Hyundai Exec Says Luxury Brands Focus Way Too Much On Tech

The head of Hyundai's N performance division, Albert Biermann said luxury automakers are too focused pm technology that doesn’t give value to customers.

“It’s all marketing, first of all. “How many people really buy it later on? Much of this exists for media, to give a hype, to show the technology level. But how many people really buy it later on?" said Biermann to Australian outlet Drive.

“If the tech will fail, you’re just adding the burden to the buyer, right?”

We can assume some of the tech Biermann is referring to are things like gesture controls for the infotainment system or perfume diffusers. Biermann also brought up the example of a camera that looks at the road and makes adjustments to the suspension, calling it stupid.

“In our G90 you will not find any air suspension, or active roll-bars, or active whatever. A camera sensing the road, and this stuff. It’s stupid. We have a solid Hyundai steel platform, tonnes of high-strength steel – okay, it’s a little bit heavier than the other cars – and we have adjustable shock absorbers, and that’s it. We still outpace the S-Class in the double lane-change in the Consumer Reports. We almost beat the BMW, without all the fancy stuff,” said Biermann.

Biermann explained that Genesis will be focusing on simple technologies to make them reliable. He said Hyundai's chairman, Chung Mong-koo said he wants all Hyundai and Genesis models to be “like new” after a decade on the road.

On one hand, Biermann has a point. Luxury cars are notorious for being expensive to keep on the road, partly due to all the technology equipment fitted to them. On the other hand, those technologies are a big selling point on these vehicles. Buyers use these to justify the price and they are a cool party trick to show to friends and family.

Source: Drive.com.au