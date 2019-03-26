Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM Inline-6 Diesel Rated

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

      .... GM takes the light-duty diesel power crown.

    The GMC Build and Price tool has let the details slip on the power ratings of the upcoming inline-6 diesel due to be released in the Sierra and Silverado in a few weeks.  The 3.0 liter turbo diesel will produce 277 hp at 3,750 rpm and 460 lb-ft at a mere 1,500 rpm. The only transmission choice will be the 10-speed automatic. These numbers are SAE certified and verified by GM. The diesel motor will be available on LT and above trims on the Chevy and on all GMC trims except the base.

    These numbers make the GM six more powerful than Ford's V6 Powerstroke diesel which runs at 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.  The New Ram 1500 still hasn't gotten a diesel unit, but it will probably be the same rating as the 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque in the Jeep Gladiator.

    One area still unknown on the GM unit is fuel economy. The Ford F-150 Powerstroke is EPA estimated for 30 mpg highway/25 combined/22 city. 

    The GM diesels 1500 trucks will be at dealerships this summer. 

    Related:

     

    • Like 1
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41

    The price being the same as the 6.2 is HUGE. i think that lone will help get sales moving on this. The premium Ford and Ram charge is outrageous.

    I priced the cheapest F150 with their 3.0 and it's 47k. The cheapest 4WD + Super Crew cab is 53k. Insane. 

    Edited by ccap41
    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I6 is better than V6.... especially for longevity

    Why confused @balthazar.

    7 main bearings > 4 main bearings, plus less vibration from imbalance = better longevity everything else being equal.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    35 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    If GM can build a great I6 diesel, then why can't (or won't) GM build a great gas I6?  Cadillac/Camaro/Corvette(?) could use one.

    They should make an I-6 gas in a final death blow to the 3.6 V6.  Anything front drive can get enough power from a 4-cylinder especially with electric boost as an option.  So if 6 cylinder is only in rear drive then it should be inline. 

    Side note, they should put the in-line 6 in the Tahoe also.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Why confused @balthazar.

    7 main bearings > 4 main bearings, plus less vibration from imbalance = better longevity everything else being equal.

    The increased number of bearings are necessary due to increased crankshaft length/ torsional stresses.
    V6 doesn't have room for more than 4, but doesn't need more either.

    I'm not sure an empirical study has been made studying your claim, would be interesting. Probably too many factors to isolate one cause (oiling, engine speed, start/stop cycles, etc).

    BTW- there have been 4 main bearing I6s in the past, wonder how they stack up to a V6 for longevity (4 = 4).

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      VW News: SEC Sues VW and EX-CEO Winterkorn for Fraud
      By Drew Dowdell
      The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission has filed suit in San Francisco on Thursday alleging that from April 2014 through May 2015, Volkswagen fraudulently issued more than $13 Billion in bonds and securities in the U.S. market.  During that time, the SEC alleges that Winterkorn and other senior management knew about the problem with over 500,000 diesel vehicles that exceeded legal emissions limits. 
      The suit says:
      Winterkorn resigned within days of the scandal braking in 2015. 
      Volkswagen said in a statement that the lawsuit is "legally and facturally flawed" and "the company will contest it vigorously".
      Volkswagen has already agreed to pay more than $25 billion in a settlement over the dieselgate scandal to buy back defective vehicles, paying fines, and setting up funds to help build out electric vehicle infrastructure. Winterkorn has already been charged in the US.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      SEC Sues VW and EX-CEO Winterkorn for Fraud
      By Drew Dowdell
      The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission has filed suit in San Francisco on Thursday alleging that from April 2014 through May 2015, Volkswagen fraudulently issued more than $13 Billion in bonds and securities in the U.S. market.  During that time, the SEC alleges that Winterkorn and other senior management knew about the problem with over 500,000 diesel vehicles that exceeded legal emissions limits. 
      The suit says:
      Winterkorn resigned within days of the scandal braking in 2015. 
      Volkswagen said in a statement that the lawsuit is "legally and facturally flawed" and "the company will contest it vigorously".
      Volkswagen has already agreed to pay more than $25 billion in a settlement over the dieselgate scandal to buy back defective vehicles, paying fines, and setting up funds to help build out electric vehicle infrastructure. Winterkorn has already been charged in the US.
    • regfootball
      DRIVEN: 2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD 3.6
      By regfootball
      DRIVEN: 2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD 3.6 (MSRP around 40k)
      HIGHS:
      -Blazer name is back!
      -Unique, sporty CUV style, drawing inspiration from the Camaro.  Be seen.  Looks good in person, even in a bad color.
      -Nice new interior design, including ball blower vents down low.  That will be a godsend in summer.  I liked the gauges, displays, controls, and touchscreen.
      -Cargo area seemed more useful in size than I imagined.  If I recall, the rear seats can slide forward and back to help out with that.
      -If you are averse to 4 cylinder engines, Chevy has you covered here.  Most of the Blazers will be had with 3.6 v6.  And with enough throttle foot, and after you let it wind up, and if the tranny actually kicks down, it scoots pretty well.
      -Fans of CUV's that are heavy and sit high will be like pigs in slop in the Blazer.
      LOWS:
      -There are probably a lot of people that won't be into the styling.
      -Drivetrain doesn't seem refined.  Sorry, another one of these GM drivetrains with the common 3.6 that underwhelms.  Slow transmission kickdown.  Feels like driveline has a lot of slop.  Lack of useful torque.  Grainy sounding, revs slow, throttle response is a dud.  
      -Interior space is not exactly a middle spot between the Equinox and Traverse.  To some it will feel not much larger than an Equinox inside, which is either a compliment for the Equinox (wasn't intended to be) or a rip on the Blazer (maybe that's where I was going).   Perhaps how high you sit on the queen perch exacerbates the truckiness of this thing, but it feels narrow in relation to it's size, and it's easier to knock elbows with your neighbor than it should be in this thing.
      -There is nothing about the ride and handling that stuck in my mind as impressive.  In fact, it was quite the opposite.  Now, maybe the RS is better, I don't know.
      -Irregardless of whether a vehicle being heavy is a good or bad thing, it's that the Blazer actually feels porky or even porkier than it is / isn't.
      -The elephant in the room on this thing is price.  This lightly equipped LT was near 40 grand.  In the same showroom is an almost equally equipped Traverse for an almost equal price.  The versions that are in the high 40's and 50's, it's a real SMH to me.
      -An all around feel about the vehicle that it was just a cobbled together parts bin ride (which historically has been GM's PENCHANT).  The Blazer is a vehicle that feels old by several years on the market, right when it's introduced.
      SUMMARY
      No compelling reason to pick this vehicle on the market other than if you are a GM fanboi/girl or you've gone sick on the styling of it.  If it's the former, its another case of GM missing an opportunity to provide class competitive or better vehicle refinement and dynamics and missing the mark.  If it's the latter, then the styling ends up being the sole purpose for the vehicle to exist in the market.  If it doesn't have more than that, than it's hopes for being a long term success are pretty thin.  I don't need to dive much more into this one.  Reviving the Blazer name and throwing it on something that evokes the Camaro in styling is about all there is behind this effort.  Nissan came out with the Murano in 2003? 2004? And Chevrolet finally has something to compete with it in 2019.  The list of vehicles that are better options to this for your money, whether 2 or 3 row, are in the dozens.  As far as Chevy, if you really want size, immediately bypass the Blazer and just go straight for the Traverse.  For performance and refinement, it's entirely possibly that a well loaded Equinox with the 2.0 engine is a much more enjoyable vehicle for a majority of people.  And don't forget the GMC options too.  Other makes and models, Santa Fe, Atlas, Edge, Passport, all better.  I might be here all day if I list all the better options.
      It doesn't make it bad to like the Blazer and I wouldn't criticize anyone for buying one.  I just think GM mailed it in here, which they seem to be doing with increasing frequency here.  All you get here is a name and some style.  Bless ya if that's what you want.  I may try the 2.5 FWD for contrast, but i think I can 99% safely say one of these will never be in my driveway.  Continuing to lose more and more faith in GM and Chevy all the time.
       
       
    • William Maley
      Chicago 2019: Chevrolet Provides More Details On 2020 Silverado HD: Comments
      By William Maley
      Chevrolet didn't want to have Ford hogging the spotlight today in terms of heavy-duty pickups, so they spilled some more details on the upcoming Silverado HD at an event in Flint, MI.
      Let's start with some big numbers. Chevrolet is claiming all dually Silverado HDs are capable of towing over 30,000 pounds, with max being 35,500 pounds for a regular cab, 2WD model with the 6.6L Duramax Turbodiesel V8. This bests the Ram Heavy Duty's max towing of 35,100 pounds. Max payload sits at 7,466 pounds. To handle all of this weight, Chevrolet has beefed up the frame, axles, prop shafts, and improved cooling.
      In terms of the engines, Chevrolet is finally talking about the new gas engine they have been teasing for some time. It a 6.6L V8 producing 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque - up 41 and 84 when compared to the current 6.0L V8. This is paired up with a six-speed automatic. Optional is the 6.6L Duramax Turbodiesel V8 with 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque, teamed with a ten-speed automatic.
      Like the recently announced GMC Sierra HD, the Silverado HD will get the ProGrade Trailering system featuring 15 camera views, including a transparent trailer view that can see through a trailer while towing.
      Chevrolet will be rolling out the Silverado HD later this summer.
      Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
      Source: Autoblog , Roadshow

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Chicago 2019: Chevrolet Provides More Details On 2020 Silverado HD
      By William Maley
      Chevrolet didn't want to have Ford hogging the spotlight today in terms of heavy-duty pickups, so they spilled some more details on the upcoming Silverado HD at an event in Flint, MI.
      Let's start with some big numbers. Chevrolet is claiming all dually Silverado HDs are capable of towing over 30,000 pounds, with max being 35,500 pounds for a regular cab, 2WD model with the 6.6L Duramax Turbodiesel V8. This bests the Ram Heavy Duty's max towing of 35,100 pounds. Max payload sits at 7,466 pounds. To handle all of this weight, Chevrolet has beefed up the frame, axles, prop shafts, and improved cooling.
      In terms of the engines, Chevrolet is finally talking about the new gas engine they have been teasing for some time. It a 6.6L V8 producing 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque - up 41 and 84 when compared to the current 6.0L V8. This is paired up with a six-speed automatic. Optional is the 6.6L Duramax Turbodiesel V8 with 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque, teamed with a ten-speed automatic.
      Like the recently announced GMC Sierra HD, the Silverado HD will get the ProGrade Trailering system featuring 15 camera views, including a transparent trailer view that can see through a trailer while towing.
      Chevrolet will be rolling out the Silverado HD later this summer.
      Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
      Source: Autoblog , Roadshow

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Bandit '79
      Bandit '79
      (46 years old)
    2. Ur_pimp
      Ur_pimp
      (29 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...