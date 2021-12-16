Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    "Shock and Awe" GMC Electric Lineup

      GMC has today released their first glimpse of the GMC Sierra Electric Truck to join the GMC Hummer truck and SUV electric auto's.

    GMC has given us a peak of the upcoming electric Sierra pickup truck which will launch only in a Denali Trim and being the third all-electric auto in the GMC Portfolio.

    According to GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred, the Denali Trim line holds tremendous equity for GMC and their customers being one of the most popular trims sold. To quote the VP: “We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali.”

    The electric Sierra will be purposefully built on the Ultium Platform with premium materials and capabilities that GMC Customers have come to expect.

    This truck will have a full reveal next year in 2022 and be assembled at the Factory ZERO Assembly Plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

    GMC Expands EV Lineup, Offers 1st Look at Electric Sierra Denali

    David
    9 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Looks (what we can see so far) MUCH better than the Lightning - and it still strongly says 'GMC'. 

    It will be interesting to see the pickups when revealed.

    Agree, I am liking what I see on the GMC Sierra EV. 

    Based on GM's corporate web site and there, GMC/Chevrolet social media pages, the CES or Consumer Electric Show in January we will see these trucks unveiled.

    oldshurst442
    5 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Can these EV trucks survive a Detroit or Minneapolis winter with little or no loss in performance and battery life?  That is the question!

     

    What question?

    Tesla and Norway has answered that riddle a loooong time ago...

    I think its time to move on from that angle...   

     

     

     

    balthazar

    That might be formidable to tabulate on numerous fronts. Do you happen to speak Norwegian?

    I assume Tesla, the company, has done cold weather testing / data collection.

    Would be interesting to read their findings.

    Robert Hall
    13 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Can these EV trucks survive a Detroit or Minneapolis winter with little or no loss in performance and battery life?  That is the question!

    Considering GM has been building and selling trucks in cold climates for over 100 years, I'm sure they have done their homework and developed these products to perform under a variety of conditions.  This is a large car company, not some tiny startup...

    oldshurst442

    Yes.  

    Considering it IS General Motors and the amount of time GM has taken to release their Ultium tech EV vehicles to the public, Im sure the right engineering has gone into them to make sure uneasy and queazy Americans about EVs wont be disappoint... 

    Kinda like Supercruise.

    It took, what it was like, GM forever to introduce a smart cruise control system of the likes of Mercedes and Tesla and all others.  But when Cadillac unleashed it to the world...  Man-oh MAN was it gooooood! 

    Have you noticed that GM, other than the Bolts, GM has NO OTHER EVs to sell?  And GM has been promising us Ultium for 2-3 years now?  Let me remind you that the Bolt is last gen Battery tech...   

    Let me ALSO remind you that the Bolt does NOT lose THAT much battery life in cold cold weather.  No need to speak Norwegian to actually see what THAT data tells us about either the Bolt OR Tesla.... as both have been sold in Canada and in the US and some of these ENGLISH speaking folk have announced it on their Youtube videos have dealt with it more or less with no real pain...

    There is no need to go all 'Fox News covering the Jan. 6 riots' or CNBC Chevy pick-up truck explosion' on this matter...  

    Ill repeat, Norwegians dont seem too disturbed from their daily lives by the battery life loss in cold weather. Maybe we as uneasy, queazy Americans and Canadians shoudnt make a mountain out of a mole hill...

    It makes us look weak and stupid to the rest of the world...

     

    ccap41
    16 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Can these EV trucks survive a Detroit or Minneapolis winter with little or no loss in performance and battery life?  That is the question!

    Gasoline and diesel lose range in winter months as well, just say'n. 

    ccap41
    9 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    How about we ask Norwegians and how they cope with it.

    After all, they have voted EVs in with their money and not their mouths...

     

    I mean, with government incentives. They didn't just decide to pay full price for electric vehicles because they like them. They get additional benefits like access to bus-only lanes, and free municipal parking, 50% ferry/toll fees, you can look at the rest below.

    The Norwegian EV incentives:

    • No purchase/import taxes (1990-)
    • Exemption from 25% VAT on purchase (2001-)
    • No annual road tax (1996-2021). Reduced tax from 2021.
    • No charges on toll roads or ferries (1997- 2017).
    • Maximum 50% of the total amount on ferry fares for electric vehicles (2018-)
    • Maximum 50% of the total amount on toll roads (2019)
    • Free municipal parking (1999- 2017)
    • Parking fee for EVs was introduced locally with an upper limit of a maximum 50% of the full price (2018-)
    • Access to bus lanes (2005-).
    • New rules allow local authorities to limit the access to only include EVs that carry one or more passengers (2016)
    • 50 % reduced company car tax (2000-2018).
    • Company car tax reduction reduced to 40% (2018-)
    • Exemption from 25% VAT on leasing (2015)
    • Fiscal compensation for the scrapping of fossil vans when converting to a zero-emission van (2018)

    https://elbil.no/english/norwegian-ev-policy/

    oldshurst442
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    Gasoline and diesel lose range in winter months as well, just say'n. 

    Albeit not as much.  

    With my rant, I dont want to make it seem that there is no SIGNIFANT battery life. Because there is.  With my rant, I dont want us to make a mountain out of a mole hill.

    If we are honest about this EV thing, there is plenty from the tech that is way way waaaaaaaay behind what we are used to with the internal combustion engine. 

    But that is the thing. 

    Are we expecting EV tech to be on par with tech that we have been using, improving and honing in on for the last 120 some odd years?

    of COURSE there HAS to be some compromises to be made with a switch to EVs. 

    I get it, some of us do not WANT to make these compromises.

    Fair enough.    But lets be honest about THAT then. There is no need to false news it...

    But then again, we have come to a point where humans have no CHOICE but TO change their ways regarding pollution.  

    Is battery tech all that superior to gasoline tech in regards to pollution? 

    Some say yes. Some say no.  And somewhere in between those two factions the truth resides...   

     

    oldshurst442
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I mean, with government incentives. They didn't just decide to pay full price for electric vehicles because they like them. They get additional benefits like access to bus-only lanes, and free municipal parking, 50% ferry/toll fees, you can look at the rest below.

    The Norwegian EV incentives:

    • No purchase/import taxes (1990-)
    • Exemption from 25% VAT on purchase (2001-)
    • No annual road tax (1996-2021). Reduced tax from 2021.
    • No charges on toll roads or ferries (1997- 2017).
    • Maximum 50% of the total amount on ferry fares for electric vehicles (2018-)
    • Maximum 50% of the total amount on toll roads (2019)
    • Free municipal parking (1999- 2017)
    • Parking fee for EVs was introduced locally with an upper limit of a maximum 50% of the full price (2018-)
    • Access to bus lanes (2005-).
    • New rules allow local authorities to limit the access to only include EVs that carry one or more passengers (2016)
    • 50 % reduced company car tax (2000-2018).
    • Company car tax reduction reduced to 40% (2018-)
    • Exemption from 25% VAT on leasing (2015)
    • Fiscal compensation for the scrapping of fossil vans when converting to a zero-emission van (2018)

    https://elbil.no/english/norwegian-ev-policy/

     

    Yes!

    And that is going to happen here (North America) too.   

    Like I said above.   Its time for humans to change their ways in consuming certain items...    And even if we dont agree on that statement regarding climate change...

    The Hemi is going away because Dodge pays huge compliance fines. And ultimately, the emissions regulations WORLD WIDE regarding ICE will end up killing off 3 and 4 cylinder cars WORLD WIDE before this decade is up...

    World wide INCLUDES the US and Canada.

     

       

    balthazar

    I’m not reading anyone here ‘making a mountain out of a molehill’; merely asking to see data on extreme cold weather BE degradation. 

    It’s a valid question.

    And there’s nothing wrong in asking it.

    ccap41

    I believe last year when I looked this information up, it was roughly a 30% loss of range. Obviously each vehicle's heating/cooling of the batteries will change the drop in range and everybody has different solutions to maintaining their batteries. 

    smk4565

    Cost is what is going to matter not battery degradation.  Most people aren't driving more than 50 miles a day, I think range and battery degradation are highly over rated, and probably that narrative was started by car companies wanting to sell gas cars and not really form consumers.

    The question is what can be done with cost, Since they are starting with the Denali, I would guess this is another $100k or close to it pickup truck, maybe it's $75k like a Rivian.  But the Hummer is over $100k, the Lucid is $149k.  The real winner of EV future is who can make a mid-size sedan or SUV that electric for Rav4 or Camry money.  Who can make an EV pickup that costs as much as an F150 XLT, where the main build of sales are.    This is where it could be Tesla, and if so, all these other guys are in big trouble.  

    ccap41
    45 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think range and battery degradation are highly over rated, and probably that narrative was started by car companies wanting to sell gas cars and not really form consumers.

    I think it most started because range wasn't 250-500 miles like it is now. Losing 30% range in something that only gets 70-150 miles of range in good conditions, is pretty crappy to only get 50-100 miles of range in poor conditions. I know it isn't often but surpassing 100 miles in a day of a lot of running around isn't unheard of. I wouldn't have been able to pick up my wife's G55 from the dealership Saturday in cold conditions if I had less than 100 miles of range. It's 60 miles in each direction. Had I had a Mercedes Benz B Class Electric (84 miles of range), it would be a two charge trip. Just say'n, I think that's why this is a major topic still. 

    52 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    the Lucid is $149k

    We've been over this, it starts at 75k, just like a Model S. 

    David
    7 hours ago, balthazar said:

    I’m not reading anyone here ‘making a mountain out of a molehill’; merely asking to see data on extreme cold weather BE degradation. 

    It’s a valid question.

    And there’s nothing wrong in asking it.

    I agree, good question to ask, seems you can find plenty of cold weather results on the Chevrolet Bolt and yet all these stories talk about how great the Tesla Alaska testing site it, but still no real data.

    An exclusive look at Tesla's extreme cold testing facility - Roadshow (cnet.com)

    Tesla's Winter Testing Facility In Alaska Is Pretty Incredible (insideevs.com)

    Interesting that even on Tesla own forum owners admit that they want to see but have found no info on Tesla 3 cold weather battery degradation.

    Cold weather testing — Tesla Forums

    Interesting that another Tesla Forum also has the same results of no info on any of Tesla products even though they have their winter testing ground. They do mention Bolt data and how good the Bolt is at minimal battery degradation in extreme cold.

    Cold weather testing? | Tesla Motors Club

    This is probably one of the best news stories on Tesla and how it matches up to the Bolt. Tesla in -36c Saskatchewan Canada takes 10 min to heat up before it lets you drive it. Chevrolet Bolt heats up in seconds and due to the battery tech that manages the battery pack, even in the extreme cold you can get in and drive right away. WIN GM.

    Teslas & Other EVs In Extreme Cold (-36°C) - CleanTechnica

    Tesla Support has plenty of cold weather tips and they state to use their software app to make sure the auto is ready for you 10 minutes before you leave by having it do the cold weather start up process. This makes me even more want to take a GM EV over a Tesla.

    Winter Driving Tips | Tesla

    Interesting that RIVIAN has learned from GM as they manage the heating of the battery pack in extreme cold to keep it ready to use instantly rather than a 10 min preheat like Tesla. Rivian testing is done near the north pole in -40C in Canada.

    Rivian tests R1T electric pickup in sub-zero temperatures - Electrek

    This tends to make me think GM and Ford will have far superior EVs in Cold Climates over Tesla.

    smk4565
    7 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I think it most started because range wasn't 250-500 miles like it is now. Losing 30% range in something that only gets 70-150 miles of range in good conditions, is pretty crappy to only get 50-100 miles of range in poor conditions. I know it isn't often but surpassing 100 miles in a day of a lot of running around isn't unheard of. I wouldn't have been able to pick up my wife's G55 from the dealership Saturday in cold conditions if I had less than 100 miles of range. It's 60 miles in each direction. Had I had a Mercedes Benz B Class Electric (84 miles of range), it would be a two charge trip. Just say'n, I think that's why this is a major topic still. 

    We've been over this, it starts at 75k, just like a Model S. 

    The Cheapest Lucid Air (Pure), which you can reserve now, but it isn't in production until spring 2022, is $84,900 base price before tax credits.   A Mercedes-AMG E53 which is the same size, has similar performance and a better interior is $75,000 base price.  A Lexus LS which is a larger, more luxurious car than the Air Pure starts at $76,000.   The Air has hype because the top end version has over 1,000 hp, but the middle trim has to go against E63's and M5's, the Taycan and Panamera, the lower trim against established German sedans and Lexus and this isn't a big segment.  Infiniti, Cadillac, Lincoln, and Acura have all got out of mid-large luxury sedans, and Lexus killed the GS because there is no growth in this segment.  

    The 2022 Model S starts at $94,990, and if you order today, you get it July of 2022 (estimated).   That car is super fast, but it has a pretty mediocre interior.  BMW, Audi and Mercedes can all undercut that price with the EQE, A6 E-Tron, and i5-series EV thing and have a better interior, better car. 

    The market will flood with EV's, but these near $100k cars are such a tiny part of the market, no one is really even attempting a volume EV, outside of maybe Tesla with the 3/Y, but even those the global volume on that is a fraction of what a Rav4 or CR-V does globally.

    oldshurst442
    23 hours ago, balthazar said:

    I’m not reading anyone here ‘making a mountain out of a molehill’; merely asking to see data on extreme cold weather BE degradation. 

    It’s a valid question.

    And there’s nothing wrong in asking it.

     

    I am Greek, therefore a little melodrama here and there is the norm from where I come from. Either from starting it myself, or actually noticing it and calling it out.  Even if its a small tiny amount of melodrama, I sees it.  Im accustomed to seeing it.  Its in my Greek DNA.    Italian and Hebrew peoples are also masters of melodrama in sniffing it out and creating it.   :)      Call it a gift?  (For creating it and seeing it)  Anyway.  

    A question was asked about if the technology is up to snuff to withstand harsh Michigan winters.  And it was asked in a way to undermine GM's ability to engineer things and at the same time,  it was asked in way to undermine the technology itself. 

    Nothing wrong it asking about it. But everything wrong about being skeptical about it when Teslas have been in use in harsh weathers since close to a decade now.

    And the answers that were posted by CCAP, Robert and myself have addressed the issue.   

    When a Model S had a range of 200 some odd miles with the 60 KW/H battery, and when Nissan Leafs and Chevy Bolts had 100 some odd mile ranges, 5-6 years ago, then yeah, it was an issue.  The norm now is 300 mile range.  Even at 50% battery loss life with harsh cold weather and the heater is on full blast and because its NOT uncommon to HAVE a 50% battery loss regardless what EV we are talking about, 150 mile range on a REGULAR daily driven commute does NOT pose a problem any more.  If one wants to do other things and drive to different places on TOP of their regular daily driven routine, then at even 150 mile range, we WILL have a problem.  The thing is,  I live in an area where the climate gets harshly cold very very often every winter. But I drive gasoline powered cars. For now. The thing is though, even with a FULL TANK OF GAS, I DO NOT DRIVE HERE AND THERE AND EVERYWHERE WHEN ITS HARSHLY COLD OR SNOW STORMY OUTSIDE...  Or at least I try not to...

    So we could throw all kinds of imaginary problems to our skeptical criticism of a technology that we may not welcome in our lives, we should try to be less melodramatic with our questions surrounding our unfounded problems with the tech.

    Like I said, no need to create a mountain out of a molehill.  (I saw that its one word and not two. LOL)   Because I saw through the melodramatic style of asking the question if General Motors could release an EV pick-up truck ready for the vigors of a harsh Michigan winter...   

     

    oldshurst442

    If the argument will delve into: "But I NEED to drive those miles..."  

    Then if THAT is the case, EVs are NOT the type of vehicle that addresses that persons needs. So moot point about cold battery life loss...   However, the technology is advancing by leaps and bounds.   The more expensive EVs are already in the 400 mile range and the Lucid Air is said (not proven yet)to have a 500 mile range.   And the newer battery tech such as Ultium, is said to reduce battery loss due to cold.   By the time ICE becomes really dead, these cold issues will have been eliminated.. 

     

    balthazar
    29 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Chevy Bolts had 100 some odd mile ranges, 5-6 years ago

    Bolt came out in 2017 with a 238 mile range. It's currently 259.

    ccap's posted chart is very good info (if the results of real-world independent results, not OEM-sourced).
    hyundai, vw, bmw, Chevy & Ford see some significant loss, but Teslas apparently do not. 

    I have good faith in GM, but the Ultium system is brand new to production- and you know you should never buy the first year of a new major system. 😉

