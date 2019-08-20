Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Pair of EVs Spells Death For Continental

      ...Continental moves over for two EVs in Flatrock...

    Ford is preparing to launch a pair of mid-size crossover electric vehicles according to sources. One Ford and one Lincoln are code named CDX746 and CDX747 are similar in size to the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus and both will be 2023 models.  The vehicles were originally destined for Ford's plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico but have been moved to Flatrock Assembly in Michigan just south of Detroit.   Flatrock Assembly is where the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental are currently built. 

    These two EVs are slated for about 65,000 units annually and because of the move to Flatrock, essentially spell the end for the slow selling Lincoln Continental.... at least in the US.  It is possible that Lincoln could continue building the Continental in China and import it to the U.S., however tariff concerns which killed the Ford Focus Active from being imported from China could also filter over onto the Continental.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    This totally makes sense to kill the continental as they bring other alternative power train autos to market.

    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    This Continental was about 65% "try".  I do like it but it should have been on a RWD platform from the start, with large displacement EB and Coyote engines.  These electric CUV's will also be dismal sellers, so it is not like their fortunes will improve.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Given that Ford only has the RWD Mustang and the F-series pickups, differentiating the Continental from other FWD Fords and Lincolns would have been the right thing to do.  As for the electrics in 2023, that is more than enough time to see if the Continental can recover and earn a second generation at a different Ford plant.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    4 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Lincoln will probably be an SUV only brand within 2 years.  

    Along with EVERYONE else at this rate. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Lincoln News: Lincoln Aviator Adaptive Suspension Can Read the Road Ahead
      By Drew Dowdell
      The new Lincoln Aviator will be introducing an Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview that uses the forward camera to sense potholes in the road and adjusts the suspension to minimize the impact felt in the cabin.   The system uses 12 sensors to monitor vehicle conditions like vehicle motion, body movement, steering input, acceleration, and braking. The sensors read at 500 times per second and can make adjustments 100 times per second, this totals out to 23,000 inputs per second of data. The system can operate each wheel independently. Lincoln developed the entire system in-house.
      Additionally, in a nod to the air sprung Lincolns of the past, there will be an available Air Glide Suspension which replaces the coil springs with guided air springs, enabling the Aviator to ride at several ride heights.  Over 70 mph, the Aviator lowers to Aero height for the best in efficiency and performance.  
      The Lincoln Aviator arrives in dealerships summer of 2019.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Lincoln Aviator Adaptive Suspension Can Read the Road Ahead
      By Drew Dowdell
      The new Lincoln Aviator will be introducing an Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview that uses the forward camera to sense potholes in the road and adjusts the suspension to minimize the impact felt in the cabin.   The system uses 12 sensors to monitor vehicle conditions like vehicle motion, body movement, steering input, acceleration, and braking. The sensors read at 500 times per second and can make adjustments 100 times per second, this totals out to 23,000 inputs per second of data. The system can operate each wheel independently. Lincoln developed the entire system in-house.
      Additionally, in a nod to the air sprung Lincolns of the past, there will be an available Air Glide Suspension which replaces the coil springs with guided air springs, enabling the Aviator to ride at several ride heights.  Over 70 mph, the Aviator lowers to Aero height for the best in efficiency and performance.  
      The Lincoln Aviator arrives in dealerships summer of 2019.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Q2: Ford Motor Company
      By Drew Dowdell
      FORD MOTOR COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2019 U.S. SALES  SALES BY BRAND Q2 2018 % Year-to-Date % 2019 Change 2019 2018 Change             Ford 624,396 650,303 -4 1,189,670 1,227,422 -3.1 Lincoln 25,940 27,807 -6.7 50,915 50,269 1.3 Total vehicles 650,336 678,110 -4.1 1,240,585 1,277,691 -2.9 SALES BY TYPE             Cars 110,195 140,226 -21.4 208,460 269,020 -22.5 SUVs 215,898 236,258 -8.6 428,984 439,185 -2.3 Trucks 324,243 301,626 7.5 603,141 569,486 5.9 Total vehicles 650,336 678,110 -4.1 1,240,585 1,277,691 -2.9 FORD BRAND             Fiesta 22,173 13,061 69.8 38,116 25,359 50.3 Focus 2,131 40,055 -94.7 12,480 75,101 -83.4 C-MAX 21 2,612 -99.2 38 5,401 -99.3 Fusion 54,668 43,802 24.8 96,351 86,978 10.8 Taurus 2,390 7,893 -69.7 8,121 15,540 -47.7 Police Interceptor Sedan 972 2,123 -54.2 2,871 3,993 -28.1 GT 51 27 88.9 135 67 101.5 Mustang 21,625 23,264 -7 38,542 42,428 -9.2 Ford Cars 104,031 132,837 -21.7 196,654 254,867 -22.8 EcoSport 21,507 17,514 22.8 34,386 23,610 45.6 Escape 72,398 77,277 -6.3 133,100 144,627 -8 Edge 33,314 35,394 -5.9 64,234 68,048 -5.6 Flex 7,206 5,269 36.8 12,763 10,144 25.8 Explorer 35,374 56,674 -37.6 88,680 110,805 -20 Police Interceptor Utility 4,527 9,228 -50.9 13,143 17,901 -26.6 Expedition 21,796 14,484 50.5 43,569 27,934 56 Ford SUVs 196,122 215,840 -9.1 389,875 403,069 -3.3 F-Series 233,787 236,947 -1.3 448,398 451,138 -0.6 Ranger 20,880 0 N/A 30,301 0 N/A E-Series 11,560 11,612 -0.4 22,351 25,505 -12.4 Transit 41,265 41,061 0.5 73,107 71,412 2.4 Transit Connect 10,913 8,816 23.8 19,853 15,454 28.5 Heavy trucks 5,838 3,190 83 9,131 5,977 52.8 Ford Trucks 324,243 301,626 7.5 603,141 569,486 5.9 Ford Brand 624,396 650,303 -4 1,189,670 1,227,422 -3.1 LINCOLN BRAND             MKZ 4,674 5,316 -12.1 8,961 9,675 -7.4 Continental 1,490 2,073 -28.1 2,845 4,478 -36.5 Lincoln Cars 6,164 7,389 -16.6 11,806 14,153 -16.6 MKC 5,956 7,393 -19.4 11,743 12,289 -4.4 Nautilus/MKX 8,187 7,242 13 16,022 13,470 18.9 MKT 1,246 730 70.7 2,488 1,242 100.3 Navigator 4,387 5,053 -13.2 8,856 9,115 -2.8 Lincoln SUVs 19,776 20,418 -3.1 39,109 36,116 8.3 Lincoln Brand 25,940 27,807 -6.7 50,915 50,269 1.3
    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair
      By Drew Dowdell
      One of the most anticipated releases of the New York International Auto Show was the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.  The Corsair is the replacement for the Lincoln MKC, and with that, Lincoln has only two MK vehicles left in production, the MKT which is surprisingly still in production, and the MKZ which may go away once the Ford Fusion dies out.  Lincoln upgraded the MKX to Nautilus for 2019. That same year, the MKC got a refresh to look more like the rest of the Lincoln lineup for the 2019 model year only and that was an evolutionary step to the Corsair we see today.
      To say that the Corsair is a step up from the MKC is probably an understatement. Though similar in exterior form, the Corsair wears its styling in a much more confident fashion.  It is more upright and assertive a look than the outgoing MKC. While the Corsair shares a platform with the 2020 Ford Escape (My first impressions of the 2020 Escape here), this isn’t a simple badge job as all the sheet metal is different, and though they share the same wheelbase, the Lincoln is longer and wider than the Ford.  While originally derided as derivative, the big Lincoln grille is really coming into its own as a signature look. I’m glad that Lincoln has kept at it and not listened to critics of the look. The full-width tail lamps also are a continued improvement, this time reminding me of the Lincoln Continental.  The overall look is a much more cohesive design than the MKC which could look like a design compromise from some angles.
      The Corsair deserves the award for “Most Improved Interior”.  While the MKC was never a bad design, it hasn't aged well and still had some recession-era components. This new interior looks well above its class.  While I detected some areas of cost-cutting on door panels and lower trim, nothing seemed out of line for the class and the excellence of the styling will let most people overlook it.  I am a big fan of Lincoln’s interior styling direction and they are greatly outpacing crosstown rival Cadillac in that department. There is the “stuck on iPad” look of the infotainment system, but such is life in most vehicles these days. The infotainment system runs Sync3 which I’ve had good experiences with in the past. Lincoln’s toggle button shift control and the pod of buttons that reaches out from the dash feels almost like a 1950’s steampunk spaceship (that is a compliment).  Front seating position seems just right and the leg room in the 2nd row is what I would expect from this class. It’s adjustable too, as the second row can slide 6 inches fore and aft to give more cargo room or more legroom as needed. I clock in at 5’10” and found there to be more than enough headroom.  Lincoln’s 24-way adjustable seats take a while to get set up, but once you do, they feel great.
      Both the 2.0T and 2.3T from the MKC carry over, though the 2.3 has been tweaked slightly to add a bit more torque (Now 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque) and both come with an 8-speed automatic. Neither engine is a bad choice and should move the Corsair along with zest. A plug-in hybrid variant is coming. All-Wheel drive is optional on the 2.0 and standard on the 2.3.  The AWD system is able to decouple the rear axle in order to save fuel and recouple it when traction is needed. Up to 100% of the torque can be directed to the rear. Hopefully, the 8-speed automatic and decoupling AWD will improve the only average fuel economy of 20/27 city/highway that the MKC gets, but if not, at least there will be better performance.
      Corsair will likely start around $35,000, which makes it a better value than the smaller and less powerful Cadillac XT4 that starts around the same price. It will also likely be a better value than anything coming from Europe.  The most direct competition, in both size and price, will come from the Acura RDX, Infiniti QX50, and Lexus NX. I expect the Corsair to do well against them.
      The Corsair will be in dealerships by the Fall.  
      The Lincoln Corsair Gallery has been updated with shots from the show floor.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      One of the most anticipated releases of the New York International Auto Show was the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.  The Corsair is the replacement for the Lincoln MKC, and with that, Lincoln has only two MK vehicles left in production, the MKT which is surprisingly still in production, and the MKZ which may go away once the Ford Fusion dies out.  Lincoln upgraded the MKX to Nautilus for 2019. That same year, the MKC got a refresh to look more like the rest of the Lincoln lineup for the 2019 model year only and that was an evolutionary step to the Corsair we see today.
      To say that the Corsair is a step up from the MKC is probably an understatement. Though similar in exterior form, the Corsair wears its styling in a much more confident fashion.  It is more upright and assertive a look than the outgoing MKC. While the Corsair shares a platform with the 2020 Ford Escape (My first impressions of the 2020 Escape here), this isn’t a simple badge job as all the sheet metal is different, and though they share the same wheelbase, the Lincoln is longer and wider than the Ford.  While originally derided as derivative, the big Lincoln grille is really coming into its own as a signature look. I’m glad that Lincoln has kept at it and not listened to critics of the look. The full-width tail lamps also are a continued improvement, this time reminding me of the Lincoln Continental.  The overall look is a much more cohesive design than the MKC which could look like a design compromise from some angles.
      The Corsair deserves the award for “Most Improved Interior”.  While the MKC was never a bad design, it hasn't aged well and still had some recession-era components. This new interior looks well above its class.  While I detected some areas of cost-cutting on door panels and lower trim, nothing seemed out of line for the class and the excellence of the styling will let most people overlook it.  I am a big fan of Lincoln’s interior styling direction and they are greatly outpacing crosstown rival Cadillac in that department. There is the “stuck on iPad” look of the infotainment system, but such is life in most vehicles these days. The infotainment system runs Sync3 which I’ve had good experiences with in the past. Lincoln’s toggle button shift control and the pod of buttons that reaches out from the dash feels almost like a 1950’s steampunk spaceship (that is a compliment).  Front seating position seems just right and the leg room in the 2nd row is what I would expect from this class. It’s adjustable too, as the second row can slide 6 inches fore and aft to give more cargo room or more legroom as needed. I clock in at 5’10” and found there to be more than enough headroom.  Lincoln’s 24-way adjustable seats take a while to get set up, but once you do, they feel great.
      Both the 2.0T and 2.3T from the MKC carry over, though the 2.3 has been tweaked slightly to add a bit more torque (Now 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque) and both come with an 8-speed automatic. Neither engine is a bad choice and should move the Corsair along with zest. A plug-in hybrid variant is coming. All-Wheel drive is optional on the 2.0 and standard on the 2.3.  The AWD system is able to decouple the rear axle in order to save fuel and recouple it when traction is needed. Up to 100% of the torque can be directed to the rear. Hopefully, the 8-speed automatic and decoupling AWD will improve the only average fuel economy of 20/27 city/highway that the MKC gets, but if not, at least there will be better performance.
      Corsair will likely start around $35,000, which makes it a better value than the smaller and less powerful Cadillac XT4 that starts around the same price. It will also likely be a better value than anything coming from Europe.  The most direct competition, in both size and price, will come from the Acura RDX, Infiniti QX50, and Lexus NX. I expect the Corsair to do well against them.
      The Corsair will be in dealerships by the Fall.  
      The Lincoln Corsair Gallery has been updated with shots from the show floor.
       

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. FAPTurbo
      FAPTurbo
      (32 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...