Daimler CEO Källenius announced on Twitter yesterday that there would be a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class on the way. He continued, "In the past there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class".

The G-Class is already one of the most expensive models sold under the Mercedes-Benz brand. The EV version of the G-Class will likely be sold under the EQ brand.

An electric G-Class already exists though as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kreisel Electric have already converted a G-Class to an EV. It packs dual battery packs for 80-kWh of capacity good for a range of about 186 miles.

No further details have been released as to when the EV G-Class would be launched.