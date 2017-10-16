If you need a distraction on this Monday, may we point you in the direction of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Owner's Manual and User's Guide. JL Wrangler Forums discovered both books on a public FCA Canada website and has provided PDFs of both for your perusal.

Is there any new information that can be gleaned? Yes.

There will be a power-retractable hardtop. However, the top is not removable.

A 4WD Auto mode that will shift power between the front and rear axles when needed.

UConnect system featuring pages for off-road settings

Max towing capacity of 2,000 pounds for 2-door models, 3,500 pounds for 4-door models.

The manual mentions both the turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder and 3.6L V6, but doesn't mention power output. Thanks to an earlier leak, we know the 3.6 will produce 285 horsepower.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums