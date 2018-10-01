2019 Jeep Renegade Comes With A New Turbo Engine

2019 marks some key changes for Jeep's smallest vehicle, the Renegade.

The big news is a new turbocharged 1.3L four-cylinder that will take the place of the turbo 1.4. The smaller engine produces 177 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque - up 17 and 16 respectively from the 1.4. The engine will also feature an auto start-stop system and active grille shutters to improve fuel economy. It will come standard on the Limited and Trailhawk, and be available as an option for the Sport and Latitude. The base engine will continue to be the 2.4L four-cylinder.

Interestingly, the Fiat 500X (sister model to the Renegade) will not get the turbo 1.3L.

There are some changes for the Renegade's exterior with updated front and rear fascias, optional LED headlights, and new wheel designs. Other changes for 2019 include adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors, and self-parking system being added to the optional Advanced Tech Group package.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but we're expecting to come very soon.

Source: Jeep

