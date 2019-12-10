Mercedes-Benz GLA to Appear Tomorrow

Mercedes-Benz is trying something new with the debut of the GLA. Rather than holding an event, they are doing an online reveal of the new GLA class. We got a preview of the new GLA in the form of a sketch released from Mercedes. Ignore the ridiculous sized wheels and you'll get a good view of what it will look like.

The new GLA rides on a new platform, the same that underpins the new A-Class, CLA, and GLB. That means, yes, it is a front-wheel drive model, but expect 4matic to be available as well. The overall size of the car will be reduced very slightly, but the wheelbase has been increased. This should increase legroom for passengers, but we don't have any of those dimensions yet. The roof will be slightly taller too. Unlike its predecessor, it will not be shared with Infiniti to create another QX30.

Front end styling won't be that different from the current A-Class or CLA and expect the interior to be very similar, if not the same, as what you'd get in an A-Class. Powertrains will be the same as well, with an AMG GLA 45 coming. Rumor has it a hybrid version could also be in the works.