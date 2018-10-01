2019 Jeep Renegade Comes With A New Turbo Engine

2019 marks some key changes for Jeep's smallest vehicle, the Renegade.
The big news is a new turbocharged 1.3L four-cylinder that will take the place of the turbo 1.4. The smaller engine produces 177 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque - up 17 and 16 respectively from the 1.4. The engine will also feature an auto start-stop system and active grille shutters to improve fuel economy. It will come standard on the Limited and Trailhawk, and be available as an option for the Sport and Latitude. The base engine will continue to be the 2.4L four-cylinder.
Interestingly, the Fiat 500X (sister model to the Renegade) will not get the turbo 1.3L.
There are some changes for the Renegade's exterior with updated front and rear fascias, optional LED headlights, and new wheel designs. Other changes for 2019 include adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors, and self-parking system being added to the optional Advanced Tech Group package.
Pricing hasn't been announced, but we're expecting to come very soon.
Source: Jeep
2019 Jeep Renegade Fact Sheet
October 1, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Jeep Renegade delivers a unique combination of best-in-class off-road capability, open-air freedom and convenience, as well as fuel-efficient powertrains, including an all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a segment-first nine-speed automatic transmission. This combination contributes to outstanding on-road and off-road driving dynamics, world-class refinement and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology offerings.
New for 2019:
All-new 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine with engine stop-start (ESS) technology mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that increases fuel efficiency and reduces emissions now standard on Limited and Trailhawk models (optional on Sport and Latitude), providing 177 horsepower and 200 lb.-ft. of torque
- New active grille shutters now included (not on Trailhawk models) and ESS technology for increased fuel efficiency
- Refreshed exterior design includes new front fascias and grille surround
- New aluminum wheel designs
- New 19-inch aluminum Granite Crystal-painted wheel option on Latitude and Limited models
- New Bikini, Slate Blue and Sting Grey exterior paint colors (late availability)
- New LED Lighting Group includes LED headlamps, daytime running lamps (DRL), cornering fog lamps and tail lamps
- New features added to Advanced Tech Group include adaptive cruise control, ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Plus and front park sensors
- New instrument cluster graphics
Highlights:
- Jeep Renegade expands the brand’s vehicle lineup, competing in the growing small sport-utility vehicle (SUV) segment, while staying true to the adventurous lifestyle and 4x4 capability for which Jeep is known
- Choice of two fuel-efficient engines: All-new 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine standard on premium Limited and Trailhawk models (available on Sport and Latitude models), plus 2.4-liter Tigershark engine standard on Sport and Latitude models
- Both Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4x4 systems include the Jeep Selec-Terrain system, providing up to five modes (Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud modes, plus exclusive Rock mode on the Trailhawk model) for the best four-wheel-drive performance on or off road and in any weather condition
- Renegade Trailhawk delivers best-in-class Trail Rated 4x4 capability with standard Jeep Active Drive Low with improved 21:1 crawl ratio; 8.7 inches of ground clearance; skid plates; signature red front and rear tow hooks; up to 8.1 inches of wheel articulation; Hill-descent Control; up to 19 inches of water fording; and up to 2,000-lb. towing capacity
- Segment-exclusive disconnecting rear axle and power take-off unit (PTU) optimize fuel efficiency of Jeep Renegade 4x4 models
- Jeep Renegade features fresh styling with rugged body forms and aggressive proportions, which enable best-in-class approach and departure angles purposely designed to deliver best-in-class off-road capability
- For segment-exclusive panoramic views, available My Sky open-air roof panel system conveniently stows in the rear cargo area to provide passengers open-air freedom with ease
- Jeep Renegade is available with up to 70 safety and security features, including the segment’s first availability of Forward Collision Warning-Plus and LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus
- Jeep Renegade offers advanced technology, including Uconnect 4 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; navigation; HD Radio; Bluetooth handsfree calling, voice command and streaming audio; and SiriusXM Radio
- Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Messages, phone and Apple Music through Siri Voice control or the Uconnect touchscreen
- Android Auto enables easy and safe access to Google voice search, Google Maps and Google Play Music via the Uconnect 7-inch touchscreen or steering wheel controls
- Uconnect 4 system includes performance improvements with faster startup time, enhanced processing power, vivid imagery, plus higher resolution and sharper graphics
- The available BeatsAudio premium sound system includes eight speakers and a subwoofer for studio-quality sound
Model Lineup
For 2019, the Jeep Renegade lineup consists of four models:
- Sport
- Latitude
- Limited
- Trailhawk
Available Exterior Colors:
- Sting Grey Clear Coat (late availability)
- Colorado Red Clear Coat
- Omaha Orange Clear Coat
- Slate Blue Pearl Coat (late availability)
- Bikini Clear Coat (late availability)
- Granite Crystal Clear Coat
- Jetset Blue Metallic Clear Coat
- Glacier Metallic Clear Coat
- Black Clear Coat
- Alpine White Clear Coat
Available Interior Colors:
- Black Sandstorm with Metal Diamond accents
- Trespass Black with Metal Diamond accents
- Black leather with Grillz accents
- Polar Plunge with Metal Diamond accents
- Polar Plunge leather with Grillz accents
- Trailhawk Black with Ruby Red accents
