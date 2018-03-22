It is no secret that Jeep has been toying with the idea of introducing a model smaller than the Renegade (see our story back in January). According to a new report from Autocar, Jeep might announce plans to do just that.

In June, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be holding their five-year plan announcement. This is where the company outlines what's in store for the brands under the FCA umbrella. Autocar says Jeep is likely to announce their sub-Renegade model during it.

As we reported back in January, the 'baby' Jeep would likely use the platform that underpins the Fiat 500 and Panda 4x4. It would be aimed at the European market where there is a growing demand for small crossovers. Jeep CEO Mike Manley said Latin America could also be another market for the 'baby' Jeep.

Source: Autocar