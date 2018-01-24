Jeep Is Still Interested In A Sub-Renegade Crossover

Jeep's boss Mike Manley told reporters at the Detroit Auto Show that the brand is looking 'very closely' at building a crossover smaller than the Renegade. The model would be targeted at markets like Europe where small cars are dominate.

If given the go-ahead, the new Jeep would be based on FCA’s Mini platform that underpins the Fiat 500 and Panda. Production could take place in Pomigliano, Italy. One issue that needs to be addressed before a decision is made is making sure the model is capable off-road like other Jeep models.

According to supplier sources, FCA has been talking about possibly producing this model. However, the project has suffered many stop and starts.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)