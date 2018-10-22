Jump to content
    By William Maley

    Holden Halts Production of Commodore and Equinox

      They have too many sitting around

    2018 has not been kind to Holden. Sales have been stagnant and the brand saw its worst monthly sales of 3,927 cars in July. Market share has also been dropping to below five percent during the year. Now, the brand has halted production of the Commodore and Equinox in an effort to reduce a massive stockpile of vehicles.

    According to Wheels, Holden ordered way too many vehicles before it ceased local manufacturing in late 2017. But the past year has proven to be difficult with sales dropping and causing vehicles to sit in paddocks and holding yards, gathering dust.

    “The sales were going like that,” said Holden chairman Dave Buttner, motioning to the ground. “… and the tap hadn’t been turned off, so the production’s still coming towards us - and that horrified me as an old [product] planner.”

    How bad is it? Holden has only sold 3,621 Equinoxes through the first nine months of 2018. Competitors sell a similar amount in a timeframe of six weeks.

    “You have to be able to turn production down, but the idea is that you don’t have to do that often. This is a fairly unique situation where we allowed the stock to keep coming towards us. Being an old manufacturing guy I’m fully cognoscente of the burden that puts on a manufacturing plant," said Buttner.

    “We’ve had good cooperation from the plants but it wouldn’t be something I’d like to repeat on a regular basis because from a credibility point of view you don’t build it by doing that.”

    Holden has asked the Opel factory in Germany (now owned by PSA Group) to not build anymore Commodores until next year. It is unclear if Holden asked the same for the timeframe to the GM factory that builds the Equinox.

    How is Holden planning to reduce the massive backlog of vehicles? Motoring.com.au says it will not be through a fire sale.

    “I’m confident we can finish the year strongly. There is not going to be any fire sale. Or any increase in demonstrators. If we do that then we’ll get what we deserve. We want to start next year with a clean slate, start rebuilding and get on with the job,” Buttner told the outlet.

    We wouldn't be surprised if Holden does provide some offers to help move models.

    Source: Wheels, Motoring

    trinacriabob
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    OUCH, does not sound happy in the land of the shrimp on the barbie.

    The situation sounds dour.  It's obviously Australia's Regal eqiivalent. 

    Well, it doesn't sound happy because driving down the wrong side of the street must stress them out.  It would me.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I wonder if it alienated some previous loyal Commodore buyers.  Going from a home grown RWD V6/V8 model with a lot of performance variants to a German built 4 cyl FWD sedan would be a big culture shock. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    Suaviloquent

    That’s pretty much it. Their rebadge of the Insignia as a frickin’ Commodore was perhaps the stupidest thing they could have done.

     

    They would have even preserved the name of the Commodore if they had just let the model die out peacefully instead of this horrible nameplate transfer.

    ocnblu

    Aussies know what's up.  Seems like parent GM has no clue of what they've done to their Australian customers.

