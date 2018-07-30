Land Rover Trademarks Road Rover Name

A new report from Autocar says that Land Rover has filed a trademark application for "Road Rover". It could be that Land Rover is keeping prospective or like-sounding names under their umbrella, not leading to a new model. But in the case of the Road Rover, there might be more to this.

Back in September, we brought to the light the Road Rover project. This model is being aimed at the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and is reportedly being developed alongside the next-generation Jaguar XJ. As the name suggests, the Road Rover will focus primarily on on-road performance but still have some off-road chops. Power is expected to come from a set of electric motors.

Autocar says the model could debut at next year's LA Auto Show.

Source: Autocar