  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Trump Administration To Double Down On Emission Standards and Revoking California's Privileges

      Here we go once again

    Fuel efficiency guidelines and California's right to set its own vehicle emissions standards are in the crosshairs of the Trump administration again.

    Bloomberg has learned from sources that the administration will be introducing a proposal later this week that revises key parts of the Obama-era standards. This includes capping federal fuel economy requirements at 2020 level of 35 mpg fleet wide, instead of the 50 mpg requirement by 2025. There is also a provision that would revoke the Clean Air Act waiver given to California that allows it to set its own emission regulations.

    Sources go onto say that the proposal is in the final stages of a "broad interagency review" being done by the Office of Management and Budget.

    These changes were first introduced back in April and got massive pushback from various environmental groups, along with the state of California. A month later, a coalition made up of California, Washington D.C. and sixteen other states filed suit against the rollback. Automakers who pushed for the rollback began to panic as this could result in two different emission regulations they would have to meet. 

    Source: Bloomberg


    smk4565

    I think it will be near impossible to revoke California's waiver, because CARB pre-dates the EPA and any other agency, and what legal authority do they have to revoke it?  Then you get into a political situation where most conservatives will advocate a smaller federal government with states having more power, this does the opposite, it is revoking a state's ability to set laws. 

    As far as the cars go themselves, if these automakers want to lobby for low standards so they can keep their profits up in the short term, you'd think the'd remember what happened in the 1970s.  Detroit didn't want to build fuel efficient, they just wanted to make big V8s to get a profit, and the door was left wide open for the Japanese to come in and clean their clocks.   China is going to go all EV, and in 10-15 years they'll have EV's that are like today's Tesla at Chevy prices  and they will flood this country unless GM, Ford, Toyota, etc beat them too it.

    daves87rs
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think it will be near impossible to revoke California's waiver, because CARB pre-dates the EPA and any other agency, and what legal authority do they have to revoke it?  Then you get into a political situation where most conservatives will advocate a smaller federal government with states having more power, this does the opposite, it is revoking a state's ability to set laws. 

    As far as the cars go themselves, if these automakers want to lobby for low standards so they can keep their profits up in the short term, you'd think the'd remember what happened in the 1970s.  Detroit didn't want to build fuel efficient, they just wanted to make big V8s to get a profit, and the door was left wide open for the Japanese to come in and clean their clocks.   China is going to go all EV, and in 10-15 years they'll have EV's that are like today's Tesla at Chevy prices  and they will flood this country unless GM, Ford, Toyota, etc beat them too it.

    Tough to say, as we love our big trucks here.....

    But we still have to offer both choices, but EVs are part of the future.

    To me it is tough to get too high on EVs, as gas burners wind down a bit- guess what bill in your house gets much, much pricier?

    Highly doubt wall street will lose sleep over it...

    balthazar
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think it will be near impossible to revoke California's waiver, because CARB pre-dates the EPA﻿ and any other agency, and what legal authority do they have to revoke it?

    CARB is an entity within the CA EPA. When they were founded is immaterial, legally.
    Cadillac doesn't overrule General Motors just because it was founded years before.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, daves87rs said:

    Tough to say, as we love our big trucks here.....

    But we still have to offer both choices, but EVs are part of the future.

    To me it is tough to get too high on EVs, as gas burners wind down a bit- guess what bill in your house gets much, much pricier?

    Highly doubt wall street will lose sleep over it...

    The Chinese are showing an EV that has a 435 mile range and 0-60 in under 4 seconds at the LA Auto show.   I don't know what this thing will cost, but once they get the cost figured out, they'll probably import those things and sell some cars.  

    smk4565
    7 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    CARB is an entity within the CA EPA. When they were founded is immaterial, legally.
    Cadillac doesn't overrule General Motors just because it was founded years before.

    15 states which compromise 40% of the US population use California emission rules.  CARB has had that waiver for 45 years and it is still standing, Trump can try to revoke it, but 15 states will sue and it will get dragged out in court and California will win because they got granted that waiver and there is no basis to revoke it.

    California is also the world's 5th largest economy, car companies will bend over backwards to sell there.  

    dfelt
    16 minutes ago, Suaviloquent said:

    It’s okay -

     

    Fuel efficiency was something invented by the Chinese to make U.S. autos less competitive.

     

    😂

    That must be a rewrite of the Japan playbook from the 70's. :P 

