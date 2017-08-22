  • Sign in to follow this  
    Millennials Are Buying Cars Due To A Baby Boom

    By William Maley

    The past few years have been tiring if you happen to be a millennial. There has been countless articles talking about how this group are not buying houses or vehicles. Of course, the reason is that millennials don't have the money (saddled with more debt, having entry-level salaries, etc). But that is changing. According to a report from Bloomberg, millennials are beginning to head out to the suburbs, and purchasing houses and cars. The reason? They're having their baby boom.

    According to data from the Zillow Group, Americans aged from 18 to 34 have become the largest group of home buyers, with almost half living in the suburbs. They're upsizing their vehicles as well to go with their new home. Large SUV sales jumped 11 percent in first half of this year according to Ford Motor Co. Midsize SUVs rose 9 percent and small SUVs jumped 4 percent in the same timeframe.

    “We do see that demographic group driving larger sport utility sales as they acquire homes, create families and gain some wealth,” said Michelle Krebs, an analyst at car-shopping website Autotrader.

    “They started with compact sport utilities and now, with families, they’re moving up.”

    Expect more millennials to follow suit. LMC Automotive estimates that sales of large SUVs will rise 25 percent between now and 2025.

    “There’s no question people are waiting longer, but people still want to have children. As long as people have children and those children grow and acquire friendships, it requires more space,” said Erich Merkle, Ford’s U.S. sales analyst.

    Currently, the largest group of buyers for midsize and large SUVs are Gen Xers, but millennials are expected to eclipse them due to there being a large number of them - about 80 million.

    “There’s going to be an extra 25 million people passing into and through the 35- to 44-year-old demographic over the next 10 to 15 years,” Merkle said.

    “That’s going to lead to a gradual increase in the growth of large and midsize SUVs that’s already starting to happen.”

    Source: Bloomberg


    Cmicasa the Great

    We are at 7.5 Billion. Most can not feed themselves without help. Most are crazy as fuck.. Many are as asinine as Smk.

    131.4 million births per year.
     55.3 million people die each year.

    Meaning even with death.. we are adding about 76 Million on to the roster every year at this rate.. another Billion by 2027

    As I said many times over and over again.. the Gov't of the world want to prevent wars.. famine.. inflation.. etc??? put a stop on baby births for 7 years... get this population back down to 5 Billion.. Life will be grand. FUCK BABIES!!! They SUCK. The don't do shit. Needy MUTHAFUCKAS

    riviera74
    4 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    We are at 7.5 Billion. Most can not feed themselves without help. Most are crazy as f@#k.. Many are as asinine as Smk.

    131.4 million births per year.
     55.3 million people die each year.

    Meaning even with death.. we are adding about 76 Million on to the roster every year at this rate.. another Billion by 2027

    As I said many times over and over again.. the Gov't of the world want to prevent wars.. famine.. inflation.. etc??? put a stop on baby births for 7 years... get this population back down to 5 Billion.. Life will be grand. f@#k BABIES!!! They SUCK. The don't do &#036;h&#33;. Needy MUTHAf@#kAS

    Slow down man.  If the birthrate falls too low, you end up with Europe's or Japan's situation: too few babies to support an increasingly aging population.

    oldshurst442
    6 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    f@#k BABIES!!! They SUCK. The don't do &#036;h&#33;. Needy MUTHAf@#kAS

     

    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    If the birthrate falls too low, you end up with Europe's or Japan's situation: too few babies to support an increasingly aging population.

     

    LOL

    Babies and old fogeys BOTH ARE Needy MUTHAf@#kAS!!!

    dfelt
    14 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    @dfelt    Just speaking to the idea of people doing anything less than driving 2 seaters let alone buying larger vehicles for more needy ass kids in a world where we already are on the fringe of overpopulation that is un-feedable 

    Got it! 8)

    11 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

     

    LOL

    Babies and old fogeys BOTH ARE Needy MUTHAf@#kAS!!!

    AND Your Not? ;)

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    17 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    We are at 7.5 Billion. Most can not feed themselves without help. Most are crazy as fuck.. Many are as asinine as Smk.

    131.4 million births per year.
     55.3 million people die each year.

    Meaning even with death.. we are adding about 76 Million on to the roster every year at this rate.. another Billion by 2027

    As I said many times over and over again.. the Gov't of the world want to prevent wars.. famine.. inflation.. etc??? put a stop on baby births for 7 years... get this population back down to 5 Billion.. Life will be grand. FUCK BABIES!!! They SUCK. The don't do shit. Needy MUTHAFUCKAS

    Remember, it's your responsibility to spay and neuter...help prevent overpopulation... ;)

    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Remember, it's your responsibility to spay and neuter...help prevent overpopulation... ;)

    We tried that by doing that to everyone that got locked up in the pych wards. Virginia was the last state to stop doing that when committed in 1989 and ended up settling out for 800 million. Sadly the ubber liberals think it is cruel punishment to keep those with poor genes from reproducing.

    Does not mean people do not love retarded, downs, mentally unstable, etc. but one does have to wonder how reproducing the weakest genes in society helps society? :scratchchin:

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    6 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    We tried that by doing that to everyone that got locked up in the pych wards. Virginia was the last state to stop doing that when committed in 1989 and ended up settling out for 800 million. Sadly the ubber liberals think it is cruel punishment to keep those with poor genes from reproducing.

    Does not mean people do not love retarded, downs, mentally unstable, etc. but one does have to wonder how reproducing the weakest genes in society helps society? :scratchchin:

    I have no interest in reproducing myself, but I do think that only the most well educated and those that can afford it should reproduce..no point in reproducing if you can't afford it.   Kids are very expensive and a huge responsibility.  

