    2020 Hyundai Sonata Gets a New Platform

      Third-Generation vehicle platform enhances safety, efficiency, and driving performance

    Last week, Hyundai released images of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan, but was scant with the technical details.  Today, Hyundai revealed that the 2020 Sonata will ride on a new Third-Generation platform designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and driving performance. The platform underpinning the 2020 Sonata will eventually find its way into other products.

    Large-35820-All-NewSonataImplementsThird-GenerationVehiclePlatform.jpgOn the safety front, the platform uses super high tensile steel, hot stamping, and a multi-load path structure.  The Multi-load path helps in a collision by increasing the amount of energy absorbed by the structure and reduces intrusions into the passenger cabin.  In a small frontal overlap crash, the tires are designed to move outward to prevent spinning and possible secondary collisions.

    To make the Sonata more efficient, the platform directs the flow of air to optimize cooling and heat dissipation. 

    Stability and performance is enhanced by lowering the position of the engine and transmission to lower the overall center of gravity.  Dramatically increased lateral stiffness helps with handling agility.  Noise reduction is improved via reinforced sound-absorbing systems. 

    Large-35821-All-NewSonataImplementsThird-GenerationVehiclePlatform.jpgAdditionally, Hyundai has teamed up with Bose to create a specially tuned premium sound system with 12 channels. The system will use Bose Centerpoint technology to take a stereo signal and convert it to multiple channels. 

    Powertrain information still has not been released.

    The formal U.S. unveiling of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata is expected at the New York Auto Show next month.

     

    Source: Hyundai Media

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Nice looking car and the interior is top notch. 

    Based on the info, I would say this is a crash and done solution. I suspect to have the auto absorb all the energy in an impact to protect the passenger compartment that you would have Unibody structure damage beyond repair.

    regfootball

    i still stand by the gist of what i said on another thread.  it looks fresh for an hour and then its sort of blends into the landscape and has a bit of dull to it.  Sort of like the new Genesis sedan, it has a cache to it but at the same time there is a bit of faux about it.

    but yes, as a lease vehicle or a cost effective vehicle its certainly ok.  It's better than the hot mess Camry.  And I would say better than Altima too from an excitement standpoint.

    And at least they didn't put a CVT in it either, right?

    riviera74

    I wonder when Hyundai will take this platform and apply it to its CUVs and minivan and other sedans.  One platform to meet most needs is a very good idea.

    Paolino
    26 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Waiting on the engine....

    It's going to be two 4-cylinder engines like the current lineup, and a hybrid.  I can't imagine anything else.  I'm hoping they don't throw a tiny 4-cylinder turbo in as a base engine.  Probably an 8-speed auto standard.  Would be very pleasantly surprised if AWD showed up as an option but truthfully, I don't know anything about this platform or their desires to offer AWD in the midsize sedan segment.  In typical Hyundai fashion, I expect a slew of safety equipment standard.

    Robert Hall

    I wonder what ‘Third Generation’ means in this context.  The current Sonata is in like its 7th or 8th generation. 

    daves87rs
    9 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    It's going to be two 4-cylinder engines like the current lineup, and a hybrid.  I can't imagine anything else.  I'm hoping they don't throw a tiny 4-cylinder turbo in as a base engine.  Probably an 8-speed auto standard.  Would be very pleasantly surprised if AWD showed up as an option but truthfully, I don't know anything about this platform or their desires to offer AWD in the midsize sedan segment.  In typical Hyundai fashion, I expect a slew of safety equipment standard.

    Let's hope for a nice turbo and NA engine.....

    • Like 1

    frogger

    frogger 407

    Posted (edited)

    I wouldn't expect much in the way of improved power train options, the new Santa Fe is quite nice inside and out too but has the same old meh engines.

    Edited by frogger

    dfelt
    17 minutes ago, frogger said:

    I wouldn't expect much in the way of improved power train options, the new Santa Fe is quite nice inside and out too but has the same old meh engines.

    3rd party after market upgrades for the fun factor :P 

    balthazar
    9 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Probably the best automotive product under $35k when it comes out.  

    INteresTING !!!

    Screen Shot 2019-03-14 at 12.37.05 AM.png

    • Haha 1

