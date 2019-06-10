Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Trump's Tariff Threat Turned Out To Be A Farce

      ...the "deal" was made months ago...

    The tariffs that Trump had threatened to impose on Mexico starting June 10th will not be going on to effect.  Trump tweeted out that Mexico had made concessions to deploy their newly formed Nation Guard to their own southern border and that it only took two days for Mexico to bend to Trump's demands.   This is false.

    The truth, according to a report in the New York Times is that Mexico had already agreed to do that back in March 2019 during secret talks between the (at the time) Director of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and the Mexican Secretary of Interior Olga Sanchez. Further, Trump claimed a victory via his tariff efforts saying that he had reached an agreement that Mexico would hold more asylum-seekers on the Mexican side of the border while the U.S. processes their cases.  The timing of this is also false.  The agreement was already reached at the same meeting in March.   Where Trump failed was in getting Mexico to accept a "Safe Third Country" treaty that would have given the U.S. the ability to reject asylum seekers if they had not first sought asylum in Mexico. 

    In opposition to the tariffs was many Senators from Trump's own party, including the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who said, "There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that's for sure". Many in the GOP were whispering that the Senate was going to pass a resolution disapproving of the tariffs, causing embarrassment for Trump and making him look weak.  Most likely that whispering got to Trump himself and so then he laid claim to the previously agreed "concessions" from Mexico in order to save face and drop the tariff while claiming victory. 

    Many business leaders too were calling for relief from the tariffs, the auto industry would have been hit especially hard with a significant number of components passing over the border multiple times.  

    Below is a list of vehicles that are currently assembled in Mexico for U.S. consumption:

    Audi Q5
    BMW 3-series
    Chevrolet Blazer
    Chevrolet Cruze
    Chevrolet Equinox
    Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab
    Chevrolet Trax
    Dodge Journey
    Fiat 500
    Ford Fusion
    Ford Transit Connect
    GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab
    GMC Terrain (certain models)
    Honda Fit
    Honda HR-V
    Hyundai Accent
    Infiniti QX50
    Jeep Compass
    Kia Forte
    Kia Rio
    Lincoln MKZ
    Mazda 3
    Mercedes-Benz A-class
    Nissan Frontier (certain models)
    Nissan Kicks
    Nissan Sentra
    Nissan Versa
    Nissan Versa Note
    Nissan NV200 Cargo
    Ram 1500 Regular Cab
    Ram 2500/3500/4500/5500
    Ram ProMaster
    Toyota Tacoma
    Toyota Yaris
    Volkswagen Beetle
    Volkswagen Golf
    Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
    Volkswagen Jetta
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    dfelt

    What 😮 Trump did his own FAKE News? Shocker :lol:

    This goes along with the statement that Mexico also said was FALSE, Trump's claim that Mexico was going to buy immediately a ton of US produce. Which would drive an increase in truck sales to move it. Yet again not happening.

    At least for now, this Tariff thing is over with Mexico and we can move on with our focus on work and life. :gmc:Truckin since it sounds better than SUVin, lol :P 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    What 😮 Trump did his own FAKE News? Shocker :lol:

    I know really?  Trump faking some news?  It had me like...

    shocked the princess bride GIF

    Edited by Drew Dowdell
    fixed the gif.
    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Everything from this administration is currently a farce of sorts...

    And yet so many are expecting him to be re-elected due to the economy.

    over it ugh GIF by Tony Awards

    riviera74
    18 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    And yet so many are expecting him to be re-elected due to the economy.

    over it ugh GIF by Tony Awards

    I know.  He keeps pulling these stunts and people keep falling for them (especially the media).  His re-election is very likely at this point.

    Drew Dowdell
    26 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    I know.  He keeps pulling these stunts and people keep falling for them (especially the media).  His re-election is very likely at this point.

    They have CNBC on here at work and they keep talking about how great of a negotiator Trump was and how we avoided the tariffs.  Easy to "avoid" tariffs when the solution to them was already agreed to 3 months ago. 

    surreal1272
    33 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    LOL fantastic.  You guys can let go of that string of pearls now.

    And you can let go of the blindness. There were reports months ago regarding Mexico beefing up support at the southern border and were keeping more folks back. Detentions were up months ago as well. Don’t get sour at everyone else just because you were fooled by the man behind the curtain. Remember. The truth isn’t the truth. From your favorite source of news. 

     

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.foxnews.com/world/mexico-says-migrant-detentions-up-79-in-april.amp

    Robert Hall
    14 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Once again, we have the arsonist wanting credit for putting out the fire that he started. 

    He'll probably demand a Nobel prize for it.

    oldshurst442
    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    He'll probably demand a Nobel prize for it.

    I wouldnt think he would want a silly little prize like that. Its beneath him...a NOBEL Peace Prize...

    He would prefer they  change the name of it to the "Trump" prize...

    surreal1272
    2 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I wouldnt think he would want a silly little prize like that. Its beneath him...a NOBEL Peace Prize...

    He would prefer they  change the name of it to the "Trump" prize...

    Right after he gets his face added to Mt. Trumpmore. 

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    LOL fantastic.  You guys can let go of that string of pearls now.

    What?  What about pearls? 

    OK...I think I see where you are coming from. Yeah...I agree...I TOTALLY can see that Trump and pearl necklaces go hand in hand....

    Something about Jr. makes me think that he too, enjoys a pearl necklace from time to time.  

    BTW. It was a lovely O'Day today in Montreal. Nice and sunny, not Stormy at all...

     

    ocnblu
    33 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    He'll probably demand a Nobel prize for it.

    Not so great any more after Obama's "win".

    oldshurst442
    7 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Not so great any more after Obama's "win".

    Maybe you could have chosen another past victor other than Obama...

    Quite honestly, most of these awards are just for the elite to give kudos to themselves...but you targeting Obama, shows how divisive you wanna be with your country and countrymen...

    YOU would be part of the problem...

    If you and others like yourself will NOT change...

    Washington DC will eventually burn and Trump's future successor dont matter if Blue or Red, will be playing the fiddle...

     

    ocnblu
    6 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Quite honestly, most of these awards are just for the elite to give kudos to themselves

    I am sure there are others who did not "deserve" it.  Obama is the one who came to mind at that juncture.  Cheapens it for some important hysterical historical figures who've won it in the more distant past.

    surreal1272
    Just now, ocnblu said:

    I am sure there are others who did not "deserve" it.  Obama is the one who came to mind at that juncture.  Cheapens it for some important hysterical historical figures who've won it in the more distant past.

    Of course he’s the one that came to your mind. There were others but only Obama was worth mentioning right?

     

    And you have the hypocrisy to mock folks who go after Trump?

    oldshurst442
    3 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    I am sure there are others who did not "deserve" it.  Obama is the one who came to mind at that juncture.  Cheapens it for some important hysterical historical figures who've won it in the more distant past.

    Bahhhh...

    Im sure there are some who deserve world wide accolades...I dont feel like discussing who and who is not deserving...

    But...Obama hasnt been in office for...3 years...

    I think its time for you to put that to rest big boy! 

    I repeat:

    14 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    but you targeting Obama, shows how divisive you wanna be with your country and countrymen...

    YOU would be part of the problem...

    If you and others like yourself will NOT change...

    Washington DC will eventually burn and Trump's future successor dont matter if Blue or Red, will be playing the fiddle...

     

    surreal1272

    Offer something of substance @ocnblu because while you “laugh” at the post of others, those others are clearly laughing at you and those obvious partisan blinders. Maybe getting off your knees and wiping your mouth off would be better than swallowing every ounce of Trumps lies and nonsense. Not holding my breath but one can always hope that you actually want to discuss matters of importance instead of trolling the discussion nonstop and serving up snide and unrelated comments with the goal of basically insulting anyone who dares to point out the endless steam of bull&#036;h&#33; coming out of Trumps mouth.

     

    You’d think his supporters would get tired of the snowballing quite honestly. 

    ocnblu
    8 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    getting off your knees and wiping your mouth off

     

    8 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    basically insulting anyone

    Something of substance?  Not that I adhere to any extreme wing of anything, but...

    “Alt-Right”-Another term for “Always wrong” or “Alt-flake”. The word I prefer is “lunatic” and lunatics need not apply.

    A Horse With No Name
    14 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Not so great any more after Obama's "win".

    At the risk of getting banned or worse, both Obama and Trump should be looked at as war criminals. Zero respect for the office of the president as a post world war two institution. Absolutely zero.

    I feel the same way about Kennedy, Truman, Reagan, Clinton, Both Bushes.

    Feel the same way about Joe Biden.

    Any hope for decency or leadership out of the white house is a fools errand IMHO.

    Washington is pretty much the absolute bottom of the moral Universe. 

    13 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    I am sure there are others who did not "deserve" it.  Obama is the one who came to mind at that juncture.  Cheapens it for some important hysterical historical figures who've won it in the more distant past.

    I absolutely agree that he did not deserve it. He belongs in prison for a number of things....just like Trump.

    14 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Right after he gets his face added to Mt. Trumpmore. 

    We should dynamite mount Rushmore, it is a moral and visual desecration to a sacred Indian mountain.  Making it in the first place was wrong, keeping it there is wrong also. Dynamite for the win. The sooner the better.

    A Horse With No Name
    14 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I wouldnt think he would want a silly little prize like that. Its beneath him...a NOBEL Peace Prize...

    He would prefer they  change the name of it to the "Trump" prize...

    Why a Mexican built German GTI would replace my Mexican built German Beetle Type R when it comes time to trade cars. Mexico and Germany are run by adults, the United States, not so much.

    20 hours ago, dfelt said:

    And yet so many are expecting him to be re-elected due to the economy.

    over it ugh GIF by Tony Awards

    We need to re open the politics section. the real drama in the world is so much more fun to post about than KIA's latest design nightmare or how some GM motor lacks torque...

    14 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Not so great any more after Obama's "win".

    Bombing a doctors without borders hospital when we had the exact co ordinates of that hospital...was a pretty crappy move on the part of the Obama administration.

    https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/what-we-do/news-stories/news/qa-bombing-msfs-hospital-kunduz-afghanistan

     

