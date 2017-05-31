  • Sign in to follow this  
    Picture of Window Sticker Gives Us An Idea On Civic Type R Pricing

    By William Maley

      • We have a clue as to how much the Civic Type R will set you back

    It will not be too long before the Civic Type R begins hitting Honda dealers in the U.S. and we now have some idea on pricing.

    A member on the CivicX.com forums came across a lot full of new Civic Type Rs nearby a port. The member was able to get some pictures of the vehicles sitting there along with one showing the window sticker. According to the sticker, the Civic Type R Touring will carry a base price of $33,900 - add $875.00 for destination and you'll end up with a final price of $34,775.

    We don't know if Honda will be doing a lower-trim version of the Type R - Touring at Honda is their designation for the top trim level. If they do, we expect it to be around $30,000 to $32,000.

    Source: CivicX.com
    Pic Credit: Newspress USA

    dfelt

    Seeing the picture of this, it is really ugly from the back end and especially the stupid 3 exhuast pipe with one being smaller than the others is just weird. The back end just looked hacked up.

    Interesting statement about this being performance and that the tires will wear lasting 10,000 miles or less. Also the statement to put on winter tires. This is going to be interesting to see how many get crashed by kids thinking they can be speed racer.

    2017-civic-type-r-sticker.jpg

    IMG_8555.JPG

    Frisky Dingo

    That's a fair MSRP. It will definitely bring the track performance, but driveability and outright speed are not going to be strong attributes.

     

    I might go drive one for giggles.

    dfelt
    The tires makes ya wonder how fast the first pair will wear out. I bet most get only 5-6K miles on the tires before your having to spend $1,200 on a new set. 20" rims do not have many options for this car. Expensive no matter how you look at it.

    cletus8269

    maybe im in the wrong and the people shopping for one of these wouldnt cross shop with a camaro or mustang, but you can get a 2017 ecoboost premium for $33K and a 2lt camaro with the 3.6 for $35k. heck for $37,300 you can get a 1LE v6 camaro which is probably where the markup on the type r starts. you wont have the ring lap record clout but i think id rather have one of those 2 instead.

