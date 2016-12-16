  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    China Fines GM $29 Million For "monopolistic pricing"

    By William Maley

      • It is official. GM to be hit with a $29 million fine

    China has fined General Motors $29 million for monopolistic pricing according to Reuters. This ends speculation that we first brought to light last week. The fine is due to GM setting minimum prices on certain Buick, Cadillac, and Chevrolet models.

    "GM fully respects local laws and regulations wherever we operate. We will provide full support to our joint venture in China to ensure that all responsive and appropriate actions are taken with respect to this matter," GM said in a email statement.

    It was speculated that the fine is due to comments made by president-elect Donald Trump about the U.S. possibly recognizing Taiwan. But sources tell Reuters that the investigation was already underway before Trump's comments. This is possibly a move by China to protect their companies. 

    Source: Reuters

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles GM News

    User Feedback


    oldshurst442

    Well....GM's biggest market is China.

    I guess GM will pay the fine and not say another word about it. Suck it up they will just to sell more Buicks...

    Could you blame them though?

    *SIGH*

    Why the sigh?

    Because although I understand its karma kicking the US in the ass for similar global foreign policy and economic strong arming that the US has done...it sucks when a country like China flexes its muscles like that!  (slave labour practices, environmental carelessness, cyber hacking, corporate thievery)

    (The USA was NEVER that outlaw-ish.....well...except from the 1980s and on when us North Americans allowed Wallstreet to take-over our lives)

    OK...this rant does NOT make me feel any better...

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6

    Global domination is now being fought fiscally. Get use to it.

    At least now we may try to work some better deals vs to apologize and play dead.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    This is just the start.....China is going to become a very, very interesting market in the next few years. And unstable.....

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. XP715
      XP715
      (30 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      GM News: China Fines GM $29 Million For "monopolistic pricing"
      By William Maley
      China has fined General Motors $29 million for monopolistic pricing according to Reuters. This ends speculation that we first brought to light last week. The fine is due to GM setting minimum prices on certain Buick, Cadillac, and Chevrolet models.
      "GM fully respects local laws and regulations wherever we operate. We will provide full support to our joint venture in China to ensure that all responsive and appropriate actions are taken with respect to this matter," GM said in a email statement.
      It was speculated that the fine is due to comments made by president-elect Donald Trump about the U.S. possibly recognizing Taiwan. But sources tell Reuters that the investigation was already underway before Trump's comments. This is possibly a move by China to protect their companies. 
      Source: Reuters

      View full article
    • William Maley
      GM News: GM To Cut Back On Production As Inventory Is At An 8-Year High
      By William Maley
      General Motors is dialing back on production as it currently has too many vehicles in inventory. The Detroit News reports that General Motors at the end of November had 874,000 vehicles sitting around - a number that hasn't been seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Compared to the same time last year, the number of vehicles has increased by 182,000 units. More worrying is that compared to October, the number of unsold vehicles rose by 40,000.
      Despite strong sales, more consumers are going with crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. GM even increased incentives on a number of models to help relieve this glut, all to no avail.
      According to Autodata, this is amount of passenger vehicles GM had sitting,
      110 day-supply of the Cadillac CT6 119 day-supply of the Cadillac ATS 121 day-supply of the Chevrolet Cruze 132 day-supply of the Cadillac CTS 168 day supply of the Buick LaCrosse 170 day-supply of the Chevrolet Corvette and Spark 177 day-supply of the Chevrolet Camaro Because of this, General Motors is cutting back on production at some of their plants. As we reported last month , GM is cutting a shift at their Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan (home to Cadillac ATS, CTS, and Chevrolet Camaro) and a shift at Lordstown, Ohio plant (home to the Chevrolet Cruze). General Motors will also be shutting down five plants according to Reuters in January. The plants include,
      Detroit-Hamtramck (Three weeks) Fairfax, KS (Three weeks) Lansing Grand River (Two weeks) Lordstown, OH (One week) Bowling Green, KY (One week) Source: The Detroit News, Reuters

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      It's taken me 4 weeks to get this old furnace running... Now I just want to sit here and watch it burn.
      · 0 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      Anyone who had spoken to me in person in the past 3 months has heard me mention my apartment renovations where I am gutting them and turning them into much nicer places. Here is one that has gotten the most changes. Four walls removed, converted to an open floor plan, getting an all new tile bath/shower and a new kitchen, refinishing the hardwood floors throughout. Plus this one has a two car garage attached.
      · 0 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      My last flights of 2016 are tomorrow and I'm going to....just... barely... squeak into gold status. What's crazy is that I'm Platinum now which means I flew twice as much in 2015.... Yet I still feel like I got hit by a truck.
      · 0 replies

  • Who's Online (See full list)