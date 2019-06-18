Mercedes-Benz E-Class getting more powerful base engine

The 2020 E-Class is moving to a new base engine and at the same time, changing the base designation from E300 to E350. The updated 2.0-liter turbo-charged 4-cylinder makes slightly (14) more horsepower at 255 than the outgoing engine, and the torque stays the same at 273 lb-ft. C&D tested the old E300 and found the zero to 60 mph time to be lackluster at 6.5 second. The new engine shaves half a second off the C300 4Matic and could make similar improvements in the E350. Power is routed through a 9-speed automatic. Mercedes 4Matic can be ordered for an additional $2,500.

Along with the engine change comes a base price increase of $550.