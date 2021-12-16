"Shock and Awe" GMC Electric Lineup

GMC has given us a peak of the upcoming electric Sierra pickup truck which will launch only in a Denali Trim and being the third all-electric auto in the GMC Portfolio.

According to GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred, the Denali Trim line holds tremendous equity for GMC and their customers being one of the most popular trims sold. To quote the VP: “We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali.”

The electric Sierra will be purposefully built on the Ultium Platform with premium materials and capabilities that GMC Customers have come to expect.

This truck will have a full reveal next year in 2022 and be assembled at the Factory ZERO Assembly Plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

GMC Expands EV Lineup, Offers 1st Look at Electric Sierra Denali