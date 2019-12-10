Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes-Benz GLA to Appear Tomorrow

      ...debuting virtually, online...

    Mercedes-Benz is trying something new with the debut of the GLA. Rather than holding an event, they are doing an online reveal of the new GLA class. We got a preview of the new GLA in the form of a sketch released from Mercedes.  Ignore the ridiculous sized wheels and you'll get a good view of what it will look like.  

    The new GLA rides on a new platform, the same that underpins the new A-Class, CLA, and GLB. That means, yes, it is a front-wheel drive model, but expect 4matic to be available as well.  The overall size of the car will be reduced very slightly, but the wheelbase has been increased.  This should increase legroom for passengers, but we don't have any of those dimensions yet. The roof will be slightly taller too. Unlike its predecessor, it will not be shared with Infiniti to create another QX30. 

    Front end styling won't be that different from the current A-Class or CLA and expect the interior to be very similar, if not the same, as what you'd get in an A-Class. Powertrains will be the same as well, with an AMG GLA 45 coming.  Rumor has it a hybrid version could also be in the works.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: TTAC

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    But But But, REAL Luxury Auto's are all RWD, so this cannot be a Luxury auto, but it has a Luxury Badge on the front and back and wheels...........

    So then this is the second coming? 🙄

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    But But But, REAL Luxury Auto's are all RWD, so this cannot be a Luxury auto, but it has a Luxury Badge on the front and back and wheels...........

    So then this is the second coming? 🙄

    This is just their entry level CUV, though...their XT4 competitor...just a lease appliance...nothing serious.

    smk4565

    Thing is though the A-class, CLA and GLB are getting positive press, where as the old GLA and CLA (which I've driven both) are were not very good and feel like discount Mercedes.  They seem to have cracked the code on this new batch of FWD platform cars.

    The SUV line is now complete and very new

    GLA 2020

    GLB 2020

    GLC 2016 (2020 refresh)

    GLE 2019 / GLE Coupe 2020

    GLS 2020

    G-wagen 2019

    EQ C 2020

    Only thing they still need is a Maybach G-wagen.

    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: Mercedes-Benz USA
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz
      Passenger Vehicles
      Nov-19
      Nov-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
      A-CLASS
      1,544
      -
      -
      16,475
      -
      -
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      B-CLASS*
      0
      0
      0.0%
      9
      134
      -93.3%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      CLA
      1,641
      1,832
      -10.4%
      11,056
      20,848
      -47.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      C-CLASS
      4,469
      5,777
      -22.6%
      45,740
      53,610
      -14.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      E-CLASS/CLS
      3,689
      5,181
      -28.8%
      36,770
      41,380
      -11.1%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      S-CLASS
      1,452
      1,672
      -13.2%
      11,441
      13,492
      -15.2%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      SLC
      62
      149
      -58.4%
      1,693
      1,841
      -8.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      SL
      100
      181
      -44.8%
      1,550
      1,968
      -21.2%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      AMG GT
      534
      103
      418.4%
      3,763
      1,389
      170.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLA
      2,461
      2,411
      2.1%
      20,041
      21,739
      -7.8%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLC
      7,515
      6,199
      21.2%
      67,214
      62,433
      7.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLE
      6,052
      3,988
      51.8%
      44,193
      42,276
      4.5%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLS
      2,893
      2,761
      4.8%
      19,323
      19,308
      0.1%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      G-CLASS
      1,309
      768
      70.4%
      6,532
      3,525
      85.3%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL
      33,721
      31,022
      8.7%
      285,800
      283,943
      0.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Vans1
      3,542
      1,857
      90.7%
      36,650
      34,062
      7.6%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      MBUSA
      Combined Total
      Nov-19
      Nov-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GRAND TOTAL
      37,263
      32,879
      13.3%
      322,450
      318,005
      1.4%
      *Model has been discontinued in the U.S. market.
      1 Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News G-Class to get Electric Model
      By Drew Dowdell
      Daimler CEO Källenius announced on Twitter yesterday that there would be a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class on the way. He continued, "In the past there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class".
      The G-Class is already one of the most expensive models sold under the Mercedes-Benz brand. The EV version of the G-Class will likely be sold under the EQ brand. 
      An electric G-Class already exists though as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kreisel Electric have already converted a G-Class to an EV.  It packs dual battery packs for 80-kWh of capacity good for a range of about 186 miles.
      No further details have been released as to when the EV G-Class would be launched. 

    • Drew Dowdell
      G-Class to get Electric Model
      By Drew Dowdell
      Daimler CEO Källenius announced on Twitter yesterday that there would be a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class on the way. He continued, "In the past there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class".
      The G-Class is already one of the most expensive models sold under the Mercedes-Benz brand. The EV version of the G-Class will likely be sold under the EQ brand. 
      An electric G-Class already exists though as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kreisel Electric have already converted a G-Class to an EV.  It packs dual battery packs for 80-kWh of capacity good for a range of about 186 miles.
      No further details have been released as to when the EV G-Class would be launched. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      September 2019: Mercedes-Benz USA
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles
      Sep-19
      Sep-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
                    A-CLASS
      2,303
      _
      _
      13,440
      _
      _
                    B-CLASS*
      0
      0
      -
      8
      133
      -94.0%
                    CLA
      623
      2,377
      -73.8%
      8,292
      17,148
      -51.6%
                    C-CLASS
      4,073
      4,682
      -13.0%
      38,174
      42,252
      -9.7%
                    E-CLASS/CLS
      3,523
      4,072
      -13.5%
      29,904
      32,013
      -6.6%
                    S-CLASS
      778
      684
      13.7%
      8,778
      10,334
      -15.1%
                    SLC
      75
      125
      -40.0%
      1,542
      1,506
      2.4%
                    SL
      159
      134
      18.7%
      1,333
      1,569
      -15.0%
                    AMG GT
      347
      89
      289.9%
      2,868
      1,207
      137.6%
                    GLA
      1,678
      2,436
      -31.1%
      15,131
      17,235
      -12.2%
                    GLC
      6,840
      6,070
      12.7%
      52,621
      50,585
      4.0%
                    GLE
      4,862
      3,807
      27.7%
      33,358
      34,617
      -3.6%
                    GLS
      1,798
      1,554
      15.7%
      13,696
      14,405
      -4.9%
                    G-CLASS
      374
      139
      169.1%
      5,067
      2,380
      112.9%
                    TOTAL
      27,433
      26,169
      4.8%
      224,212
      225,384
      -0.5%
                    Vans1
      4,569
      4,448
      2.7%
      28,845
      28,023
      2.9%
                    MBUSA Combined Total
      Sep-19
      Sep-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
                    GRAND TOTAL
      32,002
      30,617
      4.5%
      253,057
      253,407
      -0.1%
      *Model has been discontinued in the US market.
      1 Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News EQS and S-Class to Live Side by Side
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept is a sneak peak at a future EQS luxury sedan that is completely electric and sits at the top of the Benz lineup before hitting Maybach.  The EQS however won't be replacing the S-Class, but instead sharing the pedestal with it. 
      The production version of the EQS likely won't arrive till 2021 as a 2022 model year.  In the meantime, a new S-Class is expected possibly at next year's Geneva Auto Show with sales beginning for the 2021 model year.  While the next generation S-Class will be available with some sort of hybrid power, a fully electric version of the car is off the table for now, diverting all of the EV attention to the EQS. Further differentiation will happen with the EQS taking a more futuristic look while the S-Class retains its more stately gravitas.
      This two model strategy will continue for the main meat of the Mercedes-Benz lineup with an EQ model equivalent being available next to its conventionally powered counterpart with the EQC being the first to enter the fray.

      View full article

