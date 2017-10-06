Rumorpile: Next-Generation Wrangler Powertrain Details Are Partially Revealed

Another piece of the next-generation Jeep Wrangler has been unearthed. The Truth About Cars has uncovered a document submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which reveals some partial details on the JL Wrangler's powertrains.

The documents revealed that the Wrangler would come with a 3.6L V6 with 285 horsepower and a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder offering up 368 horsepower. No, this isn't a misprint. The other bit of information that can be gleaned from this document is that the Wrangler will only be initially offered as a four-door model - something we first we reported back in August.

Before anyone begins to panic because the two-door and diesel engine are not listed, we know both are happening thanks to spy shots and other leaks.

Source: The Truth About Cars