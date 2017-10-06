  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Next-Generation Wrangler Powertrain Details Are Partially Revealed

    By William Maley

      • 368 horsepower from a turbo-4?!

    Another piece of the next-generation Jeep Wrangler has been unearthed. The Truth About Cars has uncovered a document submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which reveals some partial details on the JL Wrangler's powertrains.

    The documents revealed that the Wrangler would come with a 3.6L V6 with 285 horsepower and a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder offering up 368 horsepower. No, this isn't a misprint. The other bit of information that can be gleaned from this document is that the Wrangler will only be initially offered as a four-door model - something we first we reported back in August.

    Before anyone begins to panic because the two-door and diesel engine are not listed, we know both are happening thanks to spy shots and other leaks.

    Source: The Truth About Cars


    dfelt

    Talk about an overworked expected to have a short life 4 banger. V6 would be the better motor for long ownership. Course with the amount of lease deals FCA is doing on Jeep, I bet more and more will go with the T4 cause after 36K miles who cares who has to deal with an overworked motor.

    I hope they look at doing a Hybrid. Diesel or gas motor with electric assist would be kick ass. Land Rover is doing it, no reason for the US brands not too.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Interesting...turbo 4..something from the Fiat or Alfa stable?  Maybe a variation of what was in Dart?  I haven't really paid attention to FCA's 4s.   I assume the V6 is the Pentastar. 

     

     

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Interesting...turbo 4..something from the Fiat or Alfa stable?  Maybe a variation of what was in Dart?  I haven't really paid attention to FCA's 4s.   I assume the V6 is the Pentastar. 

     

     

    Yup, I figure looking at the doc it is the motor from the Alfa and the v6 is the Pentastar, my take on looking at the details what is available.

    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Talk about an overworked expected to have a short life 4 banger.

    I think the whole turbo 4-banger thing is overrated these days. It isn't average Joe and his friends turbo-ing one of their own cars with factory internals rated for stock power levels.. This is an OEM turbo setup. If they are smart(it is FCA :roflmao:) they did their testing and retesting..and RETESTING on everything and it is 100% designed around the turbo boost levels and longevity should be a non-issue. Look at the Ecoboost F150's from 2011.. If there are any complaints about them it isn't engine failure, maybe sh!t components or whatnot but not the engine itself spining a baring or throwing a rod or some sh!t. 

    daves87rs

    Interesting, these guys may go a bit.....

    Not worried about the engines choices though. My old school boy racer in me says most of your long term owners (not the lease "status" folks) are going to mod these Jeeps anyways. as they normally do. Or just fix them....

     

    Thinking the pentastar could be quite fun in these, depending on weight......

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    6 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

     

    Thinking the pentastar could be quite fun in these, depending on weight......

    The Wrangler has had the Pentastar since 2012, same output...the only engine in the US market since '12.

    daves87rs
    3 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    The Wrangler has had the Pentastar since 2012, same output...the only engine in the US market since '12.

    Dang, totally had a brain fart there....you're right!

    Also reminds me that I have not been a newer Jeep in a while....need to fix that problem....:)

    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I like the 3.6 and 8spd auto in my GC...smooth, reasonably quiet, decent gas mileage and powerful enough.   I imagine it would be nice in the lighter Wrangler.

    Agreed the combo has been very nice in my son's GC. It seems to be pretty solid engine/transmission combo.

    Frisky Dingo
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I think the whole turbo 4-banger thing is overrated these days. It isn't average Joe and his friends turbo-ing one of their own cars with factory internals rated for stock power levels.. This is an OEM turbo setup. If they are smart(it is FCA :roflmao:) they did their testing and retesting..and RETESTING on everything and it is 100% designed around the turbo boost levels and longevity should be a non-issue. Look at the Ecoboost F150's from 2011.. If there are any complaints about them it isn't engine failure, maybe sh!t components or whatnot but not the engine itself spining a baring or throwing a rod or some sh!t. 

     

    No real internal issues, but there were plenty of problems with turbos, fuel system, and oil/cooling systems. I was at a Ford dealership when they came out.

     

     

    That said, I'm calling it, there's NO WAY the Wrangler is getting a 368HP turbo 4. That's more power than AMG is putting out in theirs, and way more than all the usual suspects- VAG, BMW, etc.

    I bet money that '3' is supposed to be a '2'.

    Stew
    25 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

     

    No real internal issues, but there were plenty of problems with turbos, fuel system, and oil/cooling systems. I was at a Ford dealership when they came out.

     

     

    That said, I'm calling it, there's NO WAY the Wrangler is getting a 368HP turbo 4. That's more power than AMG is putting out in theirs, and way more than all the usual suspects- VAG, BMW, etc.

    I bet money that '3' is supposed to be a '2'.

    I 100% agree, 268 HP, but tuned for high torque low in the RPM range. 

    smk4565
    5 hours ago, Frisky Dingo said:

     

    No real internal issues, but there were plenty of problems with turbos, fuel system, and oil/cooling systems. I was at a Ford dealership when they came out.

     

     

    That said, I'm calling it, there's NO WAY the Wrangler is getting a 368HP turbo 4. That's more power than AMG is putting out in theirs, and way more than all the usual suspects- VAG, BMW, etc.

    I bet money that '3' is supposed to be a '2'.

    AMG's 2.0 liter makes 375 hp and 350 lb-ft and that has been around like 3-4 years.  So it is possible, but I wonder if they have tied a hybrid system to it and the electric motor with the gas is making 368 hp, although FCA and hybrid/electric don't really mix either.

    It is possible to get 368 hp from a 2 liter, Alfa Romeo gets 505 hp from a 2.9 liter V6.  So the numbers match up.

    Frisky Dingo
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    AMG's 2.0 liter makes 375 hp and 350 lb-ft and that has been around like 3-4 years.  So it is possible, but I wonder if they have tied a hybrid system to it and the electric motor with the gas is making 368 hp, although FCA and hybrid/electric don't really mix either.

    It is possible to get 368 hp from a 2 liter, Alfa Romeo gets 505 hp from a 2.9 liter V6.  So the numbers match up.

     

    I'm not saying it's impossible, I'm saying it makes 0 sense, there's no precedent for it in anything mainstream, there's no other basis to the claims up to this point- in fact an insider said it'd have 'less than 300hp', it'd be awfully unreliable, and it'd hurt the image of the vehicle.

    smk4565
    3 hours ago, Frisky Dingo said:

     

    I'm not saying it's impossible, I'm saying it makes 0 sense, there's no precedent for it in anything mainstream, there's no other basis to the claims up to this point- in fact an insider said it'd have 'less than 300hp', it'd be awfully unreliable, and it'd hurt the image of the vehicle.

    Well, really any engine FCA makes is going to be unreliable.  

