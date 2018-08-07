Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: A New Modular Platform To Debut with Defender

      This might explain the delay

    The next-generation Land Rover Defender has had quite the lengthy development with various changes taking place. We have reported that the new Defender will not look like the DC 100 concepts shown earlier this decade. There is another change afoot.

    According to Autocar, Land Rover has decided to make the new Defender to debut the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA). Previously, the Defender was expected to use the Premium Lightweight Architecture (PLA) - what underpins the Discovery and a number of Range Rover models. But MLA will be replacing PLA as it will be lighter and offer more flexibility to be used in more models. Using the Defender makes sense as its being redone from the ground up, and may explain the lengthy delay in development.

    One other interesting tidbit is the Defender will be built in Slovakia, not Great Britain like the previous model. Autocar says the Defender will begin production in 2020.

    There are some other tidbits concerning other Land Rover and Jaguar models in Autocar's report

    • The next-generation Range Rover Evoque is said to be debuting later this year at the LA Auto Show, with sales beginning in the new year. It will use a heavily reworked version of its current platform that will be known as Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA). This will allow a new plug-in hybrid model that will use a new three-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine - don't expect to see it here.
    • Jaguar's large crossover, known as J-Pace will go into production in 2020. It is understood it will use MLA.
    • Another rumor about the Ingenium straight-six. Reportedly, JLR will use a high-performance version with electric turbochargers to replace their V8 engines.

    Source: Autocar


    dfelt

    plug-in hybrid model that will use a new three-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine 

    That is their smartest move to date for a plug-in hybrid with generator.

    riviera74

    New modular platforms are always a good idea, especially if you sell relatively few vehicles at high(ish) prices.

    • Like 1

