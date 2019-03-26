GM Inline-6 Diesel Rated

The GMC Build and Price tool has let the details slip on the power ratings of the upcoming inline-6 diesel due to be released in the Sierra and Silverado in a few weeks. The 3.0 liter turbo diesel will produce 277 hp at 3,750 rpm and 460 lb-ft at a mere 1,500 rpm. The only transmission choice will be the 10-speed automatic. These numbers are SAE certified and verified by GM. The diesel motor will be available on LT and above trims on the Chevy and on all GMC trims except the base.
These numbers make the GM six more powerful than Ford's V6 Powerstroke diesel which runs at 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. The New Ram 1500 still hasn't gotten a diesel unit, but it will probably be the same rating as the 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque in the Jeep Gladiator.
One area still unknown on the GM unit is fuel economy. The Ford F-150 Powerstroke is EPA estimated for 30 mpg highway/25 combined/22 city.
The GM diesels 1500 trucks will be at dealerships this summer.
