    Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges GM's Heavy Duty Trucks Cheated in Emission Tests

    By William Maley

      • General Motors now finds itself in the diesel crosshairs

    If you thought the pain and suffering against diesel would end anytime soon, think again. 

    Today in Federal Court in Detroit, a class-action lawsuit was filed against General Motors by 705,000 owners of the 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HDs equipped with the Duramax V8 diesel claiming the engine has illegal software to skirt emission tests. The 190-page suit says GM equipped the Duramax V8 with various software programs to pass regulatory emission tests, while spewing two to five times the legal limit when driven under regular conditions. Bloomberg notes the suit has 83 references to Volkswagen and alleges environmental damage caused by these trucks could surpass Volkswagen.

    “GM claimed its engineers had accomplished a remarkable reduction of diesel emissions,” said Steve Berman, a managing partner at Hagens Berman.

    “These GM trucks likely dumped as much excess poisonous emissions into our air as did the cheating Volkswagen passenger cars.”

    It should be noted that Berman has also represented drivers and dealerships against Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler Automobile for their diesel issues.

    "These claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves.  The Duramax Diesel Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra comply with all U.S. EPA and CARB emissions regulations," General Motors said in a statement today.

    For those keeping score, this is the sixth automaker either being sued or under investigation for claims of cheating emission tests. Aside from Volkswagen and FCA, Diamler is currently under investigation in Germany for possible fraud charges relating to possible manipulation of emissions. In France, both PSA Group and Renault face their own investigation.

    Source: Bloomberg

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    OK, first test the trucks and see if cheating software is on them.

    Second, do they really have 705,000 current owners having them represent them in this? NO, so how is this frivolous lawsuit being allowed forward?

    Third, I wonder how GM would have gotten their diesel through testing if they were cheating. Unlike VW lie, GM is using all the various options to clean up the emissions. I really doubt these trucks are cheating.

    I agree that I doubt all 6 have come together to cheat .

    I also agree with the tv interview that this firm is assuming all auto companies that build Diesel auto's are cheating and must pay. Strictly it is a money grab I feel and the looser will be users that have valid needs of diesel for pulling / hauling.

    Interesting, that many news feel this could force everyone to walk away from diesel. I agree with the ending comments that this will make companies think twice. One does have to wonder just how clean can a company make such a dirty fuel.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, FAPTurbo said:

    THIS MAKES ME MOIST

    MOIST for the Lawyers or for GM? :P 

    Moist for the tailpipe would burn off your willy! :roflmao: 

    oldshurst442

    Good news for electric power.

    Anything that deals with fossil fuels being dirty and the tree huggers just strengthen their love for electrics.

    Coal powered electric farms could be used as an argument...but pictures like these make tree huggers turn a blind eye to it....

    Ironically, the name of this type of action does NOT help the coal powered electric farm argument...

    dbc4f85540387e8888f80d1715cca20f.jpeg

     

    So yeah...how clean is diesel with the big bad black proof that is displayed from the pic above?

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    smk4565

    The diesel heavy duty trucks are way dirtier than the Jetta's and cars like that.  Maybe they have defeat devices too.  Maybe this is just all a witch hunt to get rid of diesel, because it seems like every car maker is under investigation.  And even just the cost of paying all the lawyers, the bad press, etc will make them want to quit making diesels.

    oldshurst442
    7 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The diesel heavy duty trucks are way dirtier than the Jetta's and cars like that.  Maybe they have defeat devices too.  Maybe this is just all a witch hunt to get rid of diesel, because it seems like every car maker is under investigation.  And even just the cost of paying all the lawyers, the bad press, etc will make them want to quit making diesels.

    I think in this case its a little bit of everything as you stated. A witch hunt to destroy diesels, a cash grab PLUS I too think that GM might have cheated as I too, believe that HD diesel pick-ups are dirtier than small diesel powered cars....

    Yeah...I wont be surprised to hear

    1. Ford being the next target. And the reasons being what you and I just stated.

    2. GM retreats in offering the Cruze Diesel and the Canyon and Colorado diesels too.

    3. All manufacturers just calling it quits on diesels if

    a. GM is found guilty

    b. and/or Ford is announced next on the hit list and especially if they too are found to be guilty.

    balthazar

    Pretty hard to believe 700K diesel trucks could out-pollute 11 million VWs.
    1:1 I could see; the DuraMax is 6.6L. But collectively?

    oldshurst442

    I meant it as 1:1

    Im sure SMK also meant his statement as 1:1.

     

    Im almost certain when pollution laws are put into place, the laws are meant to be enforced as 1:1 when models are concerned and not as a collective thing...

    OK...carbon credits and overall CAFE totals for a manufacturer are calculated for the entire range of vehicles...but in this case, I think this is about how THE Silverado diesel pollutes.

    I  could be wrong on all accounts.

    Edited by oldshurst442
    balthazar

    balthazar 1,544

    Posted (edited)

    But in a case where potential legal action is there, it's the cumulative that supersedes. Number of violations, plus fine per or cost per to repair, that sort of thing.

    Put it another way; there wouldn't be any legal action if VW only built 5 cars that cheated emissions.

    Edited by balthazar
    oldshurst442
    20 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    But in a case where potential legal action is there, it's the cumulative that supersedes. Number of violations, plus fine per or cost per to repair, that sort of thing.

    I fully understand that.

    But...its what THE single model does in pollution that triggers an investigation in the first place, non?

    If a brand sells a gazillion of these models then yes, its only logical that all fines would be cumultative...

    Yes....11 million TDi VW and Audis have polluted a lot more than the 700 000 Silverados even though the Duramax pollutes more, the sheer number of TDi sold is greater, therefore the as a Company, VAG has polluted  more and hence the cumultative damages are calculated and dealt with accordingly.

    Like I said, I understand that.

    But...all that does not change the fact that a Duramax (probably) pollutes more than a TDi..

    Does this mean that GM (IF IN FACT GUILTY because its all speculation and possibly a witch hunt/cash grab at this point in time) is less guilty and should be less accounted for because they sold less Duramaxes than VAG sold TDis?

    Fined less for pollution damage...yes!

    Being less guilty...NO!

    Having a fine that is EQUIVALENT AND PROPORTIONAL to VAG's fine...DAMNED RIGHT!!!

     

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
