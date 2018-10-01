Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Jeep Renegade Comes With A New Turbo Engine

      There's some minor exterior changes as well

    2019 marks some key changes for Jeep's smallest vehicle, the Renegade.

    The big news is a new turbocharged 1.3L four-cylinder that will take the place of the turbo 1.4. The smaller engine produces 177 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque - up 17 and 16 respectively from the 1.4. The engine will also feature an auto start-stop system and active grille shutters to improve fuel economy. It will come standard on the Limited and Trailhawk, and be available as an option for the Sport and Latitude. The base engine will continue to be the 2.4L four-cylinder.

    Interestingly, the Fiat 500X (sister model to the Renegade) will not get the turbo 1.3L.

    There are some changes for the Renegade's exterior with updated front and rear fascias, optional LED headlights, and new wheel designs. Other changes for 2019 include adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors, and self-parking system being added to the optional Advanced Tech Group package.

    Pricing hasn't been announced, but we're expecting to come very soon.

    Source: Jeep

    2019 Jeep Renegade Fact Sheet

    October 1, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Jeep Renegade delivers a unique combination of best-in-class off-road capability, open-air freedom and convenience, as well as fuel-efficient powertrains, including an all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a segment-first nine-speed automatic transmission. This combination contributes to outstanding on-road and off-road driving dynamics, world-class refinement and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology offerings.

    New for 2019:

    • All-new 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine with engine stop-start (ESS) technology mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that increases fuel efficiency and reduces emissions now standard on Limited and Trailhawk models (optional on Sport and Latitude), providing 177 horsepower and 200 lb.-ft. of torque
      • New active grille shutters now included (not on Trailhawk models) and ESS technology for increased fuel efficiency
    • Refreshed exterior design includes new front fascias and grille surround
    • New aluminum wheel designs
    • New 19-inch aluminum Granite Crystal-painted wheel option on Latitude and Limited models
    • New Bikini, Slate Blue and Sting Grey exterior paint colors (late availability)
    • New LED Lighting Group includes LED headlamps, daytime running lamps (DRL), cornering fog lamps and tail lamps
    • New features added to Advanced Tech Group include adaptive cruise control, ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Plus and front park sensors
    • New instrument cluster graphics

    Highlights:

    • Jeep Renegade expands the brand’s vehicle lineup, competing in the growing small sport-utility vehicle (SUV) segment, while staying true to the adventurous lifestyle and 4x4 capability for which Jeep is known
    • Choice of two fuel-efficient engines: All-new 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine standard on premium Limited and Trailhawk models (available on Sport and Latitude models), plus 2.4-liter Tigershark engine standard on Sport and Latitude models
    • Both Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4x4 systems include the Jeep Selec-Terrain system, providing up to five modes (Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud modes, plus exclusive Rock mode on the Trailhawk model) for the best four-wheel-drive performance on or off road and in any weather condition
    • Renegade Trailhawk delivers best-in-class Trail Rated 4x4 capability with standard Jeep Active Drive Low with improved 21:1 crawl ratio; 8.7 inches of ground clearance; skid plates; signature red front and rear tow hooks; up to 8.1 inches of wheel articulation; Hill-descent Control; up to 19 inches of water fording; and up to 2,000-lb. towing capacity
    • Segment-exclusive disconnecting rear axle and power take-off unit (PTU) optimize fuel efficiency of Jeep Renegade 4x4 models
    • Jeep Renegade features fresh styling with rugged body forms and aggressive proportions, which enable best-in-class approach and departure angles purposely designed to deliver best-in-class off-road capability
    • For segment-exclusive panoramic views, available My Sky open-air roof panel system conveniently stows in the rear cargo area to provide passengers open-air freedom with ease
    • Jeep Renegade is available with up to 70 safety and security features, including the segment’s first availability of Forward Collision Warning-Plus and LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus
    • Jeep Renegade offers advanced technology, including Uconnect 4 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; navigation; HD Radio; Bluetooth handsfree calling, voice command and streaming audio; and SiriusXM Radio
    • Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Messages, phone and Apple Music through Siri Voice control or the Uconnect touchscreen
    • Android Auto enables easy and safe access to Google voice search, Google Maps and Google Play Music via the Uconnect 7-inch touchscreen or steering wheel controls
    • Uconnect 4 system includes performance improvements with faster startup time, enhanced processing power, vivid imagery, plus higher resolution and sharper graphics
    • The available BeatsAudio premium sound system includes eight speakers and a subwoofer for studio-quality sound 

    Model Lineup
    For 2019, the Jeep Renegade lineup consists of four models:

    • Sport
    • Latitude
    • Limited
    • Trailhawk

    Available Exterior Colors:

    • Sting Grey Clear Coat (late availability)
    • Colorado Red Clear Coat
    • Omaha Orange Clear Coat
    • Slate Blue Pearl Coat (late availability)
    • Bikini Clear Coat  (late availability)
    • Granite Crystal Clear Coat
    • Jetset Blue Metallic Clear Coat
    • Glacier Metallic Clear Coat
    • Black Clear Coat
    • Alpine White Clear Coat 

    Available Interior Colors:

    • Black Sandstorm with Metal Diamond accents
    • Trespass Black with Metal Diamond accents
    • Black leather with Grillz accents
    • Polar Plunge with Metal Diamond accents
    • Polar Plunge leather with Grillz accents
    • Trailhawk Black with Ruby Red accents

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Jeep

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    This is a really great lil package with all that equipment.  I remain unconvinced by these tiny displacement turbo engines. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I think it is sort of amazing that we now live in a world where the optional engine is a 1.3 liter.  That being said it seems to make pretty robust torque at 200 lb-ft for a little vehicle.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    25 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think it is sort of amazing that we now live in a world where the optional engine is a 1.3 liter.  That being said it seems to make pretty robust torque at 200 lb-ft for a little vehicle.

    True Robust, but one has to wonder life of the engine when your base is a 2.4L 4 banger and you downgrade to a 1.3L turbo. I question the long life of the engine compared to short term power but lack of a long life. 

    Disposable 1.3 ever 100,000 miles? 🤷‍♂️

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    loki
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    True Robust, but one has to wonder life of the engine when your base is a 2.4L 4 banger and you downgrade to a 1.3L turbo. I question the long life of the engine compared to short term power but lack of a long life. 

    Disposable 1.3 ever 100,000 miles? 🤷‍♂️

    it'll be a steal with how efficient it is. ;)   /s

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    smk4565 602

    Posted (edited)

    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    True Robust, but one has to wonder life of the engine when your base is a 2.4L 4 banger and you downgrade to a 1.3L turbo. I question the long life of the engine compared to short term power but lack of a long life. 

    Disposable 1.3 ever 100,000 miles? 🤷‍♂️

    Who's to say the 2.4 is durable?  They used that in the Dart and other cheap cars, those engines probably don't last long either.  The Malibu uses a 1.5L turbo and that is a much bigger vehicle than a Renegade and no one seems to care, the Silverado has a turbo 4 now.

    Edited by smk4565

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept