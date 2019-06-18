Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class getting more powerful base engine

      ...along with a new base designation...

    The 2020 E-Class is moving to a new base engine and at the same time, changing the base designation from E300 to E350.  The updated 2.0-liter turbo-charged 4-cylinder makes slightly (14) more horsepower at 255 than the outgoing engine, and the torque stays the same at 273 lb-ft.  C&D tested the old E300 and found the zero to 60 mph time to be lackluster at 6.5 second.  The new engine shaves half a second off the C300 4Matic and could make similar improvements in the E350. Power is routed through a 9-speed automatic. Mercedes 4Matic can be ordered for an additional $2,500.

    Along with the engine change comes a base price increase of $550.   

    Source: Car and Driver
    Image: Mercedes-Benz

    ykX

    Hmm, the numbers after the model letter used to mean something.  Now they seem to be completely random ...

     

    ykX
    8 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    So taxi fares will increase since the base engine cost increased. :D 

    Taxis in Europe use diesels anyway, besides it is rare now to see E-class as a taxi anywhere except Germany. 

    oldshurst442
    8 minutes ago, ykX said:

    besides it is rare now to see E-class as a taxi anywhere except Germany. 

    Nope.

    Greece uses E Class for Taxis too...

    E Class...is like a Chevy when optioned out like one...

    In fact, a Chevy Impala LTZ or Premier, is better equipped,  has a more luxurious interior than a mid tier E Class...

    They do sell bare bones E Class in Greece...

    I do not know about the rest of Europe including Germany, but Ive  seen 2018 E Class taxis  in Greece first hand last year...

    ykX

    ykX 643

    I said they are rare now, I didn't say they don't exist.

    Many more mid-size Skoda, Renault, Peugeot and other European cars are now taxis than E-class.

    Besides, I don't know why are you guys are looking down on the fact that E-class was used as a taxi.  Taxis get beaten like cr@p, and the fact E-class was prefered by taxi drivers for many years just seems like a compliment than anything else.  Same as Crown Vics were used for many years by taxis and cops and are known for the durability.

    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, ykX said:

    I said they are rare now, I didn't say they don't exist.

    Many more mid-size Skoda, Renault, Peugeot and other European cars are now taxis than E-class.

    Besides, I don't know why are you guys are looking down on the fact that E-class was used as a taxi.  Taxis get beaten like cr@p, and the fact E-class was prefered by taxi drivers for many years just seems like a compliment than anything else.  Same as Crown Vics were used for many years by taxis and cops and are known for the durability.

    Not rare. Not in Greece.

    E Class Taxis are preferred. 

    Yes, like you said. Durable. Nothing wrong with that.

    But...when North American badge snobs try to snub Chevrolets and Fords BECAUSE of their high livery services, I tend to give the same argument back regarding German so called luxury vehicles.

    An E Class in Europe is no different that an Epsilon Impala.

    The equivalent E Class of the 1970s and 1980s was no different than a RWD B Body Impala/Caprice/Bel Air.

    If you could live with that comparison and reality, we all good. If not, maybe you are the problem and not me....  (Please keep in mind that when I say "you", I mean it in a general way, not YOU personally...)

     

     

     

    Drew Dowdell
    28 minutes ago, ykX said:

    I said they are rare now, I didn't say they don't exist.

    Many more mid-size Skoda, Renault, Peugeot and other European cars are now taxis than E-class.

    Besides, I don't know why are you guys are looking down on the fact that E-class was used as a taxi.  Taxis get beaten like cr@p, and the fact E-class was prefered by taxi drivers for many years just seems like a compliment than anything else.  Same as Crown Vics were used for many years by taxis and cops and are known for the durability.

    Not beating on the E-Class for taxi duty... that makes it durable.  But a certain someone likes to point out how many e-classes are sold each year in comparison to a certain domestic luxury brand that doesn't build vehicles for taxi duty, and if they did, would get raked over the coals for it. 

    It's merely pointing out the double standard of that certain someone. 

    ccap41

    Well, an E Class rakes the XTS over the coals anyway... The respective work-duty vehicles for those brands. 

    Drew Dowdell
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Well, an E Class rakes the XTS over the coals anyway... The respective work-duty vehicles for those brands. 

    Well at $59,900, the 2020 CT6 comes with a V6 base and rakes the E-class over the coals in space and comfort. 

    There is no 2020 XTS. 

    ccap41
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    Well at $59,900, the 2020 CT6 comes with a V6 base and rakes the E-class over the coals in space and comfort. 

    There is no 2020 XTS. 

    Hello! Anybody home?!? *knock knock* 

    Their respective rental/loaner/fleet vehicles. 

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Hello! Anybody home?!? *knock knock* 

    Their respective rental/loaner/fleet vehicles. 

    Doesn't change things.  XTS is a dead Merlette. 
    IF Cadillac continues rental fleet sales, it will be with the CT6, with a much more powerful V6 and more space. 

    surreal1272
    6 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Hello! Anybody home?!? *knock knock* 

    Their respective rental/loaner/fleet vehicles. 

    Hello? Anybody actually listening? Your comment was irrelevant since the XTS is no longer and the CT6 is better than the fleet queen E Class I’m so many ways. 

     

    Stop being a sensitive Sandy about it 😎

    ccap41

    As of right this very second the XTS is still listed for sale on Cadillac's website. It is still being produced for another few months. 

    surreal1272
    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    As of right this very second the XTS is still listed for sale on Cadillac's website. It is still being produced for another few months. 

    Doesn’t matter. It is done. There is no 2020 and that’s just the fact of the matter. The CT6 will probably pick up in fleet numbers as a result. 

    ccap41

    It is still 2019 and it is still for sale and it is still being produced. I'm confused how that can even be a disagreement. 

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    It is still 2019 and it is still for sale and it is still being produced. I'm confused how that can even be a disagreement. 

    I'd assume production has ended by now... it's late June. 

    surreal1272
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    It is still 2019 and it is still for sale and it is still being produced. I'm confused how that can even be a disagreement. 

    Because you’re splitting hairs in an attempt to show how much better the E Class is than the XTS. That’s not even up for debate. Yes, the E Class is better than the XTS but not really better than the CT6 that will continue to be sold. That “will continue to be sold” part is the key part of this. The only one confused about that appears to be you. 

    ccap41
    1 minute ago, Robert Hall said:

    I'd assume production has ended by now... it's late June. 

    October. 

    Just now, surreal1272 said:

    Because you’re splitting hairs in an attempt to show how much better the E Class is than the XTS. That’s not even up for debate. Yes, the E Class is better than the XTS but not really better than the CT6 that will continue to be sold. That “will continue to be sold” part is the key part of this. The only one confused about that appears to be you. 

    Go on, continue to argue.. Nothing new here. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    It is still 2019 and it is still for sale and it is still being produced. I'm confused how that can even be a disagreement. 

    Because this article is about the 2020 E-Class which is not yet for sale. There will be like 3 months of production overlap.  Why are you insisting on comparing a new vehicle to something that already has an end date announced.

    But if you insist... the XTS STILL has a more powerful engine at a substantially lower price than the E-Class. 

    Robert Hall

    So with the XTS going away, are they going to offer the CT6 or Escalade for hearse/funeral home limo conversions? 

    surreal1272
    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    October. 

    Go on, continue to argue.. Nothing new here. 

    You were the one splitting hairs and making irrelevant comparisons to a discontinued car. I’ve made my point and I’ll stand by it. 

     

     

    3 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    So with the XTS going away, are they going to offer the CT6 or Escalade for hearse/funeral home limo conversions? 

    If they haven’t considered it they should. Cadillac has a long history in that market and it should really keep that position. 

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    So with the XTS going away, are they going to offer the CT6 or Escalade for hearse/funeral home limo conversions? 

    I think they're getting out of the bidness... 

    ccap41
    34 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Because this article is about the 2020 E-Class which is not yet for sale. There will be like 3 months of production overlap.  Why are you insisting on comparing a new vehicle to something that already has an end date announced.

    But if you insist... the XTS STILL has a more powerful engine at a substantially lower price than the E-Class. 

    And the 2020 E Class isn't a a taxi car yet either. 

    More powerful with more overhangs as well. 

    Thank god that abomination of a luxury car is over and done with in October. 

    35 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    You were the one splitting hairs and making irrelevant comparisons to a discontinued car. I’ve made my point and I’ll stand by it. 

    real housewives of new york omg GIF

