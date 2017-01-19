  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Holden Will Have Access To More Models From Other GM Brands

    By William Maley

      • Why you could be seeing more U.S. models arrive in Australia with Holden badging

    As Holden transitions from a local manufacturer to importer, this brings up the concern of what kind of vehicles will be available to brand. Previously, Holden had a limited choice of vehicles to choose from due to the requirement of being right-hand drive. But now, General Motors is promising a larger selection of vehicles for Holden to choose from. This could open the door for various models from the U.S. and other countries.

    This change comes down to GM's vehicle architectures becoming more flexible and used globally, along with a new way of thinking as GM's design boss Mike Simcoe explained,

    “Where we see there’s a need to have right-hand drive, yeah. We’ll have the ability to make a choice but the architecture will accommodate left- and right-hand drive”

    “The reality is as we reduce the total number of architectures they are going to be more global. We don’t design a vehicle specifically for North America anymore, because you always get caught out if you do. The numbers of those is reducing,” Simcoe went on to say.

    A key example is the GMC Acadia heading down to Australia as a Holden - due in 2018. 

    That doesn't mean Holden will be able to pick any model they want freely. They still have to make a business case as to why they need a particular model.

    "I think it is looking at what are the global applications because in certain vehicles, like Camaro, there would be markets outside Australia and New Zealand, and understanding looking through it a lens of; does this make business sense? Does this make customer sense? Is it the right thing to do from a competitive perspective? So it's really a mix of variables that we take into account," said Lowell Paddock, head of product planning for General Motors International.

    Source: Drive.com.au, Wheels

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Holden

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Very cool, maybe Holden can then apply the performance part to get us a new SS / performance AWD CUV for Chevy and GMC.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    For the love of...NO!  NO PERFORMANCE CUVs...Not for Chevy. Not for GMC. Not even for Cadillac.

    OK...yes for Cadillac.

    Unless we are talking about off roading performance. I could see a lifted version of the Trax filling the shoes of a Tracker. If its platform could handle that transformation that is.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    NINETY EIGHT REGENCY

    This is interesting to see. I knew this was going to happen.  GM is becoming a global company fast and quick. They are really integrating the brands globally. I want to see how this plays out.  If Pontiac and Oldsmobile had lived, they could have more fun with Holden and other brands globally.  Just thinking out loud.  I wonder if they will replace Holden Caprice with something.  I can see looking at GM globally the brands are:  Chevrolet, Opel, and Cadillac.   GMC, Vauxhall, Holden and Buick feed off the other brands.  The only models unique to Buick are  La Crosse and Enclave.  Buick and GMC are given unique trim and some styling cues.  GM is leveraging its brands globally to suit the market globally. 

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    cp-the-nerd

    That GMC is the laziest rebadge job since GM built their last minivan for 4 different brands. All they had to do was give the holden version its own grille, but they were like "No, solid chrome rectangle is fine."

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    31 minutes ago, cp-the-nerd said:

    That GMC is the laziest rebadge job since GM built their last minivan for 4 different brands. All they had to do was give the holden version its own grille, but they were like "No, solid chrome rectangle is fine."

    True, but why change the car when it looks good? Sometimes it's not worth changing something just for the sake of it.....

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. NOS2006
      NOS2006
      (29 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Holden Will Have Access To More Models From Other GM Brands
      By William Maley
      As Holden transitions from a local manufacturer to importer, this brings up the concern of what kind of vehicles will be available to brand. Previously, Holden had a limited choice of vehicles to choose from due to the requirement of being right-hand drive. But now, General Motors is promising a larger selection of vehicles for Holden to choose from. This could open the door for various models from the U.S. and other countries.
      This change comes down to GM's vehicle architectures becoming more flexible and used globally, along with a new way of thinking as GM's design boss Mike Simcoe explained,
      “Where we see there’s a need to have right-hand drive, yeah. We’ll have the ability to make a choice but the architecture will accommodate left- and right-hand drive”
      “The reality is as we reduce the total number of architectures they are going to be more global. We don’t design a vehicle specifically for North America anymore, because you always get caught out if you do. The numbers of those is reducing,” Simcoe went on to say.
      A key example is the GMC Acadia heading down to Australia as a Holden - due in 2018. 
      That doesn't mean Holden will be able to pick any model they want freely. They still have to make a business case as to why they need a particular model.
      "I think it is looking at what are the global applications because in certain vehicles, like Camaro, there would be markets outside Australia and New Zealand, and understanding looking through it a lens of; does this make business sense? Does this make customer sense? Is it the right thing to do from a competitive perspective? So it's really a mix of variables that we take into account," said Lowell Paddock, head of product planning for General Motors International.
      Source: Drive.com.au, Wheels

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Lexus News: Lexus Executive Admits There Are Some Holes In Their Lineup
      By William Maley
      Lexus executives admit there are some holes in their lineup such as not having a subcompact or three-row crossover. Speaking with Automotive News, Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken said the brand is losing as many as 70,000 potential vehicle sales by not competing in certain segments. 
      "We do think there's room to fill some gaps that still exist for Lexus," said Bracken.
      One possibility is introducing a subcompact crossover possibly with a production version of the UX concept.
      "That's a gap we are watching very closely. We're very fixated on trying to move that conversation forward with our parent corporation." 
      Also up for consideration is a three-row crossover and expanding the F-series performance family - might include an LC-F.
      One surprise to come out is Lexus doing an electric vehicle. According to Bracken, the brand started investigating possibilities after the Paris Motor Show where many European luxury automakers pushed this idea.
      "It was amazingly focused. Subsequent to that show, from my standpoint, we began conversations with our product planners," said Bracken.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online