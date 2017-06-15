  • Sign in to follow this  
    2017 Honda Civic Type R Begins At $34,775*, Only Comes In One Trim

    By William Maley

      • Official pricing matches up with a window sticker from last month

    Honda has announced pricing for the maddest Civic to date. The 2017 Civic Type R will set you back $34,775 (includes $875.00 destination charge). This confirms the price we saw on a window sticker last month .

    Honda will only be selling the Type R in the high-spec Touring trim. This will net you LED lighting, 12-speaker audio system, 7-inch touchscreen with HondaLink, navigation, keyless entry, and push-button start. A turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder produces 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This comes paired solely with a six-speed manual. Other performance tweaks for the Type R includes an aero package, revised suspension with adaptive dampers, Brembo brakes, and high-performance tires.

    The Type R is now available at Honda dealers.

    Source: Honda 
    Press Release is on Page 2

    First-Ever Civic Type R for America Goes On Sale Tomorrow
    Jun 13, 2017 - TORRANCE, Calif.

    • 306-horsepower Civic Type R is most powerful production Honda ever sold in the U.S.
    • World's fastest production front-wheel-drive car at the Nürburgring
    • Civic Type R capstones Honda's epic 10th generation Civic lineup

    The all-new 2017 Honda Civic Type R – the ultimate performance variant of America's best-selling car1 and the first-ever Type R-badged Honda sold in the U.S. – goes on sale starting tomorrow in one comprehensively-equipped Touring trim with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)2 of $33,900.

    The most powerful production Honda ever sold in America, the track-ready 2017 Civic Type R embodies Honda's racing spirit, making 306 horsepower (SAE net) at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net) from 2,500-4500 rpm from its 2.0-liter DOHC direct-injected and turbocharged i-VTEC® engine. A pre-production version of the new Type R claimed the title of world's fastest production front-wheel-drive (FWD) car on April 7, 2017, setting a record lap time of 7 minutes 43.80 seconds on Germany's legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife (North Loop), more than three seconds faster than the previous FWD best.

    The Type R puts the power down through a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission with helical limited slip differential hooked up to 245/30ZR20 Continental SportContact 6 high-performance tires on 20x8.5-inch black-finished aluminum wheels. Speed is scrubbed by 13.8-inch cross-drilled rotors clamped by 4-piston Brembo aluminum calipers in front and 12.0-inch rotors with single-piston calipers in the rear.

    The Type R chassis features a dual-axis strut front suspension and multi-link rear, front and rear anti-roll bars, Type-R exclusive springs, bushings and damper mountings and a newly designed Adaptive Damper System with the ability to continuously adjust damping force at all four corners using input from three on-board G sensors, four suspension stroke sensors and a steering angle sensor.

    The Adaptive Damper System, along with the dual-pinion variable-ratio electric power steering, drive-by-wire throttle, and brake system, are tied to the Type R's three selectable driving modes, with COMFORT, SPORT and +R settings, allowing the driver to dial up the Type R's reflexes depending on the driving environment. The throttle ECU also features driver-selectable automatic rev matching with two profiles, one for COMFORT and SPORT modes and one for +R mode, to assist drivers in making smooth downshifts without the need for heel & toe downshifting.

    Additional performance-enhancing Type-R exclusive features include a weight-saving all-aluminum hood (-11.7 lbs.) and the application of structural adhesives to the body for added structural rigidity, as well as a high-flow exhaust system with three center-mounted exhaust outlets, and a comprehensive aerodynamic package that delivers an exceptional balance of high-speed stability and low drag.

    2017 Civic Type R Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

    Trim

    MSRP1

    EPA MPG Rating3(city/highway/combined)

    Civic Type R

    $33,900

    22/28/25

    Key Exterior and Interior Features

    The all-new 2017 Civic Type R offers a sporty and stylish exterior with advanced aerodynamics that immediately distinguishes the hatchback at a glance, while also providing a performance-focused interior with comfort, convenience and the latest in technology and connectivity features.

    Exterior

    Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure with crash stroke front frame design

    Acoustic windshield

    Unibody structural adhesive at key points

    Triple door sealing

    Security System with Remote Entry and Trunk Release

    Advanced Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) countermeasures

    LED daytime running lights (DRL)

    LED headlights with auto on/off

    LED fog lights, turn signals, taillights, brake lights

    2-speed intermittent windshield wipers

    Smart wipers

    Body-colored power side mirrors

    Body-colored door handles

    Capless fueling system

    Aerodynamics package with front splitter, side winglets, air-stabilizing vents, large rear wing, and roof-mounted vortex generators

    Interior

    97.0 cubic feet of cabin space

    Class-leading 22.6-cubic foot cargo area with rear seats up

    60/40 split and folding rear seat

    Soft-touch, one-piece instrument panel upper

    7-inch Display Audio touchscreen with integrated HVAC controls

    7-inch Driver Information Interface (DII) with selectable performance content

    Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility

    540-watt, 12-speaker stereo

    Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™

    Driver Information Interface with performance-oriented information displays

    Smart Entry and Push Button Start

    Hill Start Assist

    Walk Away Door Locking

    Electric Parking Brake

    In-Vehicle Connectivity

    Like the rest of the Civic family, the new Civic Type R significantly benefits from advanced in-vehicle connectivity and audio performance with a new generation of cutting-edge technologies. Type R standard features include a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen Display Audio interface with Android operating system, with a unique red graphic theme. Matching the aggressive spirit of the Type R is a standard 540-watt 12-speaker audio system. The system enables simplified smartphone connectivity with a single cable connection and is compatible with the Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ platforms. Featuring standard Pandora® compatibility, streaming Bluetooth® audio and many other content choices, including SiriusXM®, the Civic Type R offers a rich selection of audio and connectivity choices. The Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with Voice Recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic is standard equipment on the Civic Type R.

    The Type R's red-illuminated meter cluster features a 7-inch Drivers Information Interface (DII) that includes a range of selectable real-time information designed to support performance driving. The system can display throttle and brake application in a graphic percentage format, turbocharger boost pressure, lap time (intended for use on closed circuits) and shift lights. A graphical G-meter provides a representation of acceleration, braking and cornering forces.

    Safety Performance

    The 2017 Civic Type R is equipped with numerous safety and driver-assistive features. Active safety features include Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control, Advanced 4-Channel ABS, Electronic Brake Distribution (EDB), Brake Assist, LED daytime running lights, headlights and fog lights, a multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines, and an Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Passive safety begins with advanced unibody engineering and construction, which includes the Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and energy-dispersing crash stroke front frame rails are employed, and additional passive-safety features include advanced front airbags (i-SRS), front side airbags, and side curtain airbags with rollover sensor.

    dfelt
    19 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

     

    Another good review....factual, honest and impartial.

    Still take the Focus RS over this ugly ass of a Car.

    Why is there duck tape over the red terminal on the battery? Seems weird.

    A Horse With No Name
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Still take the Focus RS over this ugly ass of a Car.

    Why is there duck tape over the red terminal on the battery? Seems weird.

    This thing is starting to grow on me a good bit actually...and if anything I would take a Golf R over the Focus RS or the Civic Type R.

    However, Focus Rs is starting to be available much cheaper on the used market.

    frogger

    Took their sweet time getting the Type R back to North America, looks like they nailed it... I think fans of the old Integra Type R have aged out of driving something so over styled by now (and it was nice and understated aside from the little badge).  I never drove an Integra R but my friend let me drive his Integra GSR a handful of times, it was a great little car.

    I could only see myself in one of these if it was black and didn't have the wing.

     

     

    • Upvote 1

    ykX

    It would be interesting if some magazine would do comparison between Civic type R, Golf R, Focus RS and maybe STi.  I am not sure how it will compare in handling but 0-60 Civic is slower by about a second then the rest of these cars.

    Personally, it would not be my choice for a number of reasons.

    • Upvote 1

    A Horse With No Name
    19 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Umm, no. Just no. 

    Golf R would be my choice, followed by the WRX.

    For 33K you can buy a 5.0 Mustang GT with a hundred more horsepower, a nicer interior, better exterior sheet metal, more aftermarket upgrades, and actual adults in the owner enthusiast community.

    1 hour ago, frogger said:

    Took their sweet time getting the Type R back to North America, looks like they nailed it... I think fans of the old Integra Type R have aged out of driving something so over styled by now (and it was nice and understated aside from the little badge).  I never drove an Integra R but my friend let me drive his Integra GSR a handful of times, it was a great little car.

    I could only see myself in one of these if it was black and didn't have the wing.

     

     

    I could see myself in it if other better choices didn't exist in the sport compact market.

    Edited by A Horse With No Name
    • Upvote 1

    surreal1272
    59 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Golf R would be my choice, followed by the WRX.

    For 33K you can buy a 5.0 Mustang GT with a hundred more horsepower, a nicer interior, better exterior sheet metal, more aftermarket upgrades, and actual adults in the owner enthusiast community.

    I could see myself in it if other better choices didn't exist in the sport compact market.

    Exactly what I'm getting at. I can have a top notch V8 Stang or Camaro for that price. Definitely not marketed to an old school soul like myself. 

    • Thanks 1
    • Haha 1

    Stew

    This car is really growing on me.  They have done a great job and all the parts basically serve a purpose.  I disagree about the mustang having a nicer interior and it simply will not have the people and cargo carrying ability of this.  Not to mention, matching it feature for feature would take you well into the 40k rang for the mustang GTe.  After watching the reviews I am interested in what will happen to this engine in it's upcoming Accord tune. 

    A Horse With No Name
    40 minutes ago, Stew said:

    This car is really growing on me.  They have done a great job and all the parts basically serve a purpose.  I disagree about the mustang having a nicer interior and it simply will not have the people and cargo carrying ability of this.  Not to mention, matching it feature for feature would take you well into the 40k rang for the mustang GTe.  After watching the reviews I am interested in what will happen to this engine in it's upcoming Accord tune. 

    They have done a great job on the car, the market is very competitive and I see better choices available.  Still a neat piece of iron!

    • Upvote 1

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, Stew said:

    This car is really growing on me.  They have done a great job and all the parts basically serve a purpose.  I disagree about the mustang having a nicer interior and it simply will not have the people and cargo carrying ability of this.  Not to mention, matching it feature for feature would take you well into the 40k rang for the mustang GTe.  After watching the reviews I am interested in what will happen to this engine in it's upcoming Accord tune. 

    It's hard to argue with 435 horsepower vs 305...

    • Upvote 1

    surreal1272
    21 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    It's hard to argue with 435 horsepower vs 305...

    Not to mention that despite the extra room (which minimal Btw), these cars are marketed as performance cars, not family haulers and on the performance front, they fall well short compared to better options out there. Also, regarding the price, how many Civics Type Rs will you actually find for under $35K? My guess is next to none. 

    A Horse With No Name
    3 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Not to mention that despite the extra room (which minimal Btw), these cars are marketed as performance cars, not family haulers and on the performance front, they fall well short compared to better options out there. Also, regarding the price, how many Civics Type Rs will you actually find for under $35K? My guess is next to none. 

    As much as I love imported performance cars I will say it is hard to beat domestics at this game. The MK4 Supra is an awesome car and I would give my eye teeth to have one...yet it sold in minuscule numbers next to the Camaro, Firebird, Mustang, and even the Impala SS of the Era.

    Acura sold 24 NSX last month or something like that...GM will build more Corvettes than that while I am eating dinner...

    Edited by A Horse With No Name
    Spelling
    • Upvote 1

