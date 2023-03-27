Hyundai Updates the Sonata

Hyundai today released images of their latest Hyundai Sonata refresh for 2024. This is a rather quick turnaround as the current Hyundai Sonata was released in 2019 as a 2020 model. This could be the last hurrah for the Sonata because it is rumored that Hyundai will ax the Sonata nameplate at the end of this run. While the current Sonata is one of the more handsome designs in the dwindling sedan market, Hyundai felt the refresh was necessary to bring the Sonata in line with their EV lineup. The visual similarities between the 2024 Sonata and the recently released Hyundai Ioniq 6 aren't by accident.
While riding on the same platform, externally, the 2024 Sonata adopts the wide front-end styling of the Ioniq 6, including a full-width and seamless LED bar. Headlamps are camouflaged low into the bumper area, leaving viewers with the expectation that headlights should pop up from somewhere. The tail light bar gets a similar treatment with obvious edges in the new H-lights.
The interior of the Sonata has also been refreshed with this horizontal theme similar to the Ioniq 6. A first the any Hyundai model, the panoramic curved display combines both the 12.3-inch driver cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment unit. Hyundai must have noticed the recent pushback on all-touch controls at competitors because they left physical buttons for climate control and some entertainment functions.
Similar to the drive selector in the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, the gear selector in the Sonata has become a stalk on the steering column. This opens up the center console space to the driver.
Standard and N-Line variants will be available. Powertrain details will be released later, but we expect much to carry over from the existing car.
The 2024 Sonata officially debuts at the Seoul Mobility Show on March 30th and will go on sale in the U.S. later this year.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.