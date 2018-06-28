Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Hyundai Santa Fe To Begin At $26,480

      Remember, this is the replacement for the Santa Fe Sport

    Hyundai has announced the pricing for the redesigned Santa Fe that will be arriving later this summer. Pricing will range from $26,480 for the base SE FWD equipped with the 2.4L four-cylinder (185 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque) to $39,780 for the Ultimate AWD with the turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder (235 hp and 260 lb-ft). Prices include a $980 destination charge.

    So what do you get for your money?

    • SE: 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility; and Hyundai SmartSense (suite of active and passive safety features including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and high beam assist).
    • SEL: Keyless entry and start, heated side mirrors, 7-inch color screen for the instrument cluster, power driver's seat, and heated front seats.
    • SEL Plus: 18-inch wheels, hands-free tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control system, and a 12-speaker Infinity audio system with a subwoofer.
    • Limited: LED headlights and taillights; panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and power passenger's seat.
    • Ultimate: Surround-view camera system, rain-sensing wipers, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, color heads up display, and a 8-inch infotainment system with navigation.

    Be aware that the Santa Fe will be replacing the Sport in Hyundai's lineup. The current Santa Fe with three-rows will be renamed the Santa Fe XL. It will be replaced by a new three-row crossover in the near future.

    Source: Hyundai

    Hyundai Announces Pricing for All-New 2019 Santa Fe

    • Entry level price only increases $550 easily offset with more content when compared with the 2018 Santa Fe Sport
    • Fourth generation model offers family-oriented interior, loaded with practical cutting-edge technologies, bold exterior looks and Hyundai SmartSense safety and convenience features

    FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 27, 2018 – Hyundai Motor America has announced pricing for its all-new 2019 Santa Fe, starting at $25,500 for the SE 2.4 model. New standard features on the 2019 Santa Fe SE trim include:

    • Hyundai SmartSense
      • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
      • Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
      • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
      • Safe Exit Assist
      • Lane Keeping Assist
      • Driver Attention Warning
      • Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go
      • High Beam Assist
    • Bolder design
    • Increased visibility, cabin and storage space
    • Idle Stop and Go
    • Eight-speed automatic transmission
    • Improved EPA estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg combined
    • Rear View Monitor with parking guidance
    • Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™
    • Dual front and rear 2.1-amp USB charge ports

    The all-new Santa Fe includes all of this with a small price increase of $550 compared with the 2018 Santa Fe Sport.

    The five-passenger Santa Fe Sport is now called Santa Fe. The current long wheelbase three-row, seven-passenger model called Santa Fe will be renamed Santa Fe XL for the 2019 model year. An all-new three-row, eight-passenger SUV is currently under development and will carry an all-new name.

    “The new Santa Fe underlines our commitment to safety through new standard features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president, product, corporate and digital planning, Hyundai Motor America. “We have been a leader in adopting key safety features into our vehicles at attractive prices. Families are going to really appreciate Santa Fe’s blend of technology, interior space and striking looks.”

    Model

    Drivetrain

    MSRP*

    SE 2.4

    Front-Wheel Drive

    $25,500

    SE 2.4

    All-Wheel Drive

    $27,200

    SEL 2.4

    Front-Wheel Drive

    $27,600

    SEL 2.4

    All-Wheel Drive

    $29,300

    SEL Plus 2.4

    Front-Wheel Drive

    $29,800

    SEL Plus 2.4

    All-Wheel Drive

    $31,500

    Limited 2.4

    Front-Wheel Drive

    $32,600

    Limited 2.4

    All-Wheel Drive

    $34,300

    Ultimate 2.4

    Front-Wheel Drive

    $35,450

    Ultimate 2.4

    All-Wheel Drive

    $37,150

    Limited 2.0T

    Front-Wheel Drive

    $34,200

    Limited 2.0T

    All-Wheel Drive

    $35,900

    Ultimate 2.0T

    Front-Wheel Drive

    $37,100

    Ultimate 2.0T

    All-Wheel Drive

    $38,800

    *Freight charges for the 2019 model year Santa Fe are $980. Pricing in this release does not include freight.


    dfelt

    This makes sense to simplify the product line and standardize the style look on the new design language.

    I have to say they are still giving allot of value for the money.

    smk4565

    I like the look, it has an intimidating, trucky look to it and it doesn't just look like a clone of everyone else.  This stands out a bit more.  Seems like good pricing, compared to what others charge, it is right in line. 

    I wonder what this weighs, it looks big for a 174 lb-ft  4 cylinder to haul around, the Turbo should move it fine.

    frogger

    No mention of the diesel available elsewhere..

    frogger
    Just now, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Hard to wrap my head around almost $40k for a compact crossover with a 235hp turbo 4.  

    Isn't this midsize? I think Tucson is their compact.

     

    frogger
    Just now, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    They said it was replacing the Sport, which is a small midsize I guess.   

    I just checked, the dimensions are pretty much spot on with a Ford Edge, 3 inches longer than previous model.

     

     

    smk4565
    9 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Hard to wrap my head around almost $40k for a mainstream crossover with a 235hp turbo 4.  

    You can run a Terrain or Equinox over $40k and those have a 250 hp turbo 4, and they are a whole size segment smaller than the Santa Fe.  All these crossovers are expensive.  You can spend $50k on a loaded Edge I think.

    dfelt

    Yup joining the crowd in saying that I also like the look of this. It reminds me of the ORIGINAL Cherokee from the 90's, that lovely Brick on wheels that Jeep sold a butt load of.

