2020 Genesis G90 Debuts for America

Los Angeles - The Genesis G90 made its North American debut this evening at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new G90 introduces the next design theme for the Genesis family. It is a total reskin of the existing car. Genesis calls the design Horizontal Architecture and Athletic Elegance and it is reflected inside and outside the car.

The interior embodies the Horizontal Architecture theme with harmonious flow of horizontal surfaces such as the HVAC vents, audio controls, and wood trim.

On the connectivity front, it is the first Genesis vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and software. Its 12.3-inch display navigation system is now touchscreen and a uses a copper user interface with copper accents. Standard are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. Intelligent Car Management Service personalizes the driving experience by using data to analyze driving patterns and informs the driver of necessary maintenance and vehicle wear.

The interior environment is more serene, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces noise, vibration and harshness using leading audio technology to reduce unwanted noise intrusion. Occupant convenience is enhanced by when entering tunnels through automatic external air prevention. The adaptive control suspension minimizes vibration in real time and precisely manages body motions throughout the range of dynamics with minimal compromises to ride comfort.

Safety technology that comes standard is Lane Follow Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Doors, and Highway Driving assist. There are 10 standard airbags.

Powering the G90 is a choice of 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 producing 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft of torque or a 5.0 liter V8 producing 420 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic and are available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. Fuel economy for the V6 Turbo is 17 city / 25 Highway while the V8 16 city / 24 highway (RWD) or 15 city / 23 highway (AWD)

The 2020 Genesis G90 goes on sale in North America in December 2019