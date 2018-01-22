Last month, we reported that work had begun on the next-generation Jaguar XJ. The company's director of design Ian Callum said it would be "something quite special." What that may mean is the next XJ transition to being an electric-only model.

Autocar has learned that Jaguar is planning to reinvent the XJ into being a fully-electric model to take on the like of the Tesla Model S, and provide an interesting alternative to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Design-wise, the XJ will morph into a 5-door model - something akin to an Audi A7 we're guessing. It will also debut a new design language that will be used on future models.

In terms of platform, the new XJ will use an all-new platform that will be shared with an upcoming model from Land Rover - the Road Rover we reported in the Rumorpile back in September. The platform will be capable of being equipped with internal-combustion or electric powertrains. For the XJ, it is believed that twin electric motors will be used to power and provide AWD.

Autocar expects the car launch in 2019.

Source: Autocar