GM and Honda Will Codevelop Affordable EVs Targeting the World’s Most Popular Vehicle Segments

Just as GM and Toyota worked together in bringing us the Pontiac Vibe and Toyota Matrix, GM and Honda now plan to bring us a series of affordable EVs targeting the world's most popular vehicle segment, SUVs. To quote Doug Parks, GM executive VP, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Our plans include a new all-electric product for North America positioned at a price point lower than the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV, building on the 2 million units of EV capacity the company plans to install by the end of 2025.”

New EV series planned to go on sale in 2027 starting in North America

Honda and GM collaboration designed to enable global production of millions of EVs

Companies will explore opportunities for advanced battery collaboration

The crossover segment is the largest in the world with an annual volume exceeding 13 million vehicles. By standardization of equipment, processes to achieve world-class quality, higher throughput and greater affordability, GM and Honda believe they can deliver a bigger portfolio of EVs to the global market.

GM is already working on new battery technologies for the Ultium platform like Lithium-metal, Silicon and Solid-state batteries along with production methods that can quickly be used to improve and update battery cell manufacturing processes. Honda is making progress on its all-solid-state battery technology which Honda has stated is a core element of future EVs. Honda has established a demonstration line in Japan for all-solid-state batteries and is working on the mass-production line.

GM and Honda will share their technologies, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable, desirable EVs on a Global scale starting with North America, South America and China. Honda and GM both believe this mutual work together will allow the companies to reach their carbon neutral goals faster.

To quote Shinji Aoyama, Honda Senior Managing Executive Officer:

"The progress we have made with GM since we announced the EV battery development collaboration in 2018, followed by co-development of electric vehicles including the Honda Prologue, has demonstrated the win-win relationship that can create new value for our customers,”

“This new series of affordable EVs will build on this relationship by leveraging our strength in the development and production of high quality, compact class vehicles.”

Honda joined GM's EV battery module development efforts in 2018, then in 2020 Honda and GM announced plans to co-develop two EVs, Honda Prologue and the Acura's first EV SUV to be announced soon. The companies have expanded this working relationship as they have their ongoing relationship with Cruise and are working together on the development of the Cruise Origin, one of the first purpose-built fully autonomous vehicles designed for driverless ride-hail and delivery.

One could say the future looks bright for GM and Honda on the Ultium platform.

