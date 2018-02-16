Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    More Luxury Car Buyers Are Moving to Trucks and SUVs

    American automakers are cleaning up here.

    If you have been following auto sales for the past few years, then you know that SUVs and trucks currently dominate the sales charts partly due to the low gas prices. This is especially true when it comes to the luxury segment, where utility models are eating sedans. But a new report from The New York Times reveals that American automakers are eating the lunches of luxury car manufacturers. 

    According to data from Edmunds, the likes of Ford, Chevrolet, and GMC have seen their share of domestic sales of models with an average price of $60,000 steadily climbing, while luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Lexus have been declining. GMC, in particular, has shown the largest growth, accounting 11.3 percent of domestic sales of $60,000-plus models in 2017. Five years ago, the brand only made up 0.1 percent of those sales. A lot of this credit can be laid at the feet of GMC's Denali brands. At a recent investor conference, GM showed data that the Denali line had an average sale price of $56,000 - more than the average price of an Audi, BMW, or Mercedes-Benz.

    “This thing is a money machine,” said GM's president Dan Ammann about Denali.

    Over at Ford, more than half of F-150 sales are made up by the Lariat, King Ranch, Raptor models. Only a few years ago, those models made up a third.

    Why are American automakers seeing a massive increase in expensive SUVs and trucks? Part of it comes down to price, but there is also the image.

    “We’ve been taking in Lexuses on trade-ins, BMWs," said Gary Gilchrist, owner of a GMC dealer in Tacoma, Washington.

    “People used to want German cars for the image factor. Now, if you have a Denali, you get that. People turn their heads to look.”

    Source: New York Times


    smk4565

    I think a lot of the growth is due to pick ups being more and more expensive, and cars in general being more expensive.   BMW and Mercedes have had record sales years the past 4 or so years in the USA, so it isn't like they are losing ground.   25 years ago a Cadillac Eldorado was $32,000, today that is V6 Camry.  

    A lot of people trading luxury sedans are going to luxury SUVs, and the Europeans make a ton of luxury SUVs.  I think the Japanese brands are more behind on this trend other than the Lexus RX going strong.  And for as much money as GME makes on Denali, I bet if Cadillac had all those SUVs they'd be making even more.

    dfelt

    This Denali sales thing with the fact that GMC sold approx 33K versus Cadillac 9K does make one wonder if GM shut down Cadillac, could GMC be their Luxury line, Buick Mid and Chevy Entry and reduce costs?

    smk4565
    25 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This Denali sales thing with the fact that GMC sold approx 33K versus Cadillac 9K does make one wonder if GM shut down Cadillac, could GMC be their Luxury line, Buick Mid and Chevy Entry and reduce costs?

    Why didn't they make Cadillac their luxury line in the first place instead of product starving it, and trying to clone BMW sedans?  During the bankruptcy I thought GMC should have become a commercial truck line, sort of like Ram with their vans or the Ford commercial with Transit and F-series and then all the fleet and commercial sales are in one place.  Chevy wouldn't have to do that at all.  And Cadillac could have a big product influx of luxury SUVs.

    But now they are where they are and can't turn back.  Cadillac is a mess, but there is no reason GM couldn't figure out a way to make a base Cadillac SUV the equal price of a loaded Denali.

    balthazar

    • Cadillac is a luxury brand, not a full-line manufacturer. Still, they have more model lines today than they had in the 1970s. And the brand has never "cloned" BMW, they've progressed, along with BMW, to where sporty luxury vehicles are today in answer to market trends. So they weren't there first- who cares. By the same token, BMW & MB "cloned" Cadillac's level of tech, amenities and luxury in their interiors since the 1980s. But we've been over that before.

    • GMC, like Ammann said above, is minting money, the margins on pure commercial vehicles is not comparable. Chevy sold 8,348 commercial trucks and 69,164 Express vans, for a total of 77,507 units as pure commercial trucks. It'd take a special kind of idiocy to contemplate dropping GMC's highly profitable and huge volume (560K in 2017) to sell only low-margin commercial trucks of 80K units. GMC doesn't WANT to "turn back". And Cadillac is adding more SUVs just like every other luxury brand over the last 5 years is doing.

