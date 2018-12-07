Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: FCA To Convert An Idled Engine Factory Into A Grand Cherokee Plant

      Return of the Mack II

    Since 2012, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Mack Avenue Engine II plant in Detroit has been idled. But new reports from CNBC and The Detroit News say the factory will be retooled to build a new three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee for the 2021 model year.

    According to sources, the reopening of the plant would allow FCA to begin retooling the Jefferson North Assembly Plant - which sits across from the Mack Avenue complex. This would allow Jefferson North to start producing the next-generation two and three-row Grand Cherokee. Reopening Mack II could bring up to 400 jobs back to Detroit.

    “FCA is essentially out of capacity. They’re kind of running up against being against full capacity. This is a very different situation than what GM is dealing with,” said Jeff Schuster, an analyst with LMC Automotive to The Detroit News.

    Last month, FCA was using 92 percent of its plant capacity in North America, due to the increase in demand for trucks and utility vehicles. This is noticeably higher than General Motors (72 percent) and Ford (81 percent) according to data from LMC Automotive.

    FCA and the office of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan declined to comment.

    An announcement about this retooling is expected to take place next week.

    Source: CNBC, The Detroit News

    Edited by William Maley

    A Horse With No Name

    Yep....product is a problem at Ford and GM. Toyota, honda, Hyundai, Kia, Benz, BMW, VW, Subaru, and others also build cars in the US and are not idling plants en masse.

    Not saying all GM and Ford products are bad...just that they need to work harder at being competitive.

    Even though I am the spiritual opposite of Cmicassa here in that I love a lot of foreign cars....I will even go out on a limb for GM. The big problem at GM is the front office, not the design studio or the assembly line. Promote and market what you have GM.

    GM really does under perform in terms of quality of product and sales. They need marketing. Badly.

    End of rant.

    Edited by A Horse With No Name
    Robert Hall
    6 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

     The big problem at GM is the front office, not the design studio or the assembly line. Promote and market what you have GM.

    GM really does under perform in terms of quality of product and sales. They need marketing. Badly.

     

    That is nothing new, though...GM has had these issues for decades. 

    A Horse With No Name
    34 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    That is nothing new, though...GM has had these issues for decades. 

    ....and failed for decades to solve them. Cue Lucy, Charlie Brown, and Football.

    image.jpeg
    riviera74

    You also have to remember that GM and Ford are much larger than Chrysler ever was.  GM should call FCA and sell them an idled factory after FCA gets this one converted.

    A Horse With No Name
    5 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    You also have to remember that GM and Ford are much larger than Chrysler ever was.  GM should call FCA and sell them an idled factory after FCA gets this one converted.

    This would make a lot of financial sense.

    Suaviloquent

    I wonder why American makes can't look at Hyundai/Kia as examples of persistence... in the car market.

     

    GM used to have an above average warranty too, wonder if that change netted in lost buyers. Only makes sense if warranty work cost more than extra sales, LOL GM...

