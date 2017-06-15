2017 Honda Civic Type R Begins At $34,775*, Only Comes In One Trim

Honda will only be selling the Type R in the high-spec Touring trim. This will net you LED lighting, 12-speaker audio system, 7-inch touchscreen with HondaLink, navigation, keyless entry, and push-button start. A turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder produces 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This comes paired solely with a six-speed manual. Other performance tweaks for the Type R includes an aero package, revised suspension with adaptive dampers, Brembo brakes, and high-performance tires.

Honda has announced pricing for the maddest Civic to date. The 2017 Civic Type R will set you back $34,775 (includes $875.00 destination charge). This confirms the price we saw on a window sticker last month .

First-Ever Civic Type R for America Goes On Sale Tomorrow

Jun 13, 2017 - TORRANCE, Calif.

306-horsepower Civic Type R is most powerful production Honda ever sold in the U.S.

World's fastest production front-wheel-drive car at the Nürburgring

Civic Type R capstones Honda's epic 10th generation Civic lineup

The all-new 2017 Honda Civic Type R – the ultimate performance variant of America's best-selling car1 and the first-ever Type R-badged Honda sold in the U.S. – goes on sale starting tomorrow in one comprehensively-equipped Touring trim with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)2 of $33,900.

The most powerful production Honda ever sold in America, the track-ready 2017 Civic Type R embodies Honda's racing spirit, making 306 horsepower (SAE net) at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net) from 2,500-4500 rpm from its 2.0-liter DOHC direct-injected and turbocharged i-VTEC® engine. A pre-production version of the new Type R claimed the title of world's fastest production front-wheel-drive (FWD) car on April 7, 2017, setting a record lap time of 7 minutes 43.80 seconds on Germany's legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife (North Loop), more than three seconds faster than the previous FWD best.

The Type R puts the power down through a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission with helical limited slip differential hooked up to 245/30ZR20 Continental SportContact 6 high-performance tires on 20x8.5-inch black-finished aluminum wheels. Speed is scrubbed by 13.8-inch cross-drilled rotors clamped by 4-piston Brembo aluminum calipers in front and 12.0-inch rotors with single-piston calipers in the rear.

The Type R chassis features a dual-axis strut front suspension and multi-link rear, front and rear anti-roll bars, Type-R exclusive springs, bushings and damper mountings and a newly designed Adaptive Damper System with the ability to continuously adjust damping force at all four corners using input from three on-board G sensors, four suspension stroke sensors and a steering angle sensor.

The Adaptive Damper System, along with the dual-pinion variable-ratio electric power steering, drive-by-wire throttle, and brake system, are tied to the Type R's three selectable driving modes, with COMFORT, SPORT and +R settings, allowing the driver to dial up the Type R's reflexes depending on the driving environment. The throttle ECU also features driver-selectable automatic rev matching with two profiles, one for COMFORT and SPORT modes and one for +R mode, to assist drivers in making smooth downshifts without the need for heel & toe downshifting.

Additional performance-enhancing Type-R exclusive features include a weight-saving all-aluminum hood (-11.7 lbs.) and the application of structural adhesives to the body for added structural rigidity, as well as a high-flow exhaust system with three center-mounted exhaust outlets, and a comprehensive aerodynamic package that delivers an exceptional balance of high-speed stability and low drag.

2017 Civic Type R Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim MSRP1 EPA MPG Rating3(city/highway/combined) Civic Type R $33,900 22/28/25

Key Exterior and Interior Features

The all-new 2017 Civic Type R offers a sporty and stylish exterior with advanced aerodynamics that immediately distinguishes the hatchback at a glance, while also providing a performance-focused interior with comfort, convenience and the latest in technology and connectivity features.

Exterior Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure with crash stroke front frame design Acoustic windshield Unibody structural adhesive at key points Triple door sealing Security System with Remote Entry and Trunk Release Advanced Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) countermeasures LED daytime running lights (DRL) LED headlights with auto on/off LED fog lights, turn signals, taillights, brake lights 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers Smart wipers Body-colored power side mirrors Body-colored door handles Capless fueling system Aerodynamics package with front splitter, side winglets, air-stabilizing vents, large rear wing, and roof-mounted vortex generators Interior 97.0 cubic feet of cabin space Class-leading 22.6-cubic foot cargo area with rear seats up 60/40 split and folding rear seat Soft-touch, one-piece instrument panel upper 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen with integrated HVAC controls 7-inch Driver Information Interface (DII) with selectable performance content Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility 540-watt, 12-speaker stereo Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ Driver Information Interface with performance-oriented information displays Smart Entry and Push Button Start Hill Start Assist Walk Away Door Locking Electric Parking Brake

In-Vehicle Connectivity

Like the rest of the Civic family, the new Civic Type R significantly benefits from advanced in-vehicle connectivity and audio performance with a new generation of cutting-edge technologies. Type R standard features include a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen Display Audio interface with Android operating system, with a unique red graphic theme. Matching the aggressive spirit of the Type R is a standard 540-watt 12-speaker audio system. The system enables simplified smartphone connectivity with a single cable connection and is compatible with the Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ platforms. Featuring standard Pandora® compatibility, streaming Bluetooth® audio and many other content choices, including SiriusXM®, the Civic Type R offers a rich selection of audio and connectivity choices. The Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with Voice Recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic is standard equipment on the Civic Type R.

The Type R's red-illuminated meter cluster features a 7-inch Drivers Information Interface (DII) that includes a range of selectable real-time information designed to support performance driving. The system can display throttle and brake application in a graphic percentage format, turbocharger boost pressure, lap time (intended for use on closed circuits) and shift lights. A graphical G-meter provides a representation of acceleration, braking and cornering forces.

Safety Performance

The 2017 Civic Type R is equipped with numerous safety and driver-assistive features. Active safety features include Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control, Advanced 4-Channel ABS, Electronic Brake Distribution (EDB), Brake Assist, LED daytime running lights, headlights and fog lights, a multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines, and an Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Passive safety begins with advanced unibody engineering and construction, which includes the Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and energy-dispersing crash stroke front frame rails are employed, and additional passive-safety features include advanced front airbags (i-SRS), front side airbags, and side curtain airbags with rollover sensor.