  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jeep Releases "Death Wobble" Fix

      ...Mailings to owners were being sent starting Friday...

    Some Jeep Wrangler drivers have been experiencing a frightening phenomenon commonly known as the Jeep "Death Wobble".  While the term is dramatic, FCA says they know of no injuries or deaths caused by this experience. After the vehicle hits a bump at highway speed, the steering wheel can vibrate back and forth by up to five degrees. Drivers claim that the only way to correct the wobble is to speed up or slow down.

    FCA says that the cause of this is a resonance in the front axle and dampers containing air bubbles.  Cold weather makes the oil in the dampers less viscous and air bubbles won't dissipate quickly enough. Jeep will remedy the issue by installing a new damper free of charge to any customer who wants one, but it is not recalling the vehicle.  All new Wranglers come with the new damper. 

    There is currently a class action lawsuit pending that hopes to force FCA to recall the vehicle and calls the addition of a damper a band-aid. 

    Source: Detroit Free Press
    Image: FCA

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    surreal1272

    Yeah, not surprised here. For all the hype over the Wrangler over the decades, one thing had never changed. They are notoriously unreliable and now they are overpriced to boot. I understand why some folks defend them (for their off road prowess anyway), but you literally could not even give me one, even if it was brand new. Hopefully this fix helps those who paid way too much for it. 

    dfelt

    My son has a Grand Cherokee and I have to say it is very nice and been very reliable with no issues as he enters his 3rd year of ownership. Hopefully they will double check everything in the product line and not just the wrangler.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    My son has a Grand Cherokee and I have to say it is very nice and been very reliable with no issues as he enters his 3rd year of ownership. Hopefully they will double check everything in the product line and not just the wrangler.

    I don't think this is an issue with the GC. It apparently has something to do with vehicles with a solid front axle... so the GC is safe. 

    Robert Hall

    Yeah, the only instances of DW with GCs I've heard of were with the ZJs and WJs which had solid front axles, and was pretty uncommon w/ them...it's a Wrangler thing. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    surreal1272
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    My son has a Grand Cherokee and I have to say it is very nice and been very reliable with no issues as he enters his 3rd year of ownership. Hopefully they will double check everything in the product line and not just the wrangler.

    Not sure which gen GC your son has but the current generation of the GC is leaps and bounds better than the older ones (especially the late 90s/early 00s models). The Wrangler just has never been my thing. I’ve driven three different generations and they all have one thing in common. They are absolute back breakers everywhere short of the smoothest asphalt. 

    dfelt
    6 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Not sure which gen GC your son has but the current generation of the GC is leaps and bounds better than the older ones (especially the late 90s/early 00s models). The Wrangler just has never been my thing. I’ve driven three different generations and they all have one thing in common. They are absolute back breakers everywhere short of the smoothest asphalt. 

    His GC is a 2017 model. I had a 1994 Sahar Wrangler, was fun but your right back breaker if you want a smooth ride. I tend to think of the Wranglers as more of a youthful ride even though the prices are crazy now especially for a Rubicon.

    Take my Escalade over a Wrangler any day.

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      June 2019: FCA
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA Reports June 2019 U.S. Sales
       
      FCA US reports best June retail sales in 18 years; best total sales in 14 years Ram pickup trucks notch record as sales jump 56 percent to 68,098 vehicles sold Jeep® Gladiator captures an estimated 7 percent of the mid-sized truck market in its first full month in dealerships Dodge Charger posts highest June sales in 12 years FCA ends monthly sales reporting; first quarterly report to occur Oct. 1 July 2, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC reported its best June in 14 years as total sales climbed 2 percent to 206,083 vehicles, driven by Ram pickup trucks which had its highest month of sales since the brand was detached from Dodge and launched as a standalone division in 2009.  

      Sales of Ram pickups for June rose 56 percent to 68,098 vehicles. For the quarter, Ram pickup truck sales finished at 179,454 vehicles.

      Jeep® Gladiator sales reached 4,231 vehicles sold, which helped the nameplate capture an estimated 7 percent of the mid-sized truck market after only one full month on dealership lots.

      The Dodge Charger also reached its highest level since 2007 with sales of 9,034 vehicles.

      Overall, June retail sales for FCA US hit the highest level in 18 years with 156,588 vehicles sold. Fleet sales totaled 49,495 vehicles and accounted for 24 percent of total sales.  

      "For the first-half of 2019, Ram has been on a tear since we made the strategic decision to enter the year with a three-truck strategy. The new Ram 1500, Ram Classic and Heavy Duty are all generating a huge response from customers and critics alike,” Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. “This is now the third month Ram pickup sales have surpassed 60,000 since December. Our dealers had a steady stream of customers all month long.”

      June results also mark the end of monthly sales reporting by FCA US LLC. The first quarterly sales report will occur on Oct. 1, covering the months of July, August and September.

      See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales. FCA US LLC Sales Summary June 2019
      Model
      Month Sales
      Vol %
      Change
      CYTD Sales
      Curr Yr              Pr Yr
      Vol %
      Change
      Curr Yr
      Pr Yr
      Compass
      10,976
      15,142
      -28%
      75,513
      87,510
      -14%
      Patriot
      1
      47
      -98%
      13
      549
      -98%
      Wrangler
      20,055
      23,110
      -13%
      116,985
      133,492
      -12%
      Gladiator
      4,231
      0
      New
      7,252
      0
      New
      Cherokee
      15,826
      22,433
      -29%
      97,210
      113,719
      -15%
      Grand Cherokee
      19,660
      17,724
      11%
      123,272
      109,313
      13%
      Renegade
      6,077
      8,533
      -29%
      36,036
      50,439
      -29%
      JEEP BRAND
      76,826
      86,989
      -12%
      456,281
      495,022
      -8%
      Ram P/U
      68,098
      43,542
      56%
      299,480
      233,539
      28%
      ProMaster Van
      5,937
      6,996
      -15%
      26,712
      20,362
      31%
      ProMaster City
      1,192
      1,191
      0%
      6,976
      6,440
      8%
      RAM BRAND
      75,227
      51,729
      45%
      333,168
      260,341
      28%
      200
      0
      52
      -100%
      35
      894
      -96%
      300
      2,904
      4,318
      -33%
      15,857
      24,707
      -36%
      Town & Country
      0
      0
       
      3
      5
      -40%
      Pacifica
      10,037
      9,114
      10%
      48,527
      63,024
      -23%
      CHRYSLER BRAND
      12,941
      13,484
      -4%
      64,422
      88,630
      -27%
      Dart
      0
      27
      -100%
      10
      334
      -97%
      Avenger
      0
      1
      -100%
      1
      3
      -67%
      Charger
      9,034
      6,640
      36%
      45,046
      41,406
      9%
      Challenger
      5,067
      6,822
      -26%
      28,668
      37,367
      -23%
      Viper
      3
      0
       
      5
      14
      -64%
      Journey
      6,704
      11,286
      -41%
      45,431
      52,309
      -13%
      Caravan
      12,215
      16,267
      -25%
      71,947
      86,778
      -17%
      Durango
      5,538
      5,344
      4%
      36,991
      32,722
      13%
      DODGE BRAND
      38,561
      46,387
      -17%
      228,099
      250,933
      -9%
      500
      306
      354
      -14%
      1,692
      2,262
      -25%
      500L
      90
      157
      -43%
      399
      904
      -56%
      500X
      200
      514
      -61%
      1,484
      3,225
      -54%
      Spider
      337
      401
      -16%
      1,528
      1,894
      -19%
      FIAT BRAND
      933
      1,426
      -35%
      5,103
      8,285
      -38%
      Giulia
      768
      979
      -22%
      4,346
      6,362
      -32%
      Alfa 4C
      9
      39
      -77%
      91
      134
      -32%
      Stelvio
      818
      1,231
      -34%
      4,600
      5,769
      -20%
      ALFA ROMEO
      1,595
      2,249
      -29%
      9,037
      12,265
      -26%
      FCA US LLC
      206,083
      202,264
      2%
      1,096,110
      1,115,476
      -2%
       
         
    • William Maley
      Chrysler News: FCA's New Powertrain Chief Has Big Ambitions for Electrification
      By William Maley
      Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been lagging behind other automakers in terms of electrification, tending to focus more on how many more vehicles they drop the Hellcat V8 into. But that appears to be changing.
      The Detroit Bureau had the chance to speak with FCA's new global powertrain chief, Micky Bly. He said that within the next twelve to eighteen months, FCA would try to reposition itself as one of the industry’s leaders in electrification.
      “We’re not leaders now,” said Bly, “but we will be soon.”
      Bly wouldn't go into detail as to how FCA plans to do this. But we already know that a number of FCA brands have plans for hybrid and electric vehicles - including a new Fiat 500e. Sources also revealed that there is the possibility of the Hellcat V8 being teamed with a mild-hybrid setup that could add 130 pound-feet, and only add around 100 pounds to the overall curb weight. There is also the possibility of a production version of the Chrysler Portal concept, going with a full electric powertrain.
      Source: The Detroit Bureau

      View full article
    • William Maley
      FCA's New Powertrain Chief Has Big Ambitions for Electrification
      By William Maley
      Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been lagging behind other automakers in terms of electrification, tending to focus more on how many more vehicles they drop the Hellcat V8 into. But that appears to be changing.
      The Detroit Bureau had the chance to speak with FCA's new global powertrain chief, Micky Bly. He said that within the next twelve to eighteen months, FCA would try to reposition itself as one of the industry’s leaders in electrification.
      “We’re not leaders now,” said Bly, “but we will be soon.”
      Bly wouldn't go into detail as to how FCA plans to do this. But we already know that a number of FCA brands have plans for hybrid and electric vehicles - including a new Fiat 500e. Sources also revealed that there is the possibility of the Hellcat V8 being teamed with a mild-hybrid setup that could add 130 pound-feet, and only add around 100 pounds to the overall curb weight. There is also the possibility of a production version of the Chrysler Portal concept, going with a full electric powertrain.
      Source: The Detroit Bureau
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chrysler News: FCA Named In Whistleblower Lawsuit
      By Drew Dowdell
      At FCA, amid the backdrop of a proposed merger and its subsequent collapse,  a lawsuit has been filed by Reid Bigland, head of the RAM brand and CEO of FCA Canada alleging that FCA has retaliated against Bigland for cooperating in a Federal prob of FCA's sales reporting process. 
      Bigland joined Chrysler in 2006 and in turn took over the reigns of Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Dodge, eventually serving as CEO of FCA Canada.  The lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses FCA of retaliation for not taking the fall for the sales reporting prob.  Bigland claims his compensation has fallen by more than 90% and that the sales reporting process under scrutiny was one that he inherited. 
      The probe of FCA's sales reporting started after two dealerships in Illinois filed a lawsuit alleging they were offered cash in return for reporting falsely inflated sales numbers. From that lawsuit, FCA was forced to recount and re-report its previous sales reports.  The Security and Exchange Commission continued its investigation and Bigland cooperated. 
      Bigland's position is that the sales reporting methods existed well before he assumed his roles, and he did nothing to change the reporting process already in place.  Bigland claims that the SEC tried to settle with some admission of wrong-doing by the company and Bigland. Bigland declined to admit wrong doing and later sent a letter detailing the sales reporting practices to the SEC.
      Bigland sold his shares in the company in 2018 and he claims that FCA is withholding bonuses to pay for SEC fines if and when they come. 
      For FCA's part they say via Detroit News:
      We'll have more information as it comes out. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      FCA Named In Whistleblower Lawsuit
      By Drew Dowdell
      At FCA, amid the backdrop of a proposed merger and its subsequent collapse,  a lawsuit has been filed by Reid Bigland, head of the RAM brand and CEO of FCA Canada alleging that FCA has retaliated against Bigland for cooperating in a Federal prob of FCA's sales reporting process. 
      Bigland joined Chrysler in 2006 and in turn took over the reigns of Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Dodge, eventually serving as CEO of FCA Canada.  The lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses FCA of retaliation for not taking the fall for the sales reporting prob.  Bigland claims his compensation has fallen by more than 90% and that the sales reporting process under scrutiny was one that he inherited. 
      The probe of FCA's sales reporting started after two dealerships in Illinois filed a lawsuit alleging they were offered cash in return for reporting falsely inflated sales numbers. From that lawsuit, FCA was forced to recount and re-report its previous sales reports.  The Security and Exchange Commission continued its investigation and Bigland cooperated. 
      Bigland's position is that the sales reporting methods existed well before he assumed his roles, and he did nothing to change the reporting process already in place.  Bigland claims that the SEC tried to settle with some admission of wrong-doing by the company and Bigland. Bigland declined to admit wrong doing and later sent a letter detailing the sales reporting practices to the SEC.
      Bigland sold his shares in the company in 2018 and he claims that FCA is withholding bonuses to pay for SEC fines if and when they come. 
      For FCA's part they say via Detroit News:
      We'll have more information as it comes out. 

