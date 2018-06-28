2019 Hyundai Santa Fe To Begin At $26,480

Hyundai has announced the pricing for the redesigned Santa Fe that will be arriving later this summer. Pricing will range from $26,480 for the base SE FWD equipped with the 2.4L four-cylinder (185 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque) to $39,780 for the Ultimate AWD with the turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder (235 hp and 260 lb-ft). Prices include a $980 destination charge.
So what do you get for your money?
- SE: 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility; and Hyundai SmartSense (suite of active and passive safety features including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and high beam assist).
- SEL: Keyless entry and start, heated side mirrors, 7-inch color screen for the instrument cluster, power driver's seat, and heated front seats.
- SEL Plus: 18-inch wheels, hands-free tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control system, and a 12-speaker Infinity audio system with a subwoofer.
- Limited: LED headlights and taillights; panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and power passenger's seat.
- Ultimate: Surround-view camera system, rain-sensing wipers, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, color heads up display, and a 8-inch infotainment system with navigation.
Be aware that the Santa Fe will be replacing the Sport in Hyundai's lineup. The current Santa Fe with three-rows will be renamed the Santa Fe XL. It will be replaced by a new three-row crossover in the near future.
Source: Hyundai
