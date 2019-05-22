Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    GM Decides To Shrink Maven's Footprint

      ...Maven? Maven who?...

    Maven, General Motors' car-sharing service launched in 2016 will be ceasing operation in several cities in the U.S.

    The news was first broken by the Wall Street Journal on Monday and has been confirmed by a GM spokeswoman. Eight out of the seventeen markets that the service operates including Boston and Chicago will be closed down within the next few months. According to the spokeswoman, the shutdown is due to GM wanting to "concentrate on markets in which we have the strongest current demand and growth potential." Those markets in question include Detroit, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

    Another possible reason is the lack of awareness of Maven in the eight markets being shut down. There isn't enough demand for people wanting to use car-sharing or wanting to allow the use of their vehicles.

    Source: Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required), Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Car sharing service requires people who careless about the auto so sharing it with others and having nicks, scratches, etc. does not bother them. Most people I believe like to take care of their stuff and as such are not willing to let someone else use it and abuse it.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I saw Maven as a Zipcar or Car2Go alternative, but they never got it to critical mass.  I don't see Maven as long for this world. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    16 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I saw Maven as a Zipcar or Car2Go alternative, but they never got it to critical mass.  I don't see Maven as long for this world. 

    Zipcar and Car2Go are big in Seattle, but I can honestly say the cars are beat up. It is not pretty to see the amount of damage on them. Lime Bike who started in Seattle a couple years back and those ugly lime green bikes everywhere started a Lime Car share program and has ugly Lime Green Fiats all over, but they seem to not be getting used like Zipcar or Car2Go.

    FYI, I question how long these ride share programs will last. BMW had ReachNow in Seattle and the auto's are still around but have not really gotten much use, just plenty of damage like Car2Go and Zipcar.

    I see on their web site that ReachNow and Car2Go have merged and will now be known at Reach Now with a new phone app and logo for their joined auto's. You now will have a choice of BMW or MB autos.

    https://reachnow.com/en/ 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    29 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Most people I believe like to take care of their stuff and as such are not willing to let someone else use it and abuse it.

    Quote

     

    FYI, I ques﻿tion how long these ride share programs will last. BMW had ReachNow in Seattle and the auto's are still around but have not really gotten much use, just plenty of damage like Car2Go and Zipcar.﻿

     

     

     

    Car repairs are expensive...

    Hit a pothole, because you just dont give a shyte, and possibly hundreds if not thousands of dollars in repairs might happen instantly as soon as the tire enters and exits that pothole...

    So yeah...again for the millionth time Im ranting about this...

    Who thought that ride sharing is a good idea?

    Car repairs and the cost of wear and tire have been on the minds of car owners as soon as the first automobile was sold to the first buyer in history. Over 120 years ago....

    Uber and Lyft...

    Dont pay taxes, or dont declare ALL of their revenue to all three levels of government...

    They dont pay taxi licence fees. 

    Dont own any taxi fleets per se. Because their drivers use their personal rides...

    Dont pay their drivers a fair salary.

    And STILL lose billions while while the onus for car repairs fall squarely on the shoulders of their drivers... because the drivers use their personal rides...and the recent report Uber and Lyft gave us is that ride sharing will NEVER be as cheap as car ownership EVEN if robots drive the cars...

     

    Why is all this shocking to people?

    Why isnt this common knowledge?

    Why is this even news?  This type of news is a "duh" moment!!!

    Image result for duh gif

    I understand some of us use UBER...but let us not be biased by our personal choices because we use ride sharing programs but at least let us see the reality of this car sharing thing for what it truly is....

    Its fraud...

    Its flawed.

    Its not sustainable.

    Its not reality.

    Its not even that convenient... (in some cases.)

    Its not even that much cheaper than regular taxi service.  (in some cases)

    Uber and Lyft and all others will quietly go away as fast as they became a thing, they will disappear.... 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    I have a day off today.

    My wife does not work.  We are both sitting home shooting the shyte.  Both cars are sitting in our driveway. NOT EARNING REVENUE because we are NOT part of this car sharing business thing...

    So...our cars are not earning revenue...

    But...are cars are NOT incurring expenses either.

    Most importantly...NO WEAR AND TEAR...

    THAT is some costly shyte...this wear and tear phenomenon...

    Remember...a car sharing ride program, the cars are being driven ALL THE TIME...

    EVEN IF THERE IS A PASSENGER in the CAR AT ALL TIMES...the WEAR AND TEAR occurring will ALWAYS be GREATER than the revenue being generated.

    Other businesses, when their sales increase, businesses may be able to reduce their costs and expenses through this capitalistic phenomenon through economies of scale...meaning, businesses could get better deals on what causes their expenses...

    In this case, a taxi fleet could get good deals on oil changes and repairs at specific dealerships or car repair shops like Pep Boys or whatever. 

    Uber and Lyft...have onbe fatal flaw to the detriment of their drivers.

    What seems like an excellent idea for UBER and LYFT NOT owning a taxi fleet, by that extension, the drivers are supposedly repairing their own cars on regular Joe car dealership prices...

    In this case here, when car sharing is concerned.

    If a driver of a car is NOT the owner, but is using it, well, this driver does not give a shyte about repairs, so he/she will run it to the ground. And where does this leave the owner of that car?

    With a broken ass car. And to put it back on the road for it to be a safe car...well...THAT LITERALLY costs thousands of dollars...

     

    Like I said, I aint no cost analyst expert getting paid millions to make a business case for General Motors, UBER, LYFT, Zip...Im just using LOGIC. Im using KNOWLEDGE that SHOULD be apparent to EVERYBODY as the automobile and automobile ownership is over 120 years already...

    THIS is the reason why cars are a DEPRECIATING ASSET.

    AND THEY DEPRECIATE AT AN ACCELERATED RATE.

    ESPECIALLY WHEN DRIVEN A LOT.

    I GUESS THE KEY WOULD BE FOR 1 CAR TO GENERATE REVENUE AND MOST IMPORTANTLY...PROFIT...THAT IS GREATER THAN THE EXPENSES AND DEPRECIATION IT OCCURS...

    Yeah...Good luck with that with an asset that has incredibly high...expenses. 

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    And...repairs NEED to be made.

    Why?

    1. cars on the road, by law, have to be safe. Have to be road worthy. If a car accident happens and especially death occcurs, if the investigation reveals that the car was not road worthy, especially if its a car that is used as a revenue generated car, then criminal charges WILL be applied to owner of car.

    2. Its good for business to have a car that looks good, Same like any other service oriented business.

    Will you ever walk into a dilapidated  restaurant, that reeks of shyte, to eat?

    yeah, I didnt think so...so why would this endeavor be any different? 

     

    Ive done several costly renovations to my restaurant over the years. Decades. 

    But in this case, costly renovations to the car, if not taken car of properly, need to be made almost on a weekly or monthly basis. OK...yearly.  But like I said,  wear and tear and stuff like that is expensive.  Almost as expensive as renovating a restaurant...  

    But my restaurant generates a lot of revenue. And my asset, the building, is an APPRECIATING asset...

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Enjoy the Day with the Wife @oldshurst442 I will admit, taking public transit, aka express bus into work every day has cut my gas bill and maintenance down big time.

    Most of the Uber / lyft drivers are driving compact auto's so not comfy for me compared to our double decker buses here. The ride share programs are all small auto's. Lime uses Fiat 500, ZipCar here is all Honda Civics or Subaru Foresters and Car2Go is MB C-Class or their equal CUV. ReachNow is BMW 3 series with a few X3. For the most part, the auto's are too small for me.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Enjoy the Day with the Wife @oldshurst442 I will admit, taking public transit, aka express bus into work every day has cut my gas bill and maintenance down big time.

    Most of the Uber / lyft drivers are driving compact auto's so not comfy for me compared to our double decker buses here. The ride share programs are all small auto's. Lime uses Fiat 500, ZipCar here is all Honda Civics or Subaru Foresters and Car2Go is MB C-Class or their equal CUV. ReachNow is BMW 3 series with a few X3. For the most part, the auto's are too small for me.

    We don't have anything but Zipcar here.  They have a wide variety of cars, crossovers, and even trucks (Tacoma or Frontier)

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    We don't have anything but Zipcar here.  They have a wide variety of cars, crossovers, and even trucks (Tacoma or Frontier)

    If GM would actually market it, use a wide selection of auto's from full size trucks and SUVs to compacts, I think they could make money on this. Heck I would have liked to use a full size GM truck over U-Haul. GM just does not get how to support and actually grow new businesses. Sad :( 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Bonus today, walking to the bus to head home and all 3 vendors were in close proximity to each other.

    20190522_141124.jpg

    20190522_141140.jpg

    20190522_141418.jpg

    so gla and glc plus x3 yet all.small autos.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    frogger

    I think there is room for car sharing and taxi-alternative services, but it depends on the market.  Where the cost of living is high and car ownership/parking spots high they should continue to do well.. When we bought our last investment condo, a parking spot was $75,000 so we passed on it.  I'm sure the tenant will be a frequent consumer of these types of services.  When you pay $2800 for rent for 660 sq feet downtown, owning and maintaining a car for another $800 a month is probably not in the cards for most single people.

    Maven is here locally,  the nearest spot I can pick up a Maven vehicle is about a 10 minute walk.  Usually they have midsize CUV's, compact sedans, and some full size SUV's in their lineup.  Selection if you are being spontaneous on a weekend is not great, mostly pre-booked.

     

     

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    GM does not understand ridesharing like Uber and Lyft.  Then again, GM had no idea whether ridesharing would lift off or be a dud.  I understand why Maven was set up.  Then again, it would not surprise me if Maven disappears within 18-24 months.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    4 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    GM does not understand ridesharing like Uber and Lyft.  Then again, GM had no idea whether ridesharing would lift off or be a dud.

    With Uber losing $1.8 billion & Lyft losing $1 billion last year, I think we can -for now- call them a 'dud'. They are still businesses, correct?

    Maybe GM understands the segment pretty well….

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM Delays Diesel Launch; Expands 6.3 V8 Availability
      By Drew Dowdell
      GM is delaying the launch of the new inline-6 diesel engine bound for the GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500.  No longer available for ordering on the 2019s, GM has pushed the availability into the 2020 model year. 
      According the GM, the emissions certification process on the engine is taking longer than normal.   Customers who ordered a 2019 Silverado or Sierra with the diesel engine will have their orders canceled and will need to resubmit the order for a 2020 model year vehicle once they become available for order.  GM has yet to open orders for 2020 truck models with the diesel engine, but a GM spokesperson said that it will be "soon".
      Assuming the current pricing holds, the 3.0 liter Duramax diesel will be priced $2,495 over a 5.3 liter V8 and $2,890 over the 4-cylinder 2.7-liter turbo. 
      Meanwhile for 2020, GM is expanding the availability of adaptive cruise control and the 10-speed automatic across the lineup.  At Chevy, the Silverado will now have the optional 6.2 liter V8 on five out of the eight trim levels.  The 6.3 V8 will be paired with the 10-speed automatic and available on the Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Box, LTZ, and High Country. At GMC, the CarbonPro box will be available at no additional cost when paired with certain other packages on the Sierra AT4 and Sierra Denali, while the double cab Sierra Elevation Trim will now also be available in a crew cab. 
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM Delays Diesel Launch; Expands 6.3 V8 Availability
      By Drew Dowdell
      GM is delaying the launch of the new inline-6 diesel engine bound for the GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500.  No longer available for ordering on the 2019s, GM has pushed the availability into the 2020 model year. 
      According the GM, the emissions certification process on the engine is taking longer than normal.   Customers who ordered a 2019 Silverado or Sierra with the diesel engine will have their orders canceled and will need to resubmit the order for a 2020 model year vehicle once they become available for order.  GM has yet to open orders for 2020 truck models with the diesel engine, but a GM spokesperson said that it will be "soon".
      Assuming the current pricing holds, the 3.0 liter Duramax diesel will be priced $2,495 over a 5.3 liter V8 and $2,890 over the 4-cylinder 2.7-liter turbo. 
      Meanwhile for 2020, GM is expanding the availability of adaptive cruise control and the 10-speed automatic across the lineup.  At Chevy, the Silverado will now have the optional 6.2 liter V8 on five out of the eight trim levels.  The 6.3 V8 will be paired with the 10-speed automatic and available on the Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Box, LTZ, and High Country. At GMC, the CarbonPro box will be available at no additional cost when paired with certain other packages on the Sierra AT4 and Sierra Denali, while the double cab Sierra Elevation Trim will now also be available in a crew cab. 
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: General Motors Looked At Selling RenCen in 2018
      By Drew Dowdell
      Among General Motor's restructuring and cost slashing activities of 2018, GM was apparently in talks to sell their headquarters in Detroit.  GM bought the Renaissance Center in 1996 for $70 million and has made substantial renovations over the years.   The RenCen, as it is also known, was originally built by Ford in 1971 who later sold it in the 1980s.
      The potential buyer was billionaire Dan Gilbert.  Talks fell through rather early because the aging structure requires expensive upgrades to its heating and air conditioning systems along with other renovations. There does not appear to be another buyer in talks with GM at this time.
      News of the potential sale follow a year of cost cutting measures by the company that include closing five North American plants and cutting up to 14,000 jobs.  The company hopes to have $6 Billion in annual savings by 2020. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      General Motors Looked At Selling RenCen in 2018
      By Drew Dowdell
      Among General Motor's restructuring and cost slashing activities of 2018, GM was apparently in talks to sell their headquarters in Detroit.  GM bought the Renaissance Center in 1996 for $70 million and has made substantial renovations over the years.   The RenCen, as it is also known, was originally built by Ford in 1971 who later sold it in the 1980s.
      The potential buyer was billionaire Dan Gilbert.  Talks fell through rather early because the aging structure requires expensive upgrades to its heating and air conditioning systems along with other renovations. There does not appear to be another buyer in talks with GM at this time.
      News of the potential sale follow a year of cost cutting measures by the company that include closing five North American plants and cutting up to 14,000 jobs.  The company hopes to have $6 Billion in annual savings by 2020. 
    • William Maley
      GM News: The Possible Sale of Lordstown Is Raising Skepticism
      By William Maley
      When General Motors announced that it would be potentially selling its Lordstown plant to electric car start-up Workhorse Group Inc, there was a fair amount of head-scratching. The company is best for their W-15 range-extended pickup (which has been delayed) and electric vans. They are also known for the Surefly octocopter drone their former CEO Steve Burns is trying to sell.
      Why the skepticism? Workhorse isn't looking so good on the financial sheets. Back in March, Trucks.com published a report talking about the various financial setbacks the company has been facing. From their story,
      The news hasn't gotten any better in 2019. Their most recent financial statement to the SEC reveals the company has $2,847,936 of on-hand cash at the end of March. They also reported a net loss of $6,264,172.
      "Workhorse appears to be a very slow-moving venture that has a lot of risk, and no massive amount of funding. Lordstown is a massive facility, and despite some investments over the years, I don't believe it would be easily converted to build electric pickups without substantial investment," said Jeff Schuster, an industry analyst for LMC Automotive to The Detroit News.
      But Workhorse has a plan for this. Both the News and Trucks.com report that “newly formed entity” would be created and Workhorse would be a minority stakeholder. The entity "would own Lordstown and use Workhorse technology and intellectual property to build a vehicle." Where would the business get the capital to this is unclear. Workhorse spokesman Tom Colton declined to comment when asked about possible funding sources.
      “There’s got to be some big contract behind this because Workhorse’s financials and forecasts just don’t merit a plant that makes 450,000 units a year,” said Kristin Dziczek, director of the labor and industry group for the Center for Automotive Research.
      There is also the issue of utilizing all of that space that Lordstown offers - 6.2 million square feet. Analysis done by LMC says Workhorse would need to produce 410,000 trucks and vans per year to reach full capacity. At the moment, LMC forecasts Workhorse producing between 5,000 to 10,000 vehicles.
      Again, Workhorse may have a solution. Here is GM Spokesman Jim Cain speaking to The Detroit News,
      As mentioned earlier, Workhorse is one of the five finalists on building new trucks for the U.S. Postal Service. They are teamed up with VT Hackney - a company that builds specialized bodies for work trucks - Emergency services and Beverage trucks to give some examples. The contract is worth $6.3 billion. But Jalopnik reported yesterday that the post office truck would not be built in Lordstown.
      As it stands, there are a lot of questions and unknowns about this possible deal.
      Source: The Detroit News, Trucks.com

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...