  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Revealed with Solar Roof

      ...Helped by the sun...

       

    27190bf4-2020-hyundai-sonata-hybrid-2.jpgHyundai has released released details of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.  While visually it remains close to the non-hybrid version, it does get a different grille, rear spoilers, and special alloy wheels to fine tune aerodynamics. 

    Hyundai has two technologies debuting on the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.  First is a solar roof system that recharges the battery to increase travel distance and unnecessary battery discharge. When the system gets an average of 6 hours a day of charging, it is expect to increase travel distance by about 800 miles annually. 

    The second is a new 6-speed hybrid automatic transmission with Active Control Shift (ACS). The transmission is monitored by the hybrid control unit 500 times per second and uses the hybrid motor to precisely adjust the transmission rotational speed to allow for faster shift times and better fuel efficiency.  This technology also increases durability of the transmission by reducing friction during shifting. 

    80792b91-2020-hyundai-sonata-hybrid-1.jpgThe engine of Sonata Hybrid is a 2.0 liter 4-cylinder producing 152 horsepower, the electric motor max power output is 38 horsepower, for a total system power output of 195 horsepower. 

    The 2020 Hyundai Sonata goes on sale late summer 2019, no word on when the hybrid will be available. 

     

    Related:

     

    Source: Hyundai Global Media

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    At least they are trying to keep cars going and offer it as a Hybrid. Be interesting to see how many they sell between now and a year from now to compare to the sales numbers of cars that were selling.

    Paolino
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That is, unfortunately, the best and only picture Hyundai provided.

    Interesting, since it doesn't show a solar roof.

    • Like 1

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    At least they are trying to keep cars going and offer it as a Hybrid. Be interesting to see how many they sell between now and a year from now to compare to the sales numbers of cars that were selling.

    It makes it arguably the best looking hybrid family sedan on the market once it hits dealerships. 

    • Upvote 1

