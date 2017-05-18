General Motors To Stop Selling In India, Cease Operations In South Africa

General Motors will soon be exiting two more global marketplaces. This morning, the company announced that it would be cease selling vehicles in India and end its operations in South Africa by the end of this year.

“As the industry continues to change, we are transforming our business, establishing GM as a more focused and disciplined company. We are committed to deploying capital to higher return initiatives that will enable us to lead in our core business and in the future of personal mobility," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

As we reported back in March, GM said it was "considering reducing investments in North American cars and "select" international markets" during a call with analysts. At the time, GM was keeping quiet what markets could see cuts.

“Recent actions by General Motors demonstrate clearly it is not the GM of old. Today's GM management is correctly focused on profits, not sales volume and market share. It has shown a willingness to cut its losses if there's no clear path to profitability and market dominance," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader to the Detroit Free Press.

India

In India, the decision to end sales doesn't come as a surprise. Despite being one of the first automakers to enter the market, sales of Chevrolet vehicles (only GM brand to be sold) never made a dent. Autocar India reports that sales from March-April 2017 dropped 6,717 units to 25,823. Market share also saw a sharp drop from 1.17 percent to 0.85 percent. Analysts tell Reuters the part of the reason GM wasn't able to make any inroads into India was failing "to launch low-cost yet feature-rich vehicles that Indian buyers prefer." Also the high servicing costs drew many people away.

“We determined that the increased investment required for an extensive and flexible product portfolio would not deliver a leadership position or long-term profitability in the domestic market,” said Stefan Jacoby, executive vice president and president for GM International.

General Motors isn't leaving India entirely. The company will still operate its tech center in Bangalore and transition of its two assembly plants to building vehicles for export. The other assembly plant will be sold to their joint venture partner in China, SAIC.

"We are not giving up benefits India offers as a local cost manufacturing hub with an excellent supplier base which is extremely competitive," said Jacoby.

South Africa

In South Africa, General Motors will cease selling Chevrolet vehicles and transition their operations to Isuzu. This includes the purchase of GM's light commercial vehicle assembly plant in Port Elizabeth, along with control of GM's Parts Distribution Centre and Vehicle Conversion and Distribution Centre.

"After a thorough assessment of our South African operations, we believe it is best for Isuzu to integrate our light commercial vehicle manufacturing operations into its African business. We determined that continued or increased investment in manufacturing in South Africa would not provide GM the expected returns of other global investment opportunities," said Jacoby.

“These decisions were not made lightly. We appreciate the support that our employees, customers, dealers, suppliers, the government and other key stakeholders have given us over the many years that we have operated in this country. We will manage the transition as smoothly as possible,” said GM South Africa president and managing director, Ian Nicholls.

General Motors says servicing and support will continue in both markets for owners.

Source: Reuters , Autocar India , Detroit Free Press , Car Magazine SA, Wheels24

