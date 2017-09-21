2018 Kia Rio Begins At $14,795*

The 2018 Kia Rio will be arriving at dealers next month and will still be one of the cheapest vehicles in the U.S. The base LX will set you back $14,795 for the sedan and $15,095 for the hatchback - prices include a $895 destination charge.

The LX fits the definition of being a stripper as you don't get power windows, cruise control, or a center console. You do get steering-wheel audio controls, satellite radio, and a USB port.

Next up is the S which begins at $16,995 (sedan) and $17,295 (hatch). It comes with power windows, cruise control, keyless entry, center console, backup camera, Bluetooth, and an additional USB port.

The EX rounds out the Rio lineup with prices of $19,295 (sedan) and $19,595 (hatchback). Standard equipment includes 15-inch wheels, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic emergency braking.

All Rios come with a 1.6L four-cylinder with 130 horsepower and 116 pound-feet. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or automatic.

“Value has always been a core tenet for the Kia brand and the all-new Rio sedan and 5-door continue to underscore our commitment to buyers looking for an entry-level vehicle but desire more than what the subcompact segment offers. This fourth-generation Rio makes significant improvements over its predecessor in design, technology and passenger comfort, resulting in an even better value proposition, while raising the bar in the small-car segment,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning for Kia Motors America.

Source: Kia

