Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Jeep Is Still Interested In A Sub-Renegade Crossover

    An even smaller Jeep?!

    Jeep's boss Mike Manley told reporters at the Detroit Auto Show that the brand is looking 'very closely' at building a crossover smaller than the Renegade. The model would be targeted at markets like Europe where small cars are dominate. 

    If given the go-ahead, the new Jeep would be based on FCA’s Mini platform that underpins the Fiat 500 and Panda. Production could take place in Pomigliano, Italy. One issue that needs to be addressed before a decision is made is making sure the model is capable off-road like other Jeep models.

    According to supplier sources, FCA has been talking about possibly producing this model. However, the project has suffered many stop and starts.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Go to articles Jeep

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Yea, time to rebuild and modernize the cities and roads, history in the books and stop trying to save every bloody road and building. Europe needs a massive revitalization as their cities stink, roads stink, the best place is Germany for Driving but even then crazy nut jobs want to still also save every freaking old building.

    Everything has a lifespan and needs to be replaced eventually. Moron nuts in Seattle are trying to get all these old late 1800's warehouse building put on the stupid preservation list to save and they just need to be torn down and built with new modern buildings as well as replace the sucky brick roads we still have in the sodo district. Talk about a nightmare equal to Detroit for pot holes and crappy auto rides.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    So this is a real place...? Got damn do I love South Park. 

    sodosopa.png

    Yup, that episode was based on our SODO district here in Seattle. :P 

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Good old gentrification....lots of it in Denver, often w/ acronym names like LoDo, RiNo, etc.   Pockets of it going on around Cleveland in various neighborhoods...Tremont, Ohio City, Detroit-Shoreway, Warehouse District, etc.   Some great restaurants, brewpubs, gastropubs, etc that have opened in those districts (that I'm working my way through).   In general, I like to see them preserve, modernize and repurpose old buildings rather than tear down and build new generic stuff.    

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    7 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

     In general, I like to see them preserve, modernize and repurpose old buildings rather than tear down and build new generic stuff.  

    I agree. Older, brick buildings always tend to look classier to me. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    32 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Good old gentrification....lots of it in Denver, often w/ acronym names like LoDo, RiNo, etc.   Pockets of it going on around Cleveland in various neighborhoods...Tremont, Ohio City, Detroit-Shoreway, Warehouse District, etc.   Some great restaurants, brewpubs, gastropubs, etc that have opened in those districts (that I'm working my way through).   In general, I like to see them preserve, modernize and repurpose old buildings rather than tear down and build new generic stuff.    

     

    24 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I agree. Older, brick buildings always tend to look classier to me. 

    I would agree with you guys in regards to buildings that have had old masters that did artwork with the brick, roof overhangs, etc. If a building has some real artistry to it and it can be modernized to be earthquake safe and repurpose, then yes.

    But in the SODO district we are talking old brick or old cement warehouses that were never used as an office building or has real historical importance other than it was built in the late 1800's to early 1900's and are falling apart.

    Those buildings, tear down and build new.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Some pics of gentrified areas in Cleveland...the Warehouse District (old warehouses that have been made into lofts w/ restaurants, etc on the ground floor).

    warehouse-district.jpg

    warehouse-district-in-cleveland-ohio-is-a-nightclub-destination-d86ca2.jpg

     

    Downtown and The West Bank of the Flats, from the Cuyahoga River.

     

    300px-From_the_Flats_west_bank-2.jpg

    And on the West Side, Ohio City...

     

    sidewalk-cafe-on-market-street-with-west-side-market-behind-ohio-city-CTP4M0.jpg

    1200px-OCstreet.jpg

     

    While not a Millennial that uses beard oil and purchases arteisanal toilet paper,  I do enjoy visiting such neighborhoods, cruising around in my Jeep and doing brunch, having a beer or two or some good wine.  Only about 15-20 minutes from my suburb.  Liking what I see so far, reminds me of areas of Denver I used to frequent, but with a Great Lake and river...

     

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    @Cubical-aka-Moltar Those are nice buildings that do not look like warehouses.

    Here is one from the latest news as they debate how to rejuvenate the Sodo district. From the Seahawks football stadium to the south of the West Seattle freeway you can see is what is called the SODO district. Nothing but old warehouse space. 50% still in use, 50% empty sitting useless usually due to not being earthquake safe.

    SODO-District.jpg

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Earthquake retrofitting seems like it would be very costly..I know San Francisco has spent a lot on that.  Not an issue here in NE Ohio.  

    It's been 10 years since I've visited Seattle, sure a lot has changed since then...was mostly a touristy long weekend..visited the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Pioneer Square...visited friends in Ballard.  Definitely would like to visit again, been to Portland more often. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    12 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Earthquake retrofitting seems like it would be very costly..I know San Francisco has spent a lot on that.  Not an issue here in NE Ohio.  

    It's been 10 years since I've visited Seattle, sure a lot has changed since then...was mostly a touristy long weekend..visited the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Pioneer Square...visited friends in Ballard.  Definitely would like to visit again, been to Portland more often. 

    If ya ever come out let me know and we can meet up and have a beer, wine or some other wonderful drink on me. :) 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×