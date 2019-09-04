Jump to content
    Honda E Released for Europe

      ...We finally see the specs for this Europe only car...

    Ahead of its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Honda has unveiled the full specs of their Honda E small electric car. Honda developed the E with a focus on design simplicity and usability for the needs of modern urban lifestyles.  The clean external lines are helped by the use of exterior cameras replacing the traditional side mirrors.  The mirrorless design allows for better aerodynamics.  The interior has a full width digital dashboard with dual 12.3 inch LCD touch screens for infotainment and driver information. Owners are able to access the car via a digital key on a smartphone app.  The app can also report on things like battery charge control, range monitor, and navigation search results can be sent from the phone to the vehicle or have control of remote climate control.

    The Honda e makes use of contextual speech recognition to use natural language to provide access to a range of online services.  Occupants can activate the system by saying "Okay Honda"

    The power for the Honda E comes from a choice of two motors driving the rear wheels with either 134 horsepower or 151 horsepower. Torque comes in at 232 lb-ft. The 35.5 kWh battery is among the smallest in its class but still offers a range of about 137 miles. The e can recharge up to 80-percent of its battery in 30 minutes. The 0-62 mph run takes about 8 seconds. 

    Pricing has yet to be announced, but interested buyers in UK, Germany, France, and Norway and reserve their car online. The car remains Forbidden Fruit for the US. 

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: Honda Media

    riviera74

    Yes it should.  If Honda was really ambitious, they would put that technology (BEV and all) into a CR-V.

