  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Next-Generation Kia K900 Begins To Tease Us

    Kia gives the flagship sedan another try

    We cannot fault anyone who forgets Kia sells a flagship sedan. No, we're not talking about the Stinger. We're referring to the K900 which sounds like the name of a knock-off Doctor Who character. Later this year, Kia will be launching the second-generation K900 in select markets like the U.S.. Today, Kia dropped a teaser photo of the new model.

    Compared to the current K900, the new model looks much leaner and the A-Pillar has been pushed back slightly. The headlights feature LED accents. We think the new K900 will use the underpinnings of the Genesis G90, which would allow it to have rear and all-wheel drive. Engines are expected to be the twin-turbo 3.3L V6 and 5.0L V8.

    As for when we'll see it, some believe it will debut at Geneva while others have it at New York. Our money is on New York.

    (Author's Note: I actually reviewed the K900 back in 2015 and thought it was a nice sedan for the money. You can check out the review here. -WM)

    Source: Kia 
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Kia previews second-generation K900

    Kia Motors has previewed its flagship luxury sedan, the K900, ahead of its world debut later in the year.

    The new model combines sophisticated exterior design, effortless performance and a spacious cabin distinguished by luxurious materials and elegant styling. New technologies protect occupants, enhance interior comfort and give the driver greater confidence at the wheel.

    Created through joint efforts by Kia’s designers in Korea and in the U.S., the new K900 will be manufactured at the company’s production facility in Korea. The new flagship sedan will go on sale in selected global markets from the second quarter of 2018.


    riviera74
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Cool :metal: This should be a nice update for them. Wish them all the best as my gut tells me it will copy the German machine design.

    Good, but they need to bring something different to the luxury flagship game.  Ditto the Genesis G90.

    smk4565

    Not sure why they even bother, don't they sell like 48 of these per month?  They'll make it look like an S-class because they think people that want an S-class will buy this instead, which is wrong, and why they sell 48 per month.

