2020 Hyundai Sonata Gets a New Platform

Last week, Hyundai released images of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan, but was scant with the technical details. Today, Hyundai revealed that the 2020 Sonata will ride on a new Third-Generation platform designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and driving performance. The platform underpinning the 2020 Sonata will eventually find its way into other products.

On the safety front, the platform uses super high tensile steel, hot stamping, and a multi-load path structure. The Multi-load path helps in a collision by increasing the amount of energy absorbed by the structure and reduces intrusions into the passenger cabin. In a small frontal overlap crash, the tires are designed to move outward to prevent spinning and possible secondary collisions.

To make the Sonata more efficient, the platform directs the flow of air to optimize cooling and heat dissipation.

Stability and performance is enhanced by lowering the position of the engine and transmission to lower the overall center of gravity. Dramatically increased lateral stiffness helps with handling agility. Noise reduction is improved via reinforced sound-absorbing systems.

Additionally, Hyundai has teamed up with Bose to create a specially tuned premium sound system with 12 channels. The system will use Bose Centerpoint technology to take a stereo signal and convert it to multiple channels.

Powertrain information still has not been released.

The formal U.S. unveiling of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata is expected at the New York Auto Show next month.