PSA's CEO Says Opel's Engineers Are Working On Models for U.S. Return

PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares told attendees of the Automotive News World Congress yesterday they are employing the know-how from Opel engineers to develop vehicles for the U.S. market. Tavares declined to say which brand will lead the charge but did hint that future Opel models would be engineered to be compliant with U.S. regulations.

Launching one of PSA Group's brands will be the last step in the company's 10-year plan of re-entering the U.S. market. Already, PSA is offering mobility services in parts of the U.S. and will launch a car sharing service in two to three big cities within the year.

“A 10-year plan gives us the appropriate time to properly understand this crucial market and launch the right products and services,” said Tavares.

Travares also revealed that PSA is planning to offer all of its vehicles with some sort of electrification option (electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid) by 2025.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Reuters via Autoblog