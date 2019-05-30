Jump to content
    Jaguar XJ Uses Another of its Nine Lives

      ... the big cat is dying, but will live again...

    The Sedan Apocalypse continues. Jaguar has confirmed via a spokesperson that the current Jaguar XJ will end production this summer.   However, that is just one of the big cat's nine lives.  Rumor has it that the XJ nameplate will rise again on a new car, possibly a large hatchback, driven entirely by electric power.

    From Jaguar itself, they said:

    "[Jaguar will] continue the XJ nameplate and will use its renowned engineering capability and technological innovation to ensure its longevity."

    So whatever happens, the XJ is not totally dead yet. The XJ had its best sales in 1986, with over 19,000 XJs sold in the US. The current car started life in 2009, giving it a good 10-year run, however, sales of the XJ lately have been pretty poor with only 1,579 units being moved last year. 

    Source: Jalopnik
    Image: Jaguar

    dfelt
    31 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I have to say, the XJ is one of my favorite big sedans out there.  Sad to see it go, but it had a nice long life.

    Maybe a value CPO for the Garage?

    riviera74

    Too bad that Jaguar did not sell as many XJs as originally wanted.  The only Jaguars I see these days are all crossovers.  I do not think I have seen an XJ in several months.

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Electric AWD, could be a very cool roomy sedan. :metal: 

    Wherein sales drop from 1579/yr to 15/yr.

    smk4565

    I thought this car looked great when it came out, it looks way bland now.  They were better off with that retro Jag look, at least it had personality.  

    I think Jaguar sedans are pretty much dead, they can make it an EV but it probably won't be good as a Tesla, or a Mercedes or Audi EV so it could have the same problem.  Jags are also small inside, somehow the XJ is more cramped inside than my E-class.  Maybe with an EV they can get space, but they are awful at it now.

    ocnblu
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Wherein sales drop from 1579/yr to 15/yr.

    Balthy stole my line.  Love it when the truth is told.

    Further proof that "The Leaper" will meet The Reaper sooner rather than later, with an attitude like that.

    balthazar

    Taking no sides and just looking at the track record, the volume question is, to date, without question.

    loki
    12 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Balthy stole my line.  Love it when the truth is told.

    Further proof that "The Leaper" will meet The Reaper sooner rather than later, with an attitude like that.

     

