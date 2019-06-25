Jaguar Land Rover Insists It Is Not For Sale

Jaguar Land Rover's chief Dr. Ralph Speth insists that in spite of recent spate of terrible earnings, the company is not for sale. JLR's recent issues stem from the collapse of diesel car sales in Europe while the company has a drought of hybrids and cleaner vehicles for sale. JLR is also spending billions on building plants overseas for global market production. Jaguar has recent had to layoff thousands of workers in an effort to slash $3.2 Billion in annual spending.

Dr. Speth's comments come after the Jaguar I-Pace won three World Car Awards, including World Car of the Year.