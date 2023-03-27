Hyundai Updates the Sonata

Ive had this thought. It has been bugging me for 2 days. I visited the Parthenon at the Acropolis in Athens many many times. In the 70s, in the 80s, in the 90s, in the 00's and finally in '10s. I have visited the Ancient Olympic site in Olympia once. In 2001. Ive been to Akrotiri in Santorini twice. Ive been to Crete but because of bad timing circumstance, I didnt visit Knossos. (This would be something that has also bugged me, but its not the subjest of why Im writing this) Ive seen lots of old stuff. Ill get back to this later. Ive swam in the Aegean and Ive swam in the Ionian. Ive swam directly in the Mediterranean. Some of those beaches were...lets just say...some men and some women were in their most natural of states. My mom when I was just a kid, my aunts or uncles and cousins and my wife and my kids, myself and other tourists from all over the phoquing world spanning 5 phoquing decades when we were observing history... When I was in school, in Greek school or in English/French school and I with my other classmates, my kids and their classmates, when learning abount Ancient Greek art and history and Roman... Not once, young or old, did I, we, ANYBODY, did we EVER think that we were indulging in porn. What is going ON in some people's heads today in America? We cant blame this kind of thing on the Puritans and their influence... It cant be political. Education about human history or even the looking at a naked human body from a phoquing statue that is not only art, but its of historical value. It aint even sexual in ANY way... I just dont buy that kind of stupidity on an 'ism' whether its a religious 'ism' or a political one. Something is going on and America has to figure it out because it dont look good for America's future. I must say... IM INSULTED by what happened in Florida with a couple of those parents!!! DISGUSTED!!! It not ONLY insults ME as a Greek...because my ancient peoples helped further human history along in advancing the arts, but also taught us to look at our human bodies and adore what the human body is and can be... But it also insults me as a HUMAN. On an intellectual level. A human body. THE naked human body is as natural as nature can be. There is simply NO phoquing excuse as to why somebody wants to limit exposure no matter what age, in learning about our naked bodies. There is NOTHING sexual about looking at a naked body. Forget about sex being natural as well... Its how we become...we. We need to indulge in sexual behaviour to continue on as a species... There are thousands of inappropriate sexual innuendos in American culture. The statue of David is where those morons drew the line? America better figure it out soon. It dont look too good...