    2018 Kia Rio Begins At $14,795*

    By William Maley

    The 2018 Kia Rio will be arriving at dealers next month and will still be one of the cheapest vehicles in the U.S. The base LX will set you back $14,795 for the sedan and $15,095 for the hatchback - prices include a $895 destination charge. 

    The LX fits the definition of being a stripper as you don't get power windows, cruise control, or a center console. You do get steering-wheel audio controls, satellite radio, and a USB port.

    Next up is the S which begins at $16,995 (sedan) and $17,295 (hatch). It comes with power windows, cruise control, keyless entry, center console, backup camera, Bluetooth, and an additional USB port.

    The EX rounds out the Rio lineup with prices of $19,295 (sedan) and $19,595 (hatchback). Standard equipment includes 15-inch wheels, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic emergency braking.

    All Rios come with a 1.6L four-cylinder with 130 horsepower and 116 pound-feet. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or automatic.

    “Value has always been a core tenet for the Kia brand and the all-new Rio sedan and 5-door continue to underscore our commitment to buyers looking for an entry-level vehicle but desire more than what the subcompact segment offers. This fourth-generation Rio makes significant improvements over its predecessor in design, technology and passenger comfort, resulting in an even better value proposition, while raising the bar in the small-car segment,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning for Kia Motors America.

    Source: Kia
    Kia Motors America Announces 2018 Rio Pricing

    • Feature-Rich Subcompact Sedan and Hatchback Provide Tremendous Value Coupled with Outstanding Design
    • All-new Kia Rio has lower starting price than outgoing model, yet offers technology typically not found in the subcompact segment
    • Rio delivers value-conscious consumers an eye-catching European-inspired design, fuel efficiency, innovative technology, everyday convenience and fun-to-drive character

    IRVINE, Calif., September 20, 2017 — Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced pricing for the all-new 2018 Rio sedan and 5-door hatchback.  Expected to arrive in Kia retailers beginning early October, the subcompact duo will be offered in three trim levels – LX, S and EX. 

    • LX starts at $13,900 (sedan)/ $14,200(5-door)
    • S starts at $16,100 (sedan)/ $16,400 (5-door)
    • EX trim starts at $18,400 (sedan)/ $18,700 (5-door)

    “Value has always been a core tenet for the Kia brand and the all-new Rio sedan and 5-door continue to underscore our commitment to buyers looking for an entry-level vehicle but desire more than what the subcompact segment offers,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning, KMA.  “This fourth-generation Rio makes significant improvements over its predecessor in design, technology and passenger comfort, resulting in an even better value proposition, while raising the bar in the small-car segment.”

    Rio offers value-conscious consumers a roster of everyday convenience and technology features coupled with a solid structure.  On the tech front, the Rio offers Bluetooth® hands-free functionality3, a six-speaker stereo with satellite radio and a rear-view camera system4.  Available only on the top-tier EX trim is a seven-inch floating touchscreen interface, UVO3 voice recognition infotainment system and smartphone integration through Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM  as well as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)5.  On the safety front, the all-new Rio is targeting the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick designation and a 5-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).


    dfelt

    Smart Pricing and it should help them in the market. Wish GM would realize they need to have a proper priced product like this. The Lowest priced Chevy I found on my local lot was a $18,000 Cruze bare bones and that was after all the rebates, plus bonus cash like Military bonus cash, college graduate cash, etc. 

    Talk about a BS price since I have never run into someone that can claim every single rebate, bonus cash, etc.

    GM just does not understand that they need a $12-$15,000 priced entry auto.

    ocnblu
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Smart Pricing and it should help them in the market. Wish GM would realize they need to have a proper priced product like this. The Lowest priced Chevy I found on my local lot was a $18,000 Cruze bare bones and that was after all the rebates, plus bonus cash like Military bonus cash, college graduate cash, etc. 

    Talk about a BS price since I have never run into someone that can claim every single rebate, bonus cash, etc.

    GM just does not understand that they need a $12-$15,000 priced entry auto.

    http://www.chevrolet.com/cars/spark-city-car

    surreal1272
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Smart Pricing and it should help them in the market. Wish GM would realize they need to have a proper priced product like this. The Lowest priced Chevy I found on my local lot was a $18,000 Cruze bare bones and that was after all the rebates, plus bonus cash like Military bonus cash, college graduate cash, etc. 

    Talk about a BS price since I have never run into someone that can claim every single rebate, bonus cash, etc.

    GM just does not understand that they need a $12-$15,000 priced entry auto.

    Sonic and Spark. 

    smk4565

    Good price and good that at least someone remembers this market, even though it is sort of a small segment.  But there are people that want new and can't afford a $26,000 Cruze or Corolla, or they can, and think it is insane to spend $26k on a Cruze or Corolla, which it is.

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    http://www.chevrolet.com/cars/spark-city-car

    Cool, Thank you for pointing that out, I did not know the Spark got that low in price, I never see the spark in this area much and the few I have seen must have been maxed out as They always seem to be close to 20K.

    2 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Sonic and Spark. 

    Totally forgot about them, but then they must just max load them in my area as I have never seen them so cheap as Ocnblu points out.

