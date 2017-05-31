Picture of Window Sticker Gives Us An Idea On Civic Type R Pricing

It will not be too long before the Civic Type R begins hitting Honda dealers in the U.S. and we now have some idea on pricing.

A member on the CivicX.com forums came across a lot full of new Civic Type Rs nearby a port. The member was able to get some pictures of the vehicles sitting there along with one showing the window sticker. According to the sticker, the Civic Type R Touring will carry a base price of $33,900 - add $875.00 for destination and you'll end up with a final price of $34,775.

We don't know if Honda will be doing a lower-trim version of the Type R - Touring at Honda is their designation for the top trim level. If they do, we expect it to be around $30,000 to $32,000.

Source: CivicX.com

Pic Credit: Newspress USA