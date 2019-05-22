GM Decides To Shrink Maven's Footprint

Maven, General Motors' car-sharing service launched in 2016 will be ceasing operation in several cities in the U.S.
The news was first broken by the Wall Street Journal on Monday and has been confirmed by a GM spokeswoman. Eight out of the seventeen markets that the service operates including Boston and Chicago will be closed down within the next few months. According to the spokeswoman, the shutdown is due to GM wanting to "concentrate on markets in which we have the strongest current demand and growth potential." Those markets in question include Detroit, Los Angeles, and Toronto.
Another possible reason is the lack of awareness of Maven in the eight markets being shut down. There isn't enough demand for people wanting to use car-sharing or wanting to allow the use of their vehicles.
Source: Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required), Automotive News (Subscription Required)
