vizzion, it is an all-electric wagon concept that previews a potential production vehicle for North America and Europe. It has a super efficient drag coefficient of 0.24 and carries and 82 kWh battery for a range of up to 300 miles.
      The concept car is powered by a 275-horsepower motor mounted in the rear. A second motor could me mounted up front giving a total system output of 365 hp and all-wheel drive. 
      Inside, the ID Space Vizzion is chock full of modern touches such as an augmented reality heads up display, new "AppleSkin" material is used in the seats and doors. The color spectrum of the infotainment system also changes according to the selected background lighting color. If the ID. SPACE VIZZION detects a stressful situation, such as rush hour traffic jams, the system suggests switching to a relaxation mode in which a calming ambient lighting shade is activated.

      No word yet on when and if the ID. Space Vizzion is coming to market, but with the expansion of Chattanooga already underway to build the ID cars, the ID Space Vizzion's production counterpart could be here sooner rather than later. 

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...