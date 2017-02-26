  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    General Motors Plans More Cuts

    By William Maley

      • The sale of Opel/Vauxhall was only the beginning

    General Motors seems being in a cutting mood as it drives to improve its profit margins and stock price. Last week saw the sale of Opel and Vauxhall to PSA Group and it's only the beginning said GM CEO Mary Barra.

    Automotive News reports that GM is considering reducing investments in North American cars and "select" international markets according to a chart that was shared during a conference call with analysts last week. The chart says these two earned a spot on the chopping block due to low profit potential and weak strength in franchises.

    "There's a little bit more work that we're doing in the international markets. Our overall philosophy is that every country, every market segment has to earn its cost of capital," Barra said on the conference call. 

    Barra and GM President Dan Ammann declined to go into details about these plans.

    GM has already made significant changes in terms of their international operations by ending or reducing operations Australia, Indonesia, Russia, and Thailand. The automaker has also scaled back plans in India. The comments made during the call suggest more cuts could take place here and possibly elsewhere.

    As for 'reducing investments in North American cars', this likely means GM is taking a hard look at various segments in passenger car segment. With consumers trending towards utility vehicles and trucks, sales of passenger cars have been falling precipitously. As of March 1st, dealers had four month's worth of inventory of cars, compared to an 81-day supply for light trucks and less than 60-days for full-size SUVs. GM could walk away from certain segments such as compacts or full-size sedans, or delay investments in certain models.

    These moves will allow GM to funnel money into models that make more money, and returning capital to shareholders.

    "That's an immediate opportunity for us to reward shareholders without changing the risk profile of the company or our ability to manage through a downturn," GM CFO Chuck Stevens said.

    Analysts are mixed on GM's plans.

    "It takes a lot of discipline to shift away from a volume-is-king kind of mentality," she said. "In the end, that's going to make a better GM -- a longer-standing company that's not only more profitable but more relevant," said Rebecca Lindland, a senior analyst with Kelley Blue Book to Automotive News.

    John Murphy, an analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch isn't so sure about this plan.

    "It appears that GM's recent decision-making has become much more short-term-focused and, in our opinion, could create challenges for the company in the coming years," Murphy wrote in a report.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles GM News

    User Feedback


    Cmicasa the Great

    Low ass margin on India. Seriously. Their population is less than China's but their condensing of the population requires mostly small cars.. and it isn't exactly the luxury car capitol either.. S.America political BS is hurting its economy. 

    Its hard to speculate on this. GM does not want to get caught in the legendary 1996 debacle where they cut all their full-size cars and moved to SUVs.. of course back then no one had really heard of a car based SUV called CUV. Not to mention at this point CUVs are getting similar fuel economy as their counterparts in cars. I could see the Impala being merged into a niche RWD vehicle.. (Chevy Impala merges with Chevy SS anyone?) The Lacrosse and Regal become one.. with the Regal being the loser since the PSA deal.. but then again they have gone on record as saying that this next gen Regal/Commodore would not be affected. The Sonic/Spark thing I saw coming. Seriously.. why buy the tweener Sonic when U could buy the actual smaller and cheaper Spark or the Sonic's taller self Trax? I called this hard.. and said it on GMI and MTForum that it made no sense from a marketing point of view to not simply call the TRAX the SONIC TRX (trim) and reap the reward of sales being a marketer.  The Sonic is a cool as lil whip.. but I'm sure GM is making more off the Spark (and Trax) because it is being built by non-UAW labor while the Sonic is being built here. 

    Buick.. I could see after the NG Regal (if it still comes) runs its course, the Buick line-up being one LaX, a global Hatchback, and at least two more CUVs to go along with the Encore, Envision, and Enclave. Why???

    Quote

    Cars accounted for 38.3 percent of GM's U.S. sales in 2013 but just 25.3 percent in the first two months of this year. 

    Chevy.. The nixing of the Impala or merging it into a RWD based Omega (or AlphaL [current CTS]), death of Sonic or merging of it with Spark... I kinda see these two like I saw the insanity back in the day of having the Beretta and Corsica in the same line-up. I can see a fleshing out of the EV Bolt and PHEV Volt into another sized variant. Expect to see one more CUV or SUV coming in between the Nox and Traverse.

    Cadillac is , ironically, safe in GROWING its line-up.. the necessity of it in GM's portfolio is pure profit and legitimacy. Expect ATS to become CT3, CTS to become CT5, CT6 to get even more plush, CT8 to arrive, and possibly still a CT7.. all by 2020. CUVs? XT4 is already running around, XT5 doing great.. XT7 is supposed to be coming, and of course I can't see them touching the Escalade formula

    GMC. I could see a rethink on  the BIG Acadia.. maybe a new name or Acadia XL.. I can still envision a revisit to the H3. 

     

     

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    This is good news, cut profit losing departments, scale down and consolidate the cars. Improve the CUV and SUV / Trucks are fine for GM. Build and grow a Wrangler competitor and bring back a few hot SUV/CUV's like the Trailblazer SS, Syclone and Typhoon.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    75 % of sales being truck and utility is a telling number, and that could grow too.  If only 20% of their sales are passenger car by 2020, then a lot of passenger car lines are going to get dumped.  Sonic, Impala, Regal, ATS would be easy cuts.   Or merge Spark and Sonic into one vehicle some how.  Even Lacrosse is in a rapidly shrinking segment, the next Gen Lacrosse maybe goes down in size to become their version of the Malibu if Buick is to have only 1 car, it probably has to be more middle sized. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cmicasa the Great
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    75 % of sales being truck and utility is a telling number, and that could grow too.  If only 20% of their sales are passenger car by 2020, then a lot of passenger car lines are going to get dumped.  Sonic, Impala, Regal, ATS would be easy cuts.   Or merge Spark and Sonic into one vehicle some how.  Even Lacrosse is in a rapidly shrinking segment, the next Gen Lacrosse maybe goes down in size to become their version of the Malibu if Buick is to have only 1 car, it probably has to be more middle sized. 

    Thanks for pretty much repeating my every word/

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    Not surprised, As rumors have been floating around for a while..

     

    Goodbye Impy, Sonic.

    Also expecting some factory closings as well........

     

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      GM News: General Motors Plans More Cuts
      By William Maley
      General Motors seems being in a cutting mood as it drives to improve its profit margins and stock price. Last week saw the sale of Opel and Vauxhall to PSA Group and it's only the beginning said GM CEO Mary Barra.
      Automotive News reports that GM is considering reducing investments in North American cars and "select" international markets according to a chart that was shared during a conference call with analysts last week. The chart says these two earned a spot on the chopping block due to low profit potential and weak strength in franchises.
      "There's a little bit more work that we're doing in the international markets. Our overall philosophy is that every country, every market segment has to earn its cost of capital," Barra said on the conference call. 
      Barra and GM President Dan Ammann declined to go into details about these plans.
      GM has already made significant changes in terms of their international operations by ending or reducing operations Australia, Indonesia, Russia, and Thailand. The automaker has also scaled back plans in India. The comments made during the call suggest more cuts could take place here and possibly elsewhere.
      As for 'reducing investments in North American cars', this likely means GM is taking a hard look at various segments in passenger car segment. With consumers trending towards utility vehicles and trucks, sales of passenger cars have been falling precipitously. As of March 1st, dealers had four month's worth of inventory of cars, compared to an 81-day supply for light trucks and less than 60-days for full-size SUVs. GM could walk away from certain segments such as compacts or full-size sedans, or delay investments in certain models.
      These moves will allow GM to funnel money into models that make more money, and returning capital to shareholders.
      "That's an immediate opportunity for us to reward shareholders without changing the risk profile of the company or our ability to manage through a downturn," GM CFO Chuck Stevens said.
      Analysts are mixed on GM's plans.
      "It takes a lot of discipline to shift away from a volume-is-king kind of mentality," she said. "In the end, that's going to make a better GM -- a longer-standing company that's not only more profitable but more relevant," said Rebecca Lindland, a senior analyst with Kelley Blue Book to Automotive News.
      John Murphy, an analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch isn't so sure about this plan.
      "It appears that GM's recent decision-making has become much more short-term-focused and, in our opinion, could create challenges for the company in the coming years," Murphy wrote in a report.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Fiat News: Marchionne Still Dreams of A FCA-GM Merger
      By William Maley
      You have to admire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne for still hanging onto the dream of FCA and General Motors merging, despite being told repeatedly that isn't going to happen. At the Geneva Motor Show this week, Marchionne put out there that he is still interested in getting together with GM.
      "I never close any doors. I may shamelessly try and knock again ... on the GM door or any door if I thought it was a good thing for the business. Absolutely, without even blinking. The desirability of GM as a potential merger candidate remains untouched," said Marchionne.
      Unsurprisingly, GM shot down Marchionne's dreams.
      "We weren't interested before and we're even less interested now," said GM President Dan Ammann.
      Marchionne isn't one to give up however, he has a plan B: Volkswagen. As he told Bloomberg, with PSA Group becoming the second largest automaker in Europe with the acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall, this could put Volkswagen in a vulnerable position. He sees the company possibly looking for a partner.
      “I have no doubt that at the relevant time VW may show up and have a chat” about a merger, said Marchionne.
      Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller slapped down that idea when asked.
      “We are not ready for talks about anything. I haven’t seen Marchionne for months,” said Müller.
      “We have other problems.” 
      Source: Bloomberg , Reuters, (2)

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online