Hyundai Develops Road Noise Active Noise Control

Hyundai has announced that is has developed the world's first road noise countering active noise control system. While active noise control is available in many makes and models, it is limited to when the noise is constant and predictable.

Hyundai's new system is able to analyze noise at a much faster pace. The digital sound processor can respond to a noise in 0.002 seconds. Cabin microphones constantly monitor road noise and then the speaker system emits sound waves that cancel out drone or engine roughness. Hyundai says they are able to decrease cabin noise by up to 3dB. That means that noise is cut nearly in half as compared to running without RANC. In EVs that can make the ride almost completely silent.

The first application of this will be applied to an upcoming Genesis model, likely the Genesis SUV.