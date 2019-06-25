Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jaguar Land Rover Insists It Is Not For Sale

      ...The Boss says so...

    Jaguar Land Rover's chief Dr. Ralph Speth insists that in spite of recent spate of terrible earnings, the company is not for sale.   JLR's recent issues stem from the collapse of diesel car sales in Europe while the company has a drought of hybrids and cleaner vehicles for sale.  JLR is also spending billions on building plants overseas for global market production. Jaguar has recent had to layoff thousands of workers in an effort to slash $3.2 Billion in annual spending. 

    Dr. Speth's comments come after the Jaguar I-Pace won three World Car Awards, including World Car of the Year. 

    Source:  Motor1.com 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ykX
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Not surprising that their quality is also at the bottom along with MB and BMW according to the JD Powers survey 2019.﻿

    Jaguar is, MB and BMW not as much.  MB is better than Cadillac and BMW is lower only by 1 point.

    2019 Initial Quality Study (IQS)

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Jaguar is, MB and BMW not as much.  MB is better than Cadillac and BMW is lower only by 2 points.

    2019 Initial Quality Study (IQS)

    Fixed it for ya. ;) 

    Yet considering the brands higher than MB and BMW that are NOT Luxury labels, you can consider them in the bottom since Mazda, GMC, Buick, Toyota, Lexus, Dodge, Nissan, Chevrolet, Lincoln, Ford, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis are all ranked better.

    So much for the Best or nothing at all marketing slogan as well as the Ultimate Driving machine slogan. Clearly both companies are NOT living up to their Hype.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX

    @dfelt You either on the bottom or not.

    Also, having some reliability issues and being a luxurious or high performance has nothing to do with each other. 

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    14 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    So much for the Best or nothing at all marketing slogan as well as the Ultimate Driving machine slogan. Clearly both companies are NOT living up to their Hype.

    Ironic is that Cadillac's is " Rise Above ".

    Above, below, what's the difference? 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, ykX said:

    @dfelt You either on the bottom or not.

    Also, having some reliability issues and being a luxurious or high performance has nothing to do with each other. 

    Will agree to disagree, reliability issues go hand in hand especially when your are a Luxurious / Performance brand.

    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Ironic is that Cadillac's is " Rise Above ".

    Above, below, what's the difference? 

    Yes, I agree Cadillac is NOT the Standard of the world which they dropped that slogan and they need to Drop the MORON who came up with Rise above. I get that they are wanting to rise above everyone else to be again the standard of the world, but they need to focus on messaging, product launches and not worry about a marketing slogan when they are not Marketing the products. 

    Market the products and the right Slogan will come to be from customers perceptions. Right now Cadillac might as well throw away their current marketing as it is FAILING them.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I don't think slogans come from customer perception.. 

    There is nothing wrong with the slogan itself, it's the products following it. The most recent product that followed the release of their new slogan was the Chevy Traverse, sorry, XT6. 

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

      JD power IQS is very subjective.  They are just asking customers if they have a complaint or problem with their vehicle in the first 90 days, not being able to figure out how to pair your phone to blue tooth could be a problem.  That survey has nothing to do with overall reliability or cost of ownership.

    I don’t think JLR will survive on their own.  Not enough volume, too expensive to develop electric powertrain and autonomous vehicles.  JLR could be gone with one recession without a partner.

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX
    45 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    JD power IQS is very subjective.  They are just asking customers if they have a complaint or problem with their vehicle in the first 90 days, not being able to figure out how to pair your phone to blue tooth could be a problem.  That survey has nothing to do with overall reliability or cost of ownership.

    Here is one from CR that takes into account all the issues

    brand-report-new6

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    4 hours ago, ykX said:

    Here is one from CR that takes into account all the issues

    brand-report-new6

    THANK YOU, Yup 16 brands better than MB. 

    How is that Best or Nothing at All working for you @smk4565

    Care to move the Goal Posts again with a look here not there reality statement!

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    Not for sale?  I am so sure there are a bunch of execs saying "DAGNABIT".  (not)

    Unless somebody makes JLR (or their owners) an offer they simply cannot refuse.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    2 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Unless somebody makes JLR (or their owners) an offer they simply cannot refuse.

    72 Virgins? 🤷‍♂️

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    14 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Dr. Speth's comments come after the Jaguar I-Pace won three World Car Awards, including World Car of the Year. 

    5 months of sales under its belt and the i-pace is still only finding around 200 buyers a month. It could have 14 awards; it's a flop.

    Edited by balthazar
    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...