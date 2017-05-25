Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges GM's Heavy Duty Trucks Cheated in Emission Tests

If you thought the pain and suffering against diesel would end anytime soon, think again.

Today in Federal Court in Detroit, a class-action lawsuit was filed against General Motors by 705,000 owners of the 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HDs equipped with the Duramax V8 diesel claiming the engine has illegal software to skirt emission tests. The 190-page suit says GM equipped the Duramax V8 with various software programs to pass regulatory emission tests, while spewing two to five times the legal limit when driven under regular conditions. Bloomberg notes the suit has 83 references to Volkswagen and alleges environmental damage caused by these trucks could surpass Volkswagen.

“GM claimed its engineers had accomplished a remarkable reduction of diesel emissions,” said Steve Berman, a managing partner at Hagens Berman.

“These GM trucks likely dumped as much excess poisonous emissions into our air as did the cheating Volkswagen passenger cars.”

It should be noted that Berman has also represented drivers and dealerships against Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler Automobile for their diesel issues.

"These claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves. The Duramax Diesel Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra comply with all U.S. EPA and CARB emissions regulations," General Motors said in a statement today.

For those keeping score, this is the sixth automaker either being sued or under investigation for claims of cheating emission tests. Aside from Volkswagen and FCA, Diamler is currently under investigation in Germany for possible fraud charges relating to possible manipulation of emissions. In France, both PSA Group and Renault face their own investigation.

Source: Bloomberg