Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Land Rover Trademarks Road Rover Name

      More fuel is added to the Road Rover fire

    A new report from Autocar says that Land Rover has filed a trademark application for "Road Rover". It could be that Land Rover is keeping prospective or like-sounding names under their umbrella, not leading to a new model. But in the case of the Road Rover, there might be more to this.

    Back in September, we brought to the light the Road Rover project. This model is being aimed at the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and is reportedly being developed alongside the next-generation Jaguar XJ. As the name suggests, the Road Rover will focus primarily on on-road performance but still have some off-road chops. Power is expected to come from a set of electric motors.

    Autocar says the model could debut at next year's LA Auto Show.

    Source: Autocar


    Go to articles Land Rover

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    Interesting idea. Well, as long as it helps keep the XJ in production.

    However, I do worry about the blending of the two brands.  Some of the latest LR SUVs are pretty close to the new Jaguar SUVs in terms of look and feel.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept