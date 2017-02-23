  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    GM ‘100 percent’ Commited To Holden Following Sale of Opel

    By William Maley

      • GM is standing behind Holden despite the sale of Opel

    Holden was relying on Opel to help supply its upcoming lineup with models such as the Astra and Insignia rebadged as the Commodore. But with the sale of Opel and Vauxhall to PSA Group, the future of Holden's lineup hangs in the balance. But GM is still committed to the Australian brand and the sale of Opel should not have any impact in the near future according to GM president Dan Ammann.

    “What I want to emphasise is we are 100 per cent committed to the business in Australia and New Zealand, and we have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline. It’s going to be a really good period of time for the business down there,” said Ammann.

    "As a lot of you know there are a lot of people in the business at General Motors that have a lot of history and linkage to Holden and there's nothing we want to see more than seeing the business prosper down there. So we're really committed to making the business work down there."

    For the time being, Holden will be getting the Astra and Commodore from Opel as part of the deal between GM and PSA. Ammann did admit that decisions concerning long-term product plans for Holden are up in the air. 

    "So no specific decisions have been taken on that front. We have, I'd say as a result of yesterday's announcement, more not less opportunities going forward," said Ammann.

    "Clearly the current models that are just launching will run through their full lifecycle and what we do after that is yet to be determined."

    Source: CarAdvice , Drive.com.au, Wheels

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Holden

    User Feedback


    aurora97

    This would make sense if the Asian markets like China continue to expand where the demand needs to be fed.  Yes, GM is building on the mainland with Buick and Cadillac. But this would still give flexibility to respond to other markets in the region.  Just keep sending the USA more RWD sports sedans with manual transmissions and everything will be A-OKAY.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    NINETY EIGHT REGENCY

    I read the other day what will happen.  Holden is indeed safe.  They are committed to Holden. They will initially get future products from GMC and Chevrolet. They are supposed to get the GMC Acadia. They will next get Chevrolet Equinox. They also right now have the previous generation Malibu.  They are not going to change the name to Chevrolet either.  Holden has a rich history. Then it is open game on the domestic(USA) product portfolio. Cadillac will be introduced to Australia in the 2020's.  This is after it is successfully introduced internationally in other places.  Future Buicks will come from China and South Korea. Back in the day Holden worked closely with Oldsmobile. Check out the video below. 

    http://aso.gov.au/titles/ads/holdens-number-one/clip1/

     

     

     

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Tdogg720
      Tdogg720
      (27 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Jeep News: Next Wrangler To Boast Hybrid Powertrain, But Not Sure What Tech Will Be Used
      By William Maley
      Jeep is planning to offer a hybrid version of the next Wrangler, but it will be some time before it comes to fruition.
      Speaking with Auto Express, Jeep head Mike Manley said there are plans to offer some sort hybridisation,
      "We have continued our studies on hybridisation for the Wrangler, and it’s a balance for us. Obviously there are loads of different hybrid technologies, from mild to 48v through to full battery-electric," said Manley.
      But don't expect Jeep to do a full-EV version of the next Wrangler.
      “For the Wrangler you need to strike the right balance; we don’t want to do something that will leave you stranded on a hillside. So for me, full battery EV is not a great fit. But hybridisation works well with the brand because of the attributes that come with electric motors – not just the torque, but also the control.”
      If we were to take a guess what the hybrid powertrain could look like, we're thinking a turbo-four paired up with an electric motor. We would expect to see a hybrid Wrangler sometime after 2020.
      Source: Auto Express

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Next Wrangler To Boast Hybrid Powertrain, But Not Sure What Tech Will Be Used
      By William Maley
      Jeep is planning to offer a hybrid version of the next Wrangler, but it will be some time before it comes to fruition.
      Speaking with Auto Express, Jeep head Mike Manley said there are plans to offer some sort hybridisation,
      "We have continued our studies on hybridisation for the Wrangler, and it’s a balance for us. Obviously there are loads of different hybrid technologies, from mild to 48v through to full battery-electric," said Manley.
      But don't expect Jeep to do a full-EV version of the next Wrangler.
      “For the Wrangler you need to strike the right balance; we don’t want to do something that will leave you stranded on a hillside. So for me, full battery EV is not a great fit. But hybridisation works well with the brand because of the attributes that come with electric motors – not just the torque, but also the control.”
      If we were to take a guess what the hybrid powertrain could look like, we're thinking a turbo-four paired up with an electric motor. We would expect to see a hybrid Wrangler sometime after 2020.
      Source: Auto Express
    • William Maley
      GM ‘100 percent’ Commited To Holden Following Sale of Opel
      By William Maley
      Holden was relying on Opel to help supply its upcoming lineup with models such as the Astra and Insignia rebadged as the Commodore. But with the sale of Opel and Vauxhall to PSA Group, the future of Holden's lineup hangs in the balance. But GM is still committed to the Australian brand and the sale of Opel should not have any impact in the near future according to GM president Dan Ammann.
      “What I want to emphasise is we are 100 per cent committed to the business in Australia and New Zealand, and we have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline. It’s going to be a really good period of time for the business down there,” said Ammann.
      "As a lot of you know there are a lot of people in the business at General Motors that have a lot of history and linkage to Holden and there's nothing we want to see more than seeing the business prosper down there. So we're really committed to making the business work down there."
      For the time being, Holden will be getting the Astra and Commodore from Opel as part of the deal between GM and PSA. Ammann did admit that decisions concerning long-term product plans for Holden are up in the air. 

      "So no specific decisions have been taken on that front. We have, I'd say as a result of yesterday's announcement, more not less opportunities going forward," said Ammann.

      "Clearly the current models that are just launching will run through their full lifecycle and what we do after that is yet to be determined."
      Source: CarAdvice , Drive.com.au, Wheels

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)