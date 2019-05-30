Jaguar XJ Uses Another of its Nine Lives

The Sedan Apocalypse continues. Jaguar has confirmed via a spokesperson that the current Jaguar XJ will end production this summer. However, that is just one of the big cat's nine lives. Rumor has it that the XJ nameplate will rise again on a new car, possibly a large hatchback, driven entirely by electric power.
From Jaguar itself, they said:
"[Jaguar will] continue the XJ nameplate and will use its renowned engineering capability and technological innovation to ensure its longevity."
So whatever happens, the XJ is not totally dead yet. The XJ had its best sales in 1986, with over 19,000 XJs sold in the US. The current car started life in 2009, giving it a good 10-year run, however, sales of the XJ lately have been pretty poor with only 1,579 units being moved last year.
