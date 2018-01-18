Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    PSA's CEO Says Opel's Engineers Are Working On Models for U.S. Return

    Also announced plans to electrify their entire lineup

    PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares told attendees of the Automotive News World Congress yesterday they are employing the know-how from Opel engineers to develop vehicles for the U.S. market. Tavares declined to say which brand will lead the charge but did hint that future Opel models would be engineered to be compliant with U.S. regulations. 

    Launching one of PSA Group's brands will be the last step in the company's 10-year plan of re-entering the U.S. market. Already, PSA is offering mobility services in parts of the U.S. and will launch a car sharing service in two to three big cities within the year.

    “A 10-year plan gives us the appropriate time to properly understand this crucial market and launch the right products and services,” said Tavares.

    Travares also revealed that PSA is planning to offer all of its vehicles with some sort of electrification option (electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid) by 2025.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Reuters via Autoblog


    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Opel folks is what will give them an insight into the US consumer as right now nothing PSA makes is of any interest I bet to the bulk of the US buyers.

    PSA is like Fiat and can be left on road dead. No one wants their crapo products IMHO.

    Drew Dowdell

    As much as I like Citroen, it's gotta be Opel that is coming.  It would be the only way to justify the Opel purchase by PSA. 

    Maybe Citroen can be a luxury division and have Opel/Citroen dealers like Chevy/Cadillac.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I could see DS coming as the premium brand, they would need emphasize the Frenchness as an alternative to the usual German and Asian luxury marques.... (DS is marketed as a separate brand from Citroen in Europe).  They have some pretty good looking hatchbacks and crossovers. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Drew Dowdell
    13 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I could see DS coming as the premium brand, they would need emphasize the Frenchness as an alternative to the usual German and Asian luxury marques.... (DS is marketed as a separate brand from Citroen in Europe).  They have some pretty good looking hatchbacks and crossovers. 

    I really should have been in marketing.... I wrote the ad copy for that in my head in 15 seconds.

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Sacre' bleu!   Now I'm hungry for crepes, boeuf bourguignon, coq au vin... I have some French restaurants I need to visit in Cleveland's hipster-infested gentrified neighborhoods..

    If Citroen does come to the US, I'll be severely disappointed if their ads don't heavily feature the songs of Edith Piaf

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Piaf would be interesting.  Or to target a younger audience maybe mix in some Daft Punk, Phoenix or M83...or Mylene Farmer (though she is Quebecois). 

    Heck, I like Daft Punk, but I never associated them with France.  La Vie En Rose is nearly an unofficial French National Anthem. 

     

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    alfa can't convince anyone of their italianness being superior to the germans so the french may as well just surrender this entire dumb idea.

    Heck we renamed French Fries to American Fries. PSA is Dead man walking, Opel or nothing at this point with DS as a store within a store at a higher level.

×